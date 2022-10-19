Executive Order introducing martial law in the DPR, LPR, Zaporozhye and Kherson regions

Russia has introduced emergency measures due to the continued threat posed by Ukraine and the need for a more efficient response to it, President Vladimir Putin announced on Wednesday.

Speaking at a meeting of the National Security Council, Putin said he had signed several documents detailing the policy changes. He also reiterated accusations against Kiev, stating that it uses “terrorist methods” against Russia.

Ukrainian forces “sabotage crucial infrastructure and stage assassinations of local officials. Just like their ideological forefathers – [Stepan Bandera’s] Hitler collaborators – they try to create a criminal underworld, send sabotage teams on our soil,” Putin explained.

He claimed that Russian law enforcement officials have prevented several planned attacks on “mass gatherings, transport and energy facilities,” including a nuclear power plant.

Martial law in four regions

Among other things, Putin has imposed martial law in four new Russian federal subjects: the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics and the Kherson and Zaporozhye Regions. Their citizens voted in last month’s referendums to break away from Kiev and join Russia. Ukraine has rejected the validity of the votes.

The four provinces already had martial law in place when Russia accepted their bids, Putin said. The decree, which he expects parliament to ratify swiftly, will give the legal basis under Russian law for what is de facto happening on the ground, Putin added.

Alert regimes

In a separate decree, Putin ordered a “medium action level” in several other parts of western Russia. Those include the Crimean Republic, the city of Sevastopol, as well as Krasnodar, Belgorod, Bryansk, Voronezh, Kursk, and Rostov Regions.

The special regime gives regional officials additional authority to ensure security and react rapidly to any emergencies. Other Russian regions were put on “elevated” and “basic” levels, depending on their proximity to Ukraine. The administrations of the four regions under martial law will have a “maximum” level of additional authority.

The governors of different parts of Russia face different challenges and need different powers to deal with them, Putin told the security council.

Government coordination

The president instructed the Russian federal government to form a special coordination center for various aspects of the Ukraine crisis, from repairing weapon systems for the military to providing medical treatment to injured people and repairing damage sustained by towns and cities during hostilities.

Putin also ordered federal officials responsible for coordinating with regional authorities to be provided with Moscow’s assistance in handling their new tasks and powers.

Support of mobilized reservists

Another set of instructions told the Defense Ministry to ensure that people enrolled in active military service under partial mobilization are paid their due. The document set a minimum monthly wage of 195,000 rubles (over $3,000) for every person and told the Finance Ministry to allocate money for the compensations.

Putin said he was reacting to reports of cases of wages not being paid on time and stressed the importance of providing the military what it needed to do its job properly. “This includes barracks and places of deployment, living conditions, uniforms and equipment, food, medical treatment. We have every opportunity to solve all emerging issues in a way worthy of our nation,” the president insisted.

RT

Executive Order introducing martial law in the DPR, LPR, Zaporozhye and Kherson regions

The President of Russia signed Executive Order On Introducing Martial Law in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Lugansk People’s Republic, Zaporozhye and Kherson Regions.

Taking into account that armed force is being used against the territorial integrity of the Russian Federation, in accordance with part 2 of Article 87 of the Russian Federation Constitution and Articles 3 and 4 of the Federal Constitutional Law No. 1-FKZ, On Martial Law, dated January 30, 2002, the President resolved to introduce martial law on the territories of the Donetsk People’s Republic, the Lugansk People’s Republic, the Zaporozhye Region and the Kherson Region, starting at midnight on October 20, 2022.

The Government of the Russian Federation, in accordance with the proposals of the Defence Ministry, the Interior Ministry, the Ministry for Civil Defence, Emergencies and Disaster Relief, the Federal Security Service, the Federal Service of National Guard Troops and the Chief Directorate for Special Programmes of the Russian President, shall be instructed to submit, within three days, proposals on measures to be applied in the regions where martial law has been introduced.

If necessary, other measures may be applied in the Russian Federation during the period of martial law, provided for by the Federal Constitutional Law No. 1-FKZ On Martial Law, dated January 30, 2002.

This Executive Order shall be submitted to the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation for approval immediately.

Kremlin

Executive Order on measures implemented in Russian regions following Presidential Executive Order of October 19, 2022, on introducing martial law in the DPR, LPR and the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions

Vladimir Putin signed Executive Order On Measures Implemented in the Constituent Entities of the Russian Federation in Connection with Presidential Executive Order No. 756 of October 19, 2022.

The Executive Order was signed to enhance the efficiency of activities by top officials (executive government bodies) in the constituent entities of the Russian Federation in connection with the introduction of martial law on the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic, the Lugansk People’s Republic, the Zaporozhye Region and the Kherson Region.

The President resolved to introduce a regime (maximum response level) on the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic, the Lugansk People’s Republic and the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions, whereby top officials (executive government bodies) of the said constituent entities of the Russian Federation shall exercise the powers envisaged by Federal Constitutional Law No.1-FCZ On Martial Law of January 30, 2002, for conducting mobilisation activities in the economy, in the executive government bodies of the said constituent entities of the Russian Federation and local self-government bodies, as well as measures to deal with civil defence and protection of the population and territories against natural and manmade emergencies, and shall exercise the powers for implementing measures to meet the needs of the Russian Federation Armed Forces, other troops, military units and bodies, and to satisfy the needs of the population.

In accordance with Federal Law No. 61-FZ On Defence of May 31, 1996, and other normative legal acts of the Russian Federation, territorial defence shall be conducted and interdepartmental coordinating bodies (territorial defence headquarters) shall be established on the territory of the said constituent entities of the Russian Federation.

In addition, a regime (medium response level) shall be introduced on the territory of the Republic of Crimea, the Krasnodar Territory, the Belgorod, Bryansk, Voronezh, Kursk and Rostov regions and Sevastopol, a city of federal significance, whereby top officials (executive government bodies) of the said constituent entities of the Russian Federation shall be given relevant powers. The Executive Order also lists the measures they must carry out.

A regime (high alert level) shall be introduced on the territories of the Russian Federation constituent entities which are part of the Central Federal District and the Southern Federal District, with the exception of the aforementioned constituent entities of the Russian Federation, whereby top officials (executive government bodies) of the said constituent entities of the Russian Federation shall be given relevant powers. The Executive Order also lists the measures they must carry out.

A regime (basic readiness level) shall be introduced on the territories of the constituent entities of the Russian Federation which are not mentioned in the Executive Order, whereby top officials (executive government bodies) of the said constituent entities of the Russian Federation shall be given relevant powers. The Executive Order also lists the measures they must carry out.

According to the Executive Order, a list of measures to be taken, the timeframe, specifics and order of their implementation shall be determined by decisions of top official of a Russian Federation constituent entity independently, with due account of the current situation and the arising risks on the territory of this region of the Russian Federation.

Top officials of the Russian Federation constituent entities were instructed to establish operational headquarters for implementing the measures envisaged by this Executive Order. Operational headquarters of a Russian Federation constituent entity shall be headed by the top official of the said constituent entity. The operational headquarters shall include representatives of the Defence Ministry, heads of the territorial bodies of the Interior Ministry, the Ministry for Civil Defence, Emergency Situations and Natural Disaster Relief, the Federal Security Service, and the Federal Service of the National Guard Troops, as well as representatives of public authority of the relevant Russian Federation constituent entity and other organisations.

According to the Executive Order, decisions by top official of a Russian Federation constituent entity (operational headquarters) adopted within his or her competence, shall be mandatory for implementation by regional executive government bodies, local self-government bodies, territorial bodies of federal authority operating in the relevant constituent entity of the Russian Federation, and other bodies, including collegial ones, organisations operating in the relevant constituent entity of the Russian Federation, and citizens registered as living on this territory or those staying on the territory of the relevant region of the Russian Federation.

Kremlin

Decree “On Measures Implemented in Constituent Entities of the Russian Federation in Connection with Decree No. 756 of the President of the Russian Federation of 19 October 2022

Vladimir Putin signed Decree No. 756 “On Measures Implemented in the Constituent Entities of the Russian Federation in Connection with Decree No. 756 of the President of the Russian Federation of 19 October 2022”.

Text of the Decree:

In order to improve the efficiency of the highest officials (executive authorities) of the subjects of the Russian Federation in connection with the introduction of martial law in the territories of the Donetsk People’s Republic, Luhansk People’s Republic, Zaporozhye and Kherson regions, I decree:

1. To introduce in the territories of the Donetsk People’s Republic, Luhansk People’s Republic, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson regions a regime (maximum response level), within which the top officials (executive authorities) of the specified subjects of the Russian Federation shall exercise the powers provided for by the Federal Constitutional Law of January 30, 2002 № 1-FKZ “On Martial Law,” the powers to conduct mobilization measures in the economy, executive authorities of these subjects and bodies

2. On the territories of the subjects of the Russian Federation named in paragraph 1 of this Decree, in accordance with Federal Law No. 61-FZ of May 31, 1996 “On Defense” and other regulatory legal acts of the Russian Federation, territorial defense is conducted and interagency coordinating bodies (territorial defense headquarters) are established.

3. To introduce in the territories of the Republic of Crimea, Krasnodar Krai, Belgorod, Bryansk, Voronezh, Kursk, Rostov Oblasts, and Sevastopol a regime (medium level of response), under which the highest officials (executive agencies) of the above subjects of the Russian Federation exercise powers of mobilization measures in the economy, in executive agencies of these subjects of the Russian Federation and local governments, certain measures for territorial defense, measures for the highest officials (executive agencies) of these constituent entities of the Russian Federation shall also implement the following measures

a) strengthening the protection of public order and public safety, the protection of military, important state and special facilities, facilities providing vital activities of the population, the functioning of transport, communications and communications, energy facilities, as well as facilities posing increased danger to the life and health of people and to the natural environment;

b) Introduction of a special regime of operation of facilities providing for the functioning of transport, communications and communication, energy facilities, as well as facilities posing increased danger to the life and health of people and to the natural environment;

c) temporary resettlement of residents to safe areas with mandatory provision of stationary or temporary living quarters for such residents;

d) imposing and enforcing a special regime of entry to and exit from the territory, as well as restricting freedom of movement within it;

e) restricting the movement of vehicles and carrying out their inspection;

f) introduction of control over the work of facilities ensuring the functioning of transport, communications and communication, over the work of printing houses, computer centers and automated systems, the use of their work for the needs of defense.

4. To introduce on the territories of the subjects of the Russian Federation included in the Central Federal District and the Southern Federal District, except for the subjects of the Russian Federation named in paragraph 3 of this Decree, a regime (level of increased readiness) under which the highest officials (executive authorities) of the said subjects of the Russian Federation shall exercise powers to take decisions on carrying out certain measures for territorial defense and civil defense, measures to protect population and territories from The highest officials (executive authorities) of these constituent entities of the Russian Federation shall also implement the following measures

a) Strengthening the protection of public order and public safety, the protection of military, important state and special facilities, facilities providing vital activity of the population, the functioning of transport, communications and communication, energy facilities, as well as facilities posing an increased danger to the life and health of people and to the environment;

b) Introduction of a special regime of operation of facilities providing for the functioning of transport, communications and communication, energy facilities, as well as facilities posing increased danger to the life and health of people and to the natural environment;

c) temporary resettlement of residents to safe areas with mandatory provision of stationary or temporary living quarters for such residents;

d) imposing and enforcing a special regime of entry to and exit from the territory, as well as restricting freedom of movement within it;

e) restricting the movement of vehicles and carrying out their inspection;

f) introduction of control over the work of facilities ensuring the functioning of transport, communications and communication, over the work of printing houses, computer centers and automated systems, the use of their work for the needs of defense.

4. To introduce on the territories of the subjects of the Russian Federation included in the Central Federal District and the Southern Federal District, except for the subjects of the Russian Federation named in paragraph 3 of this Decree, a regime (level of increased readiness) under which the highest officials (executive authorities) of the said subjects of the Russian Federation shall exercise powers to take decisions on carrying out certain measures for territorial defense and civil defense, measures to protect population and territories from The highest officials (executive authorities) of these constituent entities of the Russian Federation shall also implement the following measures

a) strengthening the protection of public order and public safety, the protection of military, important state and special facilities, facilities providing vital activities of the population, the functioning of transport, communications and communications, energy facilities, as well as facilities posing increased danger to the life and health of people and to the environment;

b) the introduction of a special regime of operation of facilities providing for the functioning of transport, communications and communication, energy facilities, as well as facilities posing an increased danger to the life and health of people and to the natural environment;

c) restriction of movement of vehicles and implementation of their inspection;

d) introduction of control over the work of objects ensuring the functioning of transport, communications and communication, over the work of printers, computer centers and automated systems, the use of their work for the needs of defense.

5. To introduce on the territories of the subjects of the Russian Federation not named in Clauses 1, 3 and 4 of this Decree, a regime (level of basic readiness) under which the highest officials (executive agencies) of the said subjects of the Russian Federation shall exercise powers to take decisions on carrying out measures to protect population and territories from natural and man-made emergencies, as well as the powers to implement measures to meet the needs of the Russian Federation Armed Forces, other troops, military formations and other military personnel. The highest-ranking officials (executive agencies) of these constituent entities of the Russian Federation shall also implement the following measures

a) strengthening the protection of public order and public safety, the protection of military, important state and special facilities, facilities providing vital activities of the population, the functioning of transport, communications and communications, energy facilities, as well as facilities posing increased danger to the life and health of people and to the environment;

b) introduction of a special regime of operation of objects ensuring the functioning of transport, communications and communication, power engineering facilities, as well as facilities posing an increased danger to the life and health of people and to the natural environment.

6. Establish that the list of measures to be taken, the timing, specifics and procedure for their implementation shall be determined by decisions of the top official of a constituent entity of the Russian Federation, taking into account the current situation and risks arising on the territory of that constituent entity of the Russian Federation.

7. 7. The senior officials of the constituent entities of the Russian Federation shall establish operational headquarters of the constituent entities of the Russian Federation to implement the measures stipulated by this Decree. The head of the operational headquarters of the subject of the Russian Federation shall be the highest official of the subject of the Russian Federation. The operational headquarters of a constituent entity of the Russian Federation shall include representatives of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, heads of the corresponding territorial bodies of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, the Ministry of the Russian Federation for Civil Defense, Emergencies and Elimination of Consequences of Natural Disasters, the Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation, the Federal National Guard Troops Service of the Russian Federation, as well as representatives of public authorities of the corresponding

8. 8. Decisions of the highest-ranking official of a constituent entity of the Russian Federation (operational headquarters) adopted within his competence under this Decree shall be binding on the executive authorities of the corresponding constituent entity of the Russian Federation, local self-government bodies, territorial bodies of federal executive authorities operating in the territory of the corresponding constituent entity of the Russian Federation, other bodies, including collegial bodies, organizations carrying out activities on the territory of the corresponding constituent entity of the Russian Federation, and on the bodies of the federal executive authority.

9. This Decree shall enter into force from the date of its official publication.

Russian Original – Kremlin

Unofficial Translation