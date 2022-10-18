World Armies Prepare for the Worst

Alexandre Lemoine



Several armies are training to counter a nuclear and ballistic attack, knowing that the next great battle could take place at sea.

Monday, October 17, several military exercises and maneuvers began in northern Europe, Lithuania, northwestern Iran, South Korea, as well as an active phase of exercises of the Collective Security Treaty Organization ( OTSC ) in Tajikistan. In view of the continuing hostilities in Ukraine, the escalation of tension in unstable regions of the world is of increasing concern to experts. Knowing that some of them point out that the probability of naval battles is growing more and more.

NATO shows its “firmness”

The NATO forces’ nuclear deterrence training called Steadfast Noon are the most important maneuvers among the exercises that began on Monday. They take place every year, but after the start of the Russian special military operation in Ukraine NATO called for canceling them so as not to irritate Moscow.

The West initially sought to act in this direction. President Joe Biden had carried in early March the tests of the Minuteman III strategic missile. In addition, the launch of this missile was also carried early August.

But now the rhetoric of the West has completely changed. This is what the declaration NATO secretary Jens Stoltenberg that the cancellation of Steadfast Noon would send a “bad signal” and that the time has come to “be firm and show that the Alliance is ready to defend all of its members”.

The air exercises with the participation of 60 planes from 14 NATO countries will last until October 30 in Belgium, the United Kingdom and the North Sea. Several strategic American B-52 bombers capable of carrying nuclear weapons have been deployed there. Knowing that the United States has nearly 100 atomic bombs permanently at bases in Europe as well as in Turkey.

Lithuania, Iran, Korea

Other major maneuvers by western armies Gelezinis vilkas 2022-II ( Iron Wolf ) began in Lithuania on Monday, whose authorities have repeatedly expressed fears about a possible “invasion of Russia”. A group of NATO advanced forces as well as soldiers from Lithuania, Belgium, the Czech Republic, Germany, the Netherlands, Norway, Luxembourg, the United Kingdom, from the United States and Australia will train there until the end of October. 3,500 people and 700 equipment in total.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has started extensive exercises in northwestern Iran, in the province of eastern Azerbaijan. Their objective is to strengthen the operationality of the body’s terrestrial units. Troops will train to project units in helicopters, perform night marches, use strike drones and suicide bombers, and build floating bridges over the Araxe River. All of this is taking place in the immediate vicinity of the Armenian-Azerbaijan conflict zone because of Nagorno-Karabakh, where a new escalation of tension has recently taken place.

Hoguk exercises have started in South Korea, their scenario plans to counter the nuclear and ballistic threat from North Korea. It is specified that the South Korean forces have the mission of improving operational compatibility with American units.

Seoul estimates that North Korea is completing the preparation of a nuclear test, the first since 2017. Knowing that for two weeks Pyongyang has carried out several ballistic missile launches “in response to the military exercises of South Korea and the United States”.

CSTO exercises

The active phase of the Roubej 2022 ( Frontier ) military contingents from Central Asian countries of the CSTO began in Tajikistan on Monday. Their objective is to prepare and conduct operations to eliminate illegal armed groups that have entered the territory of a CSTO member state. The total number of participants in the exercises will be around 1,000 people and more than 300 military and special equipment, including aircraft, helicopters and drones.

Battle for Taiwan

The overall increase in military activity is accompanied by forecasts of the start of a new armed conflict of a magnitude comparable to hostilities in Ukraine. We are talking about Taiwan.

This follows a statement by Chinese President Xi Jinping regarding the irreversibility of the island’s reunification process with mainland China. While stressing that Beijing “will sincerely aspire to peaceful reunification”, but will not renounce the use of force and reserves the right, if necessary, to take “all measures deemed necessary”.

There is reason to doubt that the United States is as determined to fight for Taiwan as it said in August. The fact is that the conflict around Ukraine has highlighted problems in the American military industry, including complications in the intensification of production.

Will the next battle take place at sea?

“Facing the upheavals of the world, what will deeply shape the Navy in the years to come is the increased possibility of confrontation at sea, which poses naval combat as a working hypothesis”, says Admiral Pierre Vandier, Chief of Staff of the National Navy. The admiral notes an increase in the number of threats that encourage more active training. Changes in the world mean that you have to be ready for unexpected scenarios, to anything that seems unthinkable today, according to Pierre Vandier.