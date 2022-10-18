20th Congress of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP): Xi Jinping Outlines the Asian Dragon’s Roadmap

Yoselina Guevara L.

In the framework of the 20th Congress of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) the President of the People’s Republic of China and Secretary of the CCP, Xi Jinping, delivered a historic speech in which he outlined what will be the future roadmap of the Asian dragon. First, he listed the achievements of the party in the last five years, addressing general ideological points; he spoke about national security and defense; he made specific reference to Hong Kong and Taiwan with the concept of a “human community with a shared future”. He also urged the people to prepare for a “critical moment” in the country’s history, stressing the importance of waging a “total people’s war” against Covid-19.

Taiwan: a Chinese problem solved by the Chinese

Regarding national reunification, Jinping pointed out that the Taiwan issue is a “Chinese problem that will be solved by the Chinese,” in a clear allusion to sovereignty and the one-China policy. More specifically, the leader said “we will continue to aim for peaceful reunification with the utmost sincerity and commitment, but we never promise to renounce the use of force and reserve the option to take all necessary measures.” In other words, China will continue to strive with determination to achieve “by all necessary means” reunification with Taiwan, which does not rule out the use of force. The President said “the wheels of history are turning towards the reunification and rejuvenation of the great Chinese nation, reunification must be achieved and can certainly be achieved”. This expression made the nearly 2,300 delegates gathered in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing burst into resounding applause.

The message from Xi Jinping, who is likely to be appointed CCP general secretary for the third time, is clear: the Asian giant will do everything possible to achieve its goal of reunification with Taiwan. According to our interpretation this does not mean that China will launch, as some media and analysts claim, unlikely military offensives aimed at conquering the island with a war attack. Before doing so, the People’s Republic will exhaust all possible avenues. There is no doubt that if necessary, the Asian dragon will respond forcefully to possible moves by the United States, whether they are warlike or not. It will also continue to exert diplomatic pressure on the Taiwanese government, without ruling out the possible economic suffocation of the island.

In this regard, Taiwan’s response was immediate, the spokesman of the Taipei Presidential Office, Chang Tun Han, said that according to the people of Taiwan, “territorial sovereignty, democracy and freedom cannot be compromised”.

Covid-19 not gone yet

Among the political tests facing Xi Jinping in his third term are the economy and pandemic-related restrictive measures, the latter of which has irretrievably led China into isolation and strict measures that will soon be three years old but without the population being resigned to them.

Indeed, in a country with more than 1.4 billion inhabitants, it is not surprising that there are pockets of opposition to quarantines, confinement and anti-Covid tests. Nevertheless, it has been demonstrated that Xi Jinping is exercising the authority vested in him and the protests have been controlled; but it is inevitable that information about the demonstrations, few or not, will spread like wildfire through the media and social networks.

The path of the economy

But if control is a hallmark for Covid-19, it is also a hallmark for private enterprise, which is probably one of the reasons for the success of the Chinese economy in the last four decades that has led them to be a world economic power, with a Gross Domestic Product (GDP) on par with the purchasing power of the population.

However, different analysts predict that the current Chinese president will face multiple crises, from supply chain disruptions to rising prices and a severe real estate crisis. China’s path to consolidating itself as a 21st century superpower will depend on the president’s ability to maneuver his way through these economic and social storms.

Xi Jinping concluded his speech with a call for unity “Let us maintain firm confidence, stand united as one and move forward with determination”, reiterating once again that the concept of unity is of utmost importance to “build a socialist and modern country in all aspects and advance national rejuvenation on all fronts”.

Yoselina Guevara López: social communicator, political analyst, columnist in different international media, whose work has been translated into English, Italian, Greek and Swedish. Winner of the Simón Bolívar 2022 National Journalism Award (Venezuela), special mention Opinion; Aníbal Nazoa 2021 National Journalism Award (Venezuela); I Historical Memory Contest 2022 Comandante Feliciano (El Salvador) Third place.