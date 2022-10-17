Massive Demonstrations Taking Place in the Main European Capitals

This weekend anti-government rallies toured the capitals of several countries of the European Union simultaneously. The most massive demonstrations gathered in Berlin, opposite the Bundestag building, as well as in the center of Prague.

German protesters came out with banners “ Russian oil and gas ” and “ Scholz Government = Biden Administration ”.

In the Czech capital, where protests have been going on for several weekends, protesters are asking the government to resign. Petr Fiala Prime Minister said that only those “ used by Moscow ” attend the calls.

A demonstration was also held in Vienna, where many Russian flags could be seen. Protesters called on Chancellor Nehammer to abandon the confrontation with Russia and resume friendly relations.

The trigger for mobilizations in the countries of the European Union is the continuous growth of inflation. In Germany, for the first time since the early 1950s, it is double-digit. Exorbitant electricity and gas prices have reduced wages substantially. Inflation in the Czech Republic stood at 17 percent per year in August, almost three times more than last year.

Demonstration in Paris against rising cost of living

More than 140,000 protesters demanding salary increases, increased taxation on the extraordinary profits of companies and other measures to alleviate the impact of the crisis marched in Paris on Sunday.

Organizers demanded a freeze on energy, essential goods and rent prices and opposed pension reform.

Serious clashes with the police, burning of garbage containers and several bank showcases were destroyed.

Striking workers from refineries, maintenance workers at nuclear power plants, cleaning workers, the national railway or banking companies participated in the demonstration. The fight for the wage increase is fair, the workers shouted.

The call took place while strikes at refineries and fuel tanks have triggered a chronic gasoline shortage, putting the Macron government on the defensive. Millions of workers and other motorists who depend on their vehicles were affected, with gigantic queues at gas stations.

The Macron government is also on the defensive in Parliament, where it lost the majority in the June legislative elections. This makes it much more difficult for your alliance to implement its program, and parliamentary discussion of the government’s budget plan for next year is proving particularly difficult.

