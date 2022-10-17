Haiti: An Exploited, Oppressed and Misunderstood Country

Choron Yasmel

American political analyst Danny Shaw offered his perspective on the crisis in which Haiti is stagnant for more than a year and about how susceptible the neighboring nation is to a foreign military intervention.

During an interview with journalists from Listín Diario, the professor at New York Public University also defined the socio-political challenges of Latin America and analyzed the new trend of the resurgence of leftist governments in these countries, among other points.

Starting from the recent call made by the Haitian Prime Minister, Ariel Henry, to the international community where asked for support from foreign troops for his country, who brought up the possibility of this territory being intervened, Shaw said that the measure would be exaggerated.

“ I have been traveling to Haiti since 1998, if there really were an intervention or occupation, it would be the fifth time, in a hundred years, that this country is under the command of foreign military troops ”, said the analyst. The professor added that “to understand Haiti you have to go back to history and understand that this nation has never been poor, but a country exploited, oppressed and misunderstood ”.

Shaw assured that the Haitian people, from their perspective, do not need foreign interference.

“They only need one simple thing: to leave them alone, because they themselves can determine their future”, he added.

He also expressed that the international community has previously tried to “ wash their hands ” with the situation in Haiti, but that their economies and their foreign capital are really strongly linked to this nation and it is for this reason that “ nothing goes unnoticed in Haiti for them ”.

When questioned about whether he really considers that country can overcome the country on its own fuel shortages, the health crisis, criminal gangs and the social outbreak, Shaw said yes and that the mobilizations are a sign that the people want positive changes for their nation.

“ What we are seeing right now is a continuation of the protests that started years ago, the people have the right to protest, to mobilize ”, he explained.

Shaw indicated that his approach does not suggest that the path to recovery of social peace in Haiti be easy. However, he said he was convinced that that country “ does not need walls, but bridges ”.

Latin America and leftist governments

The rise to power of leftist governments in Latin American countries such as Chile, Colombia, Mexico, El Salvador, Argentina and Peru was another of the phenomena analyzed by the US expert.

According to Shaw, the triumph of leftists as Gustavo Petro, Gabriel Boric and Andrés Manuel López Obrador in nations that have historically been under the command of conservative parties, it is due to a wear and tear on the traditional socio-political system.

From his point of view, globalization never reached the region, but only experienced a “ gringolization ”.

This, he explained, because it was not a balanced exchange between these countries and the great powers, but there have always been more benefits and advantages for Japanese, North American capital, French or English.

“The Colombian, Peruvian, Chilean, Argentine, Mexican peoples, they got tired of so much exploitation, that situation has given space for those presidents to rise to power ”, he said.

Shaw explained that Latino governments are evoking themselves in creating their own dream, in strengthening their own child. “That should be the way, that no young Latino has to leave his country to see his dreams come true.”, he noted.

He stressed that left-wing governments are not always successful for these nations and proof of this is the crisis situation in which Venezuela is submerged.

United States interference

“We are in a time when the unilateral model of the United States has proven to be a failure and the peoples are realizing that”, said the analyst, referring to the role that the North American nation has played over the last centuries in the socio-political reality of the region.

On this, Shaw considered that one can speak of that the economic power of the United States over the Latin American region is in decline, However, military power remains.

“Dominican Republic is going to be the last neocolony in the United States, I think this country bases 50% of its economy in trade with the United States and I doubt that the president wants to change that to partner with another power, for example, China”, he added.

However, he said that the perspective to follow should be that this historical dependency can be ended, that there be more integration, unity and multilateral initiatives.

Mobilizations

Passing a balance through the most recent outbreaks and social mobilizations in Latin America, the analyst expressed that they are positive for the strengthening of democracy.

“Historically we have argued that mobilizations are the anteroom of something greater, of a real change, a mobilized people is a conscious people”, said the professor.

Finally, he considered that for any transcendental socio-political change in the region and in the world, the media and lately, social networks, they have a great weight on the agendas of the countries and they have the power to make some issues visible on others, so they must ensure that there is no censorship and that all the facts are covered.