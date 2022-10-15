Ukraine Targets Elon Musk, US Aid Dwindles, Ukraine’s Offensive Increasingly Depleted

Update on Russian military operations in Ukraine for October 15, 2022
–Elon Musk placed temporarily on notorious Ukrainian kill list;
– US aid to Ukraine continues to dwindle;
– NATO air defense project spans years and unlikely to help Ukraine in short-term;
– Ukraine’s offensives are increasingly depleted quickening arrival at inflection point when irreversible Russian advances begin;
