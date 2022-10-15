Ukraine Targets Elon Musk, US Aid Dwindles, Ukraine’s Offensive Increasingly Depleted

Update on Russian military operations in Ukraine for October 15, 2022

–Elon Musk placed temporarily on notorious Ukrainian kill list;

– US aid to Ukraine continues to dwindle;

– NATO air defense project spans years and unlikely to help Ukraine in short-term;

– Ukraine’s offensives are increasingly depleted quickening arrival at inflection point when irreversible Russian advances begin;

References:

CNN – ‘Bad timing’: Elon Musk’s company can no longer fund its vital service to Ukraine: https://edition.cnn.com/videos/tech/2…

Elon Musk (Twitter) – “Is this list real? What’s the URL?” https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/1…

Newsweek – Fact Check: Did Ukraine Put Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters on ‘Kill List’?: https://www.newsweek.com/fact-check-d…

Myrotvorets Center – Homepage (WARNING!!! GRAPHIC CONTENT): https://myrotvorets.center/

Myrotvorets Center – Roger Waters: https://myrotvorets.center/criminal/?…

US Department of Defense (DoD) – $725 Million in Additional Security Assistance for Ukraine (October 14, 2022): https://www.defense.gov/News/Releases…

BBC – Ukraine war: Russia to evacuate civilians from Kherson: https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe…