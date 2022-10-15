Putin Warned Them

Victor Marakhovsky

On the 10th Anniversary of the Munich Speech

Problems connected with dismantling the unfinished “global empire” are just beginning.

Today marks the tenth anniversary of V.V. Putin’s Munich Speech. It is now considered a turning point in Russian international politics. Meanwhile, it is also the rarest case in world politics of a comprehensive forecast that has come true.

The full text of the speech is still worthy of attention. Let us recall its main points:

1) The unipolar world has failed. No matter how one embellishes the term, it ultimately means only one thing in practice: it is one center of power, one center of force, one center of decision-making. It is a world of one master, one sovereign. And this is ultimately destructive, not only for everyone within the system, but also for the sovereign itself, because it destroys the sovereign from within.

2) Everything that is happening in the world is a consequence of trying to implement exactly the concept of a unipolar world. And what is the result? Unilateral, illegitimate actions that often do not solve a single problem. Moreover, they have become a generator of new human tragedies and hotbeds of tension.

3) The dominance of the power factor inevitably fuels the desire of some countries to possess weapons of mass destruction. Moreover, new fundamental threats have emerged that were previously known but are now global in nature, such as terrorism.

4) We have reached a turning point where we must think seriously about the entire global security architecture. We must start from the search for a reasonable balance between the interests of all the subjects of the international community.

5) The international landscape is changing rapidly due to the dynamic development of a number of states and regions. Thus, the combined GDP of India and China in terms of purchasing power parity is already greater than that of the United States of America (it is the year 2007, remember – author’s note). And calculated on the same principle, the GDP of the BRIC countries – Brazil, Russia, India and China – exceeds the combined GDP of the European Union. And, according to experts, this gap will only increase in the foreseeable historical perspective.

6) The only decision-making mechanism on the use of military force as a last resort can only be the UN Charter. And the United Nations should not be substituted for either NATO or the European Union. Otherwise, the situation will only lead to a deadlock and multiply the number of grave mistakes.

7) On the one hand, financial resources are allocated to aid programs for the poorest countries – but often under the “development” control of the companies of the donor countries themselves. On the other hand, their economic backwardness is preserved. The resulting social tension in such depressed regions inevitably leads to the growth of radicalism and extremism, fuels terrorism and local conflicts. And if all this happens in addition, say, in the Middle East, under conditions of a heightened perception of the outside world as unjust, there is a risk of global destabilization.

Based on this description of the world and its future, the Russian president told the international community:

Our country will pursue an independent foreign policy. And it would like to deal with partners who are equally independent and autonomous.

Conducting a brief audit of the Munich speech, 10 years later we can state:

Yes, the unipolar global world has failed. The country that was considered its suzerain and master was one of the first to feel that all this was destroying it from within, and announced its intention to throw off the ballast in the form of an unwieldy layer of clinging partners. And is building a wall on its southern border. And imposes protectionist duties on imports. And changes immigration policy from “open doors for all” to “open doors for persecuted Christians.”

Yes, none of the hotbeds of tension have been eliminated. What’s more, new ones have sprung up. Several more countries have been destroyed and semi-destroyed.

Yes, terrorism has become a global force, even creating its own global quasi-state, actually ruling territories on two continents. And its emissaries shoot, blow up and crush with trucks the once carefree Europeans on their embankments and Christmas fairs.

Yes, the GDP of the BRICS countries, despite the crisis in Russia and Brazil and the “Chinese slowdown,” is already almost equal to that of the G7. And, taking into account the difference in growth rates, it is steadily catching up.

The gap between poor and rich countries has widened, as has the gap between poor and rich earthlings.

And as a result, the world is stuck in the impasse that the Russian president warned about. Because, frankly, the Munich speech was not heard by those to whom it was addressed. Or rather, it was heard. But they heard it through the filter of the very unipolar ideology that Putin warned about its destructive effect.

The holders of the unipolar pole understood only that one of the countries, subject to liberal democratization, has become complacent and claimed something about an independent policy. And they reacted accordingly: instructors and arms went to Georgia in an increased flow, and the flow of “cookies” to Ukraine intensified. This led to well-known results.

Ahead were the “Arab” and other springs, Libya, Yemen and Syria. Ahead was the great refugee invasion of Europe. Ahead were Paris, Brussels, Nice, Berlin, Orlando, and San Bernardino. Ahead was the breakup of Ukraine, Brexit. And the “strange presidency” of the current U.S. leader, which has been torpedoed on all fronts by America’s own elite for the past month.

In other words – exactly what the Russian leader warned about has come true. And, unfortunately, exactly what he urged to avoid.

The most instructive (and sad) thing is that back then, ten years ago, Vladimir Putin offered a recipe for all this. He suggested abandoning the unipolar ideology in favor of “the search for a reasonable balance between the interests of all the subjects of the international community.

And only now – with wild creaking, with relapses of “liberal messianism”, with difficulty in selecting words and phrases – Western leaders are beginning to realize the inevitability of multipolarity.

One cannot say that they are happy: the independence and autonomy to which their Russian colleague called for ten years ago is a heavy burden for most of them. Because for a quarter century of “end of history and Fukuyama,” most of the leaders of the free world have simply become weary of freedom. And of the responsibilities that inevitably accompany it.

They are also so reluctant to realize the reality predicted by the Russian president because that realization will entail another thing: problems connected with dismantling the unfinished “global empire” are just beginning.

And most of them are still ahead.