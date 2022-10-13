RUSSIA, UKRAINE

Russian Missile & Drone Strikes Continue Across Ukraine

Update on Russian military operations in Ukraine for October 13, 2022

UN General Assembly vote demonstrates continued support for Russia by India and China as well as many other nations across the developing and newly industrialized world;

– Russia continues missile and drone strikes across Ukraine; – Ukraine’s plea for air defense systems is impractical and reflect desperation in Kiev;

– West is attempting to mix and match air defense systems to create an ad hoc integrated network; – Many air defense components will take a year or longer to arrive in Ukraine;

– Many air defense components will be damaged or destroyed before the imagined integrated network is complete;

– A turning point is coming where the West will have to decide between escalating or abandoning its proxy war in Ukraine;

