Russian Missile & Drone Strikes Continue Across Ukraine

Update on Russian military operations in Ukraine for October 13, 2022

– UN General Assembly vote demonstrates continued support for Russia by India and China as well as many other nations across the developing and newly industrialized world;

– Russia continues missile and drone strikes across Ukraine; – Ukraine’s plea for air defense systems is impractical and reflect desperation in Kiev;

– West is attempting to mix and match air defense systems to create an ad hoc integrated network; – Many air defense components will take a year or longer to arrive in Ukraine;

– Many air defense components will be damaged or destroyed before the imagined integrated network is complete;

– A turning point is coming where the West will have to decide between escalating or abandoning its proxy war in Ukraine;

