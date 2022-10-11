Russia Responds: Missile Strikes Across Ukraine & What May Follow Next

Update on Russian military operations in Ukraine for October 11, 2022
– Russian missile strikes have spanned 2 days, targeting crucial infrastructure;
– Power, water, and communication is suffering outages;
– If strikes continue or outages made permanent, a Russian offensive may be underway; – If strikes relent, Russia retaliated and is warning of further strikes;
– Ukraine is suffering from dwindling arms and ammunition;
– It is not a matter of if Ukraine’s offensive ends and Russia’s begins, it’s a matter of when;
References:
BBC – Crimean bridge: Excitement and fear in Ukraine after bridge blast: https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe…
BBC – Shock and horror after Russia’s wave of strikes across Ukraine: https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe…
Foreign Policy – Ukraine Changes Weapons Wish List After Kyiv Terrorism Attacks: https://foreignpolicy.com/2022/10/10/…
UK Ministry of Defense – Defense Intelligence Update on Ukraine, October 10, 2022: https://twitter.com/DefenceHQ/status/…
Institute for the Study of War – Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, October 10, 2022: https://www.understandingwar.org/back…
CSIS – Russian Air and Missile Defense: https://missilethreat.csis.org/system…
WSJ – U.S. Sends Patriot Missiles to Saudi Arabia, Fulfilling Urgent Request: https://www.wsj.com/articles/u-s-send…
Forbes – New Types Of Ammunition Make Ukraine’s HIMARS Far Deadlier: https://www.forbes.com/sites/davidham…