Ukraine: The Real War Begins

The President held a briefing session with permanent members of the Security Council, via videoconference.

Russian President Vladimir Putin: Colleagues, good afternoon,

You know that yesterday Chairman of the Investigative Committee Alexander Bastrykin reported to me on the first results of the investigation into the act of sabotage on the Crimean Bridge.

The forensic and other expert data, as well as operational information, show that the October 8 explosion was an act of terrorism aimed at destroying Russia’s civilian and critical infrastructure.

It is also clear that the Ukrainian special services were the organisers and perpetrators of the attack. The Kiev regime has long been using terrorist methods, including murders of public figures, journalists and scientists, both in Ukraine and in Russia. And terrorist attacks on towns in Donbass, which have been going on for more than eight years. And also acts of nuclear terrorism, by which I mean missile and artillery strikes on the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant.

This is not the whole story: Ukraine’s special services have also carried out three terrorist acts against Russia’s Kursk Nuclear Power Plant, repeatedly blowing up the plant’s high-voltage lines. The third such terrorist attack damaged three of those lines at once. The damage was repaired in the shortest possible time and there were no serious consequences.

However, there have been a number of other terrorist attacks and attempts to commit similar crimes against electricity generation and gas transportation infrastructure facilities in our country, including an attempt to blow up a section of the TurkStream gas pipeline system.

All this has been proven by objective data, including the testimony of the detained perpetrators.

It is well known that Russian representatives are not allowed to take part in the investigation into the causes of explosions at and the destruction of international gas pipelines running under the Baltic Sea. But we all know who ultimately benefits from this crime.

Thus, the Kiev regime, by its actions, has actually put itself on the same level as international terrorist groups, and with the most odious of those. It is simply no longer possible to leave crimes of this kind without retaliation.

This morning, at the proposal of the Defence Ministry and in accordance with the plan of Russia’s General Staff, a massive strike was launched with long-range precision air, sea and land-based weapons against Ukrainian energy, military and communications facilities.

In the event of more attempts to stage terrorist attacks on our territory, Russia’s response will be harsh and commensurate with the threats posed to the Russian Federation. Nobody should have any doubts about that.

Defence Minister, please report on the results.

Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation in Ukraine (October 10, 2022)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

💥 Today, Russian Armed Forces launched a massive high-precision long-range attack at the facilities of military control, communications and energy systems of Ukraine.

◽️ The goal of the attack has been reached. All the assigned targets have been neutralised.

◽️ 4 enemy company tactical groups were making unsuccessful attempts to launch an offensive towards Kislovka, Tabayevka (Kharkov region) and Kuzemovka at Kupyansk direction.

◽️ All the attacks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) have been repelled. The enemy has lost over 40 personnel, 5 tanks, 4 armoured combat vehicles and 15 motor vehicles.

◽️ AFU units made unsuccessful attempts to cross Zherebets river near Makeyevka and Raygorodok (Lugansk People’s Republic) at Krasny Liman direction.

💥 Concentrated fire attacks launched by missile troops and artillery have resulted in frustrating all the attempts of the AFU to install ferries across the river.

◽️ Up to 3 battalion tactical groups and 1 foreign mercenaries’ unit were conducting an offensive towards Bruskinskoye, Bezymennoye, Sadok and Sukhanovo (Kherson region) at Nikolayev-Krivoy Rog direction.

💥 Intense action of Russian forces has resulted in driving the enemy back to its initial positions.

◽️ AFU have lost over 60 personnel, 9 tanks, 16 armoured combat vehicles and 17 motor vehicles at the abovementioned direction.

💥 Operational-tactical and army aviation, missile troops and artillery have neutralised 6 AFU command posts near Verkhnekamenskoye, Bakhmutskoye, Artyomovsk and Ugledar (Donetsk People’s Republic), Pavlovka (Zaporozhye region) and Blagodarovka (Nikolayev region), as well as 52 artillery units at their firing positions, 143 manpower and military equipment concentration areas.

◽️ 5 missile, artillery armament and munitions depots have been destroyed near Seversk, Avdeyevka and Shevchenko (Donetsk People’s Republic), Novoaleksandrovka (Zaporozhye region) and Bereznegovatoye (Nikolayev region).

◽️ 2 storages of fuel for the AFU have been destroyed near Dnepropetrovsk and Pavlograd (Dnepropetrovsk region).

💥 Fighter aviation of Russian Aerospace Forces has shot down 1 MiG-29 of Ukrainian Air Force near Belaya Krinitsa (Kherson region).

💥 Air defence facilities have destroyed 6 unmanned aerial vehicles near Nikolayevka (Lugansk People’s Republic), Petrovskoye, Veleryanovka, Kodema (Donetsk People’s Republic), Chervony Yar and Mylovoye (Kherson region).

◽️ Moreover, 6 projectiles launched by U.S.-manufactured HIMARS MLRS near Kazatskoye, Otradokamenka, Chervonoye Podolye and Novaya Kakhovka (Kherson region), as well as 3 HARM anti-radar missiles near Antonovka (Kherson region).

◽️ In addition, 1 Tochka-U ballistic missile has been shot down over Vysokoye (Kherson region).

📊 In total, 318 airplanes and 159 helicopters, 2,188 unmanned aerial vehicles, 379 air defence missile systems, 5,604 tanks and other armoured combat vehicles, 866 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 3,462 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 6,463 units of special military vehicles have been destroyed during the special military operation.

Explosions rock major Ukrainian cities, critical infrastructure damaged

The Russian leader Vladimir Putin confirmed that a massive strike was carried out on Ukrainian energy, communications and military infrastructure

MOSCOW, October 10. /TASS/. A series of major explosions occurred in Kiev and a number of other regions of Ukraine, including Dnepropetrovsk, Odessa, Ivano-Frankovsk and Kharkov regions, on Monday morning.

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky declared a threat to energy infrastructure across the entire country.

Critical infrastructure facilities were damaged in Kiev. There are casualties caused by explosions. The power and water supply have been disrupted in several regions, including Poltava and Lvov regions. All Ukrainian schools were switched to remote learning until the end of this week. Meanwhile, the Kiev Metro and train service in Ukraine has been restored.

Russian President Vladimir Putin confirmed that a massive strike was carried out on Ukrainian energy, communications and military infrastructure, and warned Kiev that, if Ukrainian authorities attempt to continue carrying out terror attacks on Russian territory, responses will be brutal.

Explosions in Kiev

– A series of explosions were heard in downtown Kiev starting at 08:20 (local time), according to eyewitnesses.

– Central streets were blocked off by law enforcement. Objects in downtown Kiev were damaged, rescuers are working at the scene.

– According to the Kiev Region administration head, explosions were heard at critical infrastructure sites in three districts of the region. The region is experiencing power surges. The authorities warn about the possible disruption of communications, power and water supply.

– A building, where the office of Ukrainian billionaire Rinat Akhmetov is located, was damaged.

– Operation of all Kiev metro lines has been restored already.

Explosions in other regions

– Explosions were also heard in Kharkov, Dnepropetrovsk, Odessa, Ivano-Frankovsk, Kirovograd, Sumy and other regions.

– According to Zelensky, there is currently a threat to energy facilities across the entire country. “Kiev and Khmelnitsky Regions, Lvov and Dnepr, Vinnitsa, Ivano-Frankovsk Region, Zaporozhye, Sumy Region, Kharkov Region, Zhitomir Region, Kirovograd Region, the South,” Zelensky listed, adding that there could be temporary blackouts.

Damage and destruction

– According to Ukrainian Prime Minister Denis Shmygal, a total of 11 important infrastructure facilities were damaged in 8 regions and in Kiev, some regions were left without power.

– In particular, damage was sustained by energy infrastructure facilities in Lvov, Sumy and Zhitomir Regions. In the latter, some consumers have been switched to reserve power sources.

– In addition, explosions were heard on critical infrastructure objects in the Ivano-Frankovsk Region. A missile landed near the Burshtyn thermal power plant.

– Power and water supply have been disrupted in the Poltava Region and in several districts of Kharkov, in Khmelnitsky and Sumy regions. Temporary power outages are possible in the Cherkassy Region.

– In Lvov, the hot water supply is cut off after city heat and power stations were shut down after an explosion on a critical infrastructure object. The city was left without power.

– Power was also cut off across a part of the Chernigov Region in northern Ukraine.

– Odessa Region authorities warned about possible blackouts.

– The railway power grid in Western Ukraine is damaged, according to Ukrainian Railways. Meanwhile, train service in Ukraine is being restored. Trains arrive with some delay.

– The visa department building of the German consulate general in Kiev was damaged, according to German Foreign Ministry spokesman Christian Wagner. The department has not been operational for several months.

Killed and injured

– Several people were killed or injured by explosions in Kiev, according to Svetlana Vodolaga, spokeswoman of the Ukrainian State Service for Emergency Situations.

Current situation

– Zelensky declared an air raid warning across the entire country, saying that energy infrastructure facilities were being targeted. The warning was later canceled in all regions of Ukraine.

– The authorities urge people to stay in shelters.

– All schools were switched to remote learning until the end of this week. In Kiev, remote classes were canceled as well.

– Utilities have already begun working to restore damaged infrastructure.

– All Ukrainian train terminals are operating as usual. The blast wave damaged windows in the central Kiev train terminal. According to Ukrainian Railways, where passengers were sheltered.

– Metro operation has been suspended in Kharkov. According to the media, ground transport is not working as well.

Russia’s statements

– According to Russian President Vladimir Putin, a strike with precision long-range ground-, naval-and air-based weapons was carried out on Ukrainian energy, communications and military infrastructure objects, at the suggestion of the Ministry of Defense and under the plan provided by the General Staff. According to Putin, Kiev “by its actions has actually put itself on the same footing as international terrorist organizations. “It is simply no longer possible to leave crimes of this kind unanswered,” he said. Putin warned that, if Kiev continues to carry out terror attacks on the Russian territory, responses “will be brutal and will correspond in scale to the level of threats created for the Russia Federation.”

– The strike has achieved its goal, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov said, adding that all designated targets were damaged.

International reaction

– The US embassy in Kiev urged all US citizens present on Ukrainian territory to leave the country as soon as it becomes safe to. Meanwhile, the French Foreign Ministry urged French citizens in Ukraine to stay in their homes.

– EU High Representative Josep Borrell condemned the attacks on Kiev, adding that the EU will send additional military aid to Ukraine.

– A G7 emergency meeting will convene, Zelensky said after a phone call with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. Zelensky said he will deliver an address at the meeting.

– Scholz assured Zelensky of solidarity from Germany and other G7 states. Germany will do everything in order to mobilize additional aid to Ukraine – first and foremost, for the restoration of damaged infrastructure objects, German Cabinet spokesman Steffen Hebestreit said. The German government condemned the Russian “missile strikes” on Ukrainian cities, Hebestreit said.

– Zelensky also had a phone call with French President Emmanuel Macron, discussing the need for strong European and international reaction to the situation. Macron stated his readiness to increase military aid to Ukraine, AFP reported.

– Zelensky also had emergency consultations with Polish President Andrzej Duda.

– The Italian Foreign Ministry condemned the missile strikes on Ukraine and reaffirmed its support to Kiev. The Canadian Foreign Ministry made a similar statement.