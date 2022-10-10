Chechnya and Belarus Mobilize Forces to Support Russia

Belarus, Russia Begin Deploying a Joint Group of Forces

MINSK, October 10. /TASS/. Belarus and Russia are beginning to deploy a joint regional group of forces, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Monday.

The Belarusian leader said that he had held a tete-a-tete meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin after an informal CIS summit in St. Petersburg.

“In the wake of escalations on the western borders of the Union State, we agreed on deploying a regional group of forces of the Russian Federation and the Republic of Belarus. All these moves are consistent with our documents,” the BelTA news agency quoted Lukashenko as saying at a meeting with defense and security officials.

“Now that the level of danger has reached this point, we will begin deploying a group of forces of the Union State,” he said.

The Belarusian armed forces are the backbone of this contingent, Lukashenko said. “I must inform you that the deployment of this group has begun. It has been in progress for two days already, I believe. My order was given for us to start forming this group,” Lukashenko said.

As the Belarusian leader said, Russia is now pre-occupied with its own problems to deal with this new conflict.

“A second conflict is what we do not need. As you know, they have their own problems now. That is why, do not count on a large number [from the contingent] of the Russian Armed Forces but this group will number more than one thousand-strong,” Lukashenko said, addressing the defense minister.

“Be ready in the near future to take these people and put them where they need to be, according to our plan, without overdoing it and inflaming the situation,” the Belarusian leader said.

Lukashenko warns Ukraine against possible strike on Belarus

MINSK, 10 October (BelTA) – Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko warned Ukraine against a possible strike on Belarus as he hosted a meeting on security, BelTA has learned.

The president recalled that the plans to hold this meeting were announced at the meeting of the head of state with the military at the Strategic Management Center of the Defense Ministry of Belarus: “We need to figure out what else needs to be done to strengthen the security of our state, given the rapidly changing environment.”

“Yesterday we were warned through unofficial channels about strikes on Belarus from the territory of Ukraine. They said that it would be the Crimean Bridge 2. This information was immediately brought to my attention. My answer was simple: Tell the president of Ukraine and other insane people, if they are still there, that the Crimean Bridge will be just the thin end of the wedge to them, if only they touch a single meter of our territory with their dirty hands,” the head of state emphasized.

“This is your responsibility, consider this an order for you,” the head of state said addressing the military and security forces.

The president emphasized that the USA and the EU declare that they will be ready to legalize our self-exiled opposition as a political force, significantly increase support for destructive elements, aggravate the situation on the western border up to the opening of a ‘second front’.

Aleksandr Lukashenko recalled that he warned about threats on the western border at the beginning of Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine. He said back then that Belarus would not allow shooting Russians in the back. “I said it figuratively so that you remember it. I was also aware that the most dangerous developments could unfold in the western side. Had we denuded it, we would have been on the verge of war today. But we left the Armed Forces there. In addition, we strengthened the western flank,” the president noted.

According to him, back in 2020, the collective West tried to conduct a blitzkrieg against Belarus, starting with a color revolution and rebellion. “It did not work out. The second stage was economic strangulation and information warfare on Belarus. They see that the sanctions did not work either. It means that they failed to strangle us economically. What else can they undertake? The only thing left is to resort to force: through sabotage and provocations that will lead to the destabilization of our country (this is their plan), and then, if possible, they want to get us involved into military operations. This is very relevant at the present stage,” the president said.

“I have already said that today Ukraine is not just contemplating, but planning strikes on the territory of Belarus. Of course, the Ukrainians absolutely do not need this. Well, why would they need to open a second front on our southern border which is their northern border? This is madness from the point of view of the military. Nevertheless, the process has begun. They are being pushed by their patrons to unleash a war against Belarus in order to draw us in it and deal with Russia and Belarus at a time,” the Belarusian leader said.

Both countries have been aware of it for a long time. Moreover, the Belarusian head of state has repeatedly warned his fellow citizens and the world community about these plans. “We saw it, we knew it, we created battalion tactical groups, we practiced the defense of the southern border, which we are doing now. Our Armed Forces are on duty there on a permanent basis,” the president noted.

He stressed that the recent events related to the Crimean Bridge suggest a significant increase in the level of terrorist threat. “I repeat once again: they are dizzy with success. They are ready to fight with everyone now,” Aleksandr Lukashenko added.

Chechen President Kadyrov Announces the Mobilisation of an Additional 70,000 Soldiers for the Russian Army