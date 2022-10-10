ALBA – TCP Stands in Solidarity with Venezuela after Landslides in Las Tejerías

JANNA CORRIDOR

After the heavy rains generated by a trough, five streams overflowed in Aragua.

The Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America – People’s Trade Treaty ( ALBA – TCP ) expressed solidarity with the people and the Government of Venezuela, after the landslide occurred during this weekend, due to heavy rains, in the community of Las Tejerías, Santos Michelena municipality, in the state of Aragua, that so far has left 22 people dead and 52 missing.

The solidarity message was published by the ALBA executive secretary – TCP, Sacha Llorenti, through his account on the social network Twitter, in which he expressed his solidarity towards the Venezuelan people, and his words of condolences before the human losses, product of the landslide that occurred in Las Tejerías.

«The Executive Secretariat of the ALBA – TCP expresses its greatest solidarity with the people of Venezuela and its president, Nicolás Maduro, and he conveys his heartfelt condolences at the sensitive loss of life as a result of the landslide of great magnitude that occurred in Las Tejerías, Aragua State, “the message said on Twitter.

After the Las Tejerías tragedy, the Venezuelan government and people receive signs of solidarity and support from the countries of the region, including Nicaragua, Bolivia and Cuba.

Bolivia

Likewise, Bolivia, through his chancellery, he sent his condolences and solidarity to the families who lost their loved ones in the tragedy that occurred in Las tejerías, as a consequence of the heavy rains.

“We send our solidarity to our Venezuelan brothers,” says part of the statement.

Cuba

For his part, on behalf of the people and the Government of Cuba, the nation’s chancellor, Bruno Rodríguez, he transmitted his “deep regret and solidarity with the brother Venezuelan people and government for the loss of human life and damage due to the heavy rains and floods of recent days.

He also extended his words of condolences to relatives and close friends of the victims.

Nicaragua

Before the unfortunate event, the President of Nicaragua, Daniel Ortega, also sent a message of solidarity to the President of the Republic, Nicolás Maduro, after learning of the tragedy of Las Tejerías, in Aragua.

In the letter, also signed by the Nicaraguan vice president, Rosario Murillo, Ortega expressed that Nicaragua shares with deep brotherhood the pain of each Venezuelan, in particular those families who lost their loved ones, and that the natural disaster not only aroused solidarity, but also union between both peoples.

“Not only do we stand in solidarity, but as always, we unite, because our Union is of all time and circumstances,” he said.

Tragedy in Las Tejeríaslave

This Saturday at night, the heavy and persistent rains caused a great impact in Las Tejerías, leaving 22 dead and 52 missing, after the overflow of five streams.

In this situation, the national government activated a Control Center and Emergency and Disaster Coordination to serve affected families.

“We are going with a well-defined search plan in all sectors,” Ceballos said, commenting that canines and drones are used to optimize the search.

Likewise, state security forces, together with the Bolivarian National Armed Forces ( FANB ) and volunteers, are conducting search and rescue operations.

Three days of mourning

The President of the Republic, Nicolás Maduro, decreed three days of duel for the tragedy in Las Tejerías.

From the scene, the vice president pointed out that the Head of State decreed the disaster and natural tragedy zone, as well as three days of mourning from this Sunday.

“We have lost children too, which is very unfortunate,” said Rodríguez, who specified that so far there are 22 people who have died and at least 52 who have disappeared, for which the search for these people is fundamentally attended.

ultimasnoticias

President @NicolasMaduro in Aragua following hours of heavy rain: We’re in a total catastrophe zone. 34 dead and more than 60 missing; hundreds of homes and businesses have been destroyed. Count on the support of the Bolivarian government. No one will be abandoned. pic.twitter.com/TB3i30dxkq — Kawsachun News (@KawsachunNews) October 10, 2022

President of Venezuela @NicolasMaduro is received by crowds as he arrives in Las Tejerías, an area affected by heavy rains. pic.twitter.com/fzspdYF6JE — Kawsachun News (@KawsachunNews) October 10, 2022