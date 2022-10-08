Impact of Crimea Bridge Attack & Ukraine’s Next Likely Offensive

– Ukraine strike on Crimea Bridge complicates both civilian and military logistics to Crimea
– the former more so than the latter;
– The bridge attack is likely to be followed by anticipated offensive operations by Ukraine in Zaporizhzhia toward Melitopol;
– The bridge attack + Melitopol offensive is meant to isolate Crimea;
– Ukraine’s offensive will leave its forces overextended, depleted and vulnerable to Russian forces who have throughout the duration of Ukraine’s offensives preserved their manpower and equipment;
