Impact of Crimea Bridge Attack & Ukraine’s Next Likely Offensive

– Ukraine strike on Crimea Bridge complicates both civilian and military logistics to Crimea

– the former more so than the latter;

– The bridge attack is likely to be followed by anticipated offensive operations by Ukraine in Zaporizhzhia toward Melitopol;

– The bridge attack + Melitopol offensive is meant to isolate Crimea;

– Ukraine’s offensive will leave its forces overextended, depleted and vulnerable to Russian forces who have throughout the duration of Ukraine’s offensives preserved their manpower and equipment;

