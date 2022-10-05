The Limits of Ukraine’s Offensive and the High Price to be Paid When it Ends

Update on Russian operations in Ukraine for October 5, 2022

– Latest US aid package falls far short of replacing steep Ukrainian losses amid continued offensives;

– Ukraine’s offensive has limited capabilities, will not achieve “victory” over Russian forces in territory deemed “Ukrainian” by Kiev;

– Ukrainian offensive is an “all-or-nothing” proposition, hoping to achieve psychological and political gains toward ending the conflict in ways Ukrainian military force cannot;

– Western analysts celebrate the psychological impact the offensive is having on pro-Russian media, pundits, and even prominent members of Russian society;

–In reality, Ukraine will be left overextended and vulnerable just as Russia’s 300,000-strong mobilization begins shaping the battlefield.

