Burkina Faso, Adieu la France

Guadi Calvo

Captain Ibrahim Traore

On Friday 30, in the evening hours, artillery captain Ibrahim Traore, leader of the movement that hours before had overthrown the president, lieutenant colonel Paul-Henri Damiba, informed the 21 million Burkinabe of the reasons for the coup in a televised message.

In a former French colony in Africa, two coups d’état have taken place in less than a year. Damiba had overthrown the constitutional president, Roch Marc Kaboré, last January 24.

Captain Traore’s proclamation also announced the indefinite closure of borders, the prohibition of all political activity, the suspension of the constitution and of the Transitional Charter in which the January coupists imposed a three-year deadline to find a democratic solution for the country.

Uncertainty had set in since the morning in Ouagadougou, the country’s capital, when intermittent gunfire began to be heard while helicopter gunships began to fly over the city.

This second coup in less than ten months underlines the security crisis in the country, which beyond the efforts of the army and the intervention of other regional forces, is unable to contain the khatibas of the Support Group for Islam and Muslims (JNIM), tributaries of al-Qaeda and to a lesser extent of Daesh of the great Sahara, which have spread from the north to Niger, Burkina Faso and through that country to several nations of the Gulf of Guinea such as Ghana, Togo and Benin.

The takfirist insurgency has forced more than two million people from northern Burkina Faso to abandon everything in search of refuge to the interior of the country and some safe areas of Mali.

Constant attacks by Wahhabi groups against army units have resulted in thousands of deaths among the regular ranks and finally precipitated Friday’s uprising. The trigger was the assault last Tuesday 27th in the town of Gaskindé, in the northern province of Soum, on a supply convoy on its way to the city of Djibo, besieged by the mujahideen for more than two months. In the attack 11 soldiers were killed and about 20 wounded while 50 civilians, mostly traders, are missing. This was the second major attack in less than a month on a supply convoy in the troubled north of the country. On September 5, an IED (improvised explosive device) exploded near Djibo killing 35 civilians and injuring 37 others.

In January, when the coup against Kaboré became known, wide sectors of the civil society supported him with enthusiasm, given his ineffectiveness in the fight against terrorism, so that Damiba’s promises to put an end to the insurgency gave hope to many who believed that this time the issue was taking a definitive course, but in the course of these months this support was diluted at the same speed as the terrorist actions increased until the coup of last Friday 30.

The now former president, Paul-Henri Damiba, had even threatened Western operators in the region, such as France and the United States, to summon the Russian security company known as the Wagner Group, just as the Malian military junta did.

Some observers insist that the summoning of the Russians, in the end, was not executed because of pressure from France, which, as in other countries in the region, continues to have a strong influence.

The long history of colonialism and the constant interference of Paris in the internal politics of Burkina Faso continues. After the news of the new coup d’état, thousands of citizens took to the streets of Ouagadougou not only to celebrate the change of government, but, as in the protests in Mali and Niger, an unprecedented anti-French spirit was expressed with slogans and flag burning, while Russian banners were waved and Moscow and President Putin were acclaimed.

Once the coup was confirmed, different reports indicated that Damiba, whose whereabouts were unknown and who had not signed the resignation, was taking refuge in the French embassy, so many demonstrators marched towards this representation which they attacked by throwing torches and Molotov cocktails and setting fires inside the building.

Other versions indicated that the deposed president had arrived at the French military base of Kamboinsin, near the capital, where some 400 men of the special forces of the Sabre Operation, active since 2009 and which until last Friday was in charge of training the Burkinabe military.

The fears of a counter-offensive by Damiba, who was believed to be able to regroup the military sectors that continue to support him, were diluted on the night of Sunday 2 when his capitulation was announced, after which he left for Togo.

The French diplomatic corps had denied the presence of Damiba, both in the embassy and in the military base, so it will never be known if the former president did not really seek refuge with the French or if Paris finally considered that it was not opportune to start a civil war in its former colony. More when the situation had spilled over into the interior of the country, where it became known that in Bobo-Dioulasso, the second largest city of Burkina Faso, 360 kilometers southwest of the capital, anti-French groups had destroyed the local French Institute.

Both the African Union and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) have been quick to condemn the new coup. Both organizations were accused by Mali, at the UN general plenary last September, of being aligned with the West (See:Malí. J’accuse a Francia).

A crumbling fortress

The criminal actions that France has perpetrated, and continues to perpetrate, against the peoples it has subjugated throughout history do not leave it too far behind Nazi Germany on the podium of butchers of humanity. It is for this reason that the African nations that suffered the atrocities of the old metropolis, in this reconfiguration of the world order, are once again trying to distance themselves from Paris as they had already tried to do, after the independence processes of the 1960s, within the framework of the Cold War, processes that, in the end, were drowned in blood.

In an alliance with other colonial powers such as the United Kingdom and Belgium, logically accompanied by the United States and segregationist South Africa, France recycled its presence on the continent by adding a string of local tyrants who were allowed not only to rob their countries, but also to massacre their peoples without any consequences.

After decades of absolute domination, with the exception of Algeria and Libya, Western regimes have plundered the continent’s natural resources at will and also caused the pollution of vast regions which, coupled with climate change, are now totally unusable.

It is for this reason that during the turbulence generated by the military coups of recent years a deep feeling of contempt and hatred for France has emerged, while a climate of sympathy and admiration for Russia has been recreated, perhaps because it is considered the only option to contain the neocolonialism that after the entente against Colonel Gaddafi in 2011 has been unmasked as voracious as that of the nineteenth and early twentieth centuries.

In countries such as Mali, Niger, the Central African Republic and now revived again, Burkina Faso, awareness of French abuses has been raised.

For example, a recent study by the Institute of Strategic Research of the Military School (IRSEM) of the French Ministry of Defense, in a unique display of hypocrisy, says that the anti-French spirit in Mali was provoked by the bad information received by the Malians, always aimed at “denigrating the French presence and justifying the Russian one”. As if the atrocities committed by Operation Barkhane against the civilian population over the last nine years and denounced by Mali at the United Nations a fortnight ago were the result of misinformation.

In Niger, where the government is still in the hands of people who report to the Western establishment, on September 18, in an unprecedented protest, thousands of people demonstrated in the streets of the city of Niamey and in Dosso, in the southwest of the country, to express their rejection of the presence of the Barkhane troops, which had just left Mali. These mobilizations were encouraged by a new group composed of some fifteen civil associations known as the Sacred Union for the Safeguarding of the Sovereignty and Dignity of the People or M62, which, aligning itself with the Malian colonels, is demanding the departure of the French forces from their country, which it blames for the destabilization of the Sahel.

The French military presence is also irritating in the Central African Republic, where after ending Operation Sangaris in October 2016, unilaterally, just as the country was emerging from a nearly ten-year civil war. Since the withdrawal of the French, relations between the two nations have deteriorated profoundly, providing an opportunity for Bangui, to summon the Wagner to assist with internal security.

Although no further crumbling of the costly French colonial construction is yet perceptible, in Senegal and Ivory Coast an anti-French sentiment is beginning to be perceived in some protests, so that some believe that in these two former colonies, little by little the adieu la france seems to have shot up like a dangerously growing murmur.

Guadi Calvo is an Argentine writer and journalist. International analyst specialized in Africa, Middle East and Central Asia.