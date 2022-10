Ukraine’s Offensives vs. Russian Mobilization

Update on Russian military operations in Ukraine for October 3, 2022

Ukrainian offensives are making headlines and being leveraged politically and psychologically. In reality, Ukraine is paying a price for these offensives it cannot recover from. Meanwhile Russia is mobilizing 300,000 men and equipment to move against Ukrainian forces just as they fully over-extend themselves and as Western inventories to re-supply Ukraine dry up.

