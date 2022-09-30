Russian Pipeline Sabotage: Beneficiaries and Possible Escalation of the Conflict

Yoselina Guevara López

The Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines, the energy infrastructure that connects Russia with Europe under the waters of the Baltic Sea, suffered unprecedented damage this September 27, which all experts agree in affirming that they were the product of a “deliberate act”, that is to say, a vile sabotage.

Danish and Swedish seismologists have no doubt that the explosions around the Danish island of Bornholm were not caused by an earthquake or other geological event, but by deliberate detonations, according to some press agencies, Danish experts determined that about 1,000 kg of TNT were used.

The explosions caused a loss of pressure and caused four leaks in the pipelines, which were confirmed this September 29 by the Swedish Coast Guard, locating two leaks in the Swedish exclusive economic zone and two on the Danish side. Although neither pipeline was operational, both contained gas that is now leaking into the Baltic Sea. Pictures of the gas leaks bubbling to the sea surface have gone around the world showing diameters ranging from 200 to 1000 meters. However, these accidents should not cause damage to the ecosystem, but Copenhagen has already pointed out that they will last at least a week and the pipelines will probably become inoperative as they receive salt water internally.

In this sense, the hypothesis formulated by the Kremlin, supported by valid arguments, under which the culprits and perpetrators of these acts must be sought in the nations that have a direct economic benefit from the interruption of gas flows between Russia and Germany, with which the accusations would point to Poland and the United States, is gaining strength. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova’s statements were emphatic “U.S. President Joe Biden must clarify whether the United States is behind the Nord Stream incidents.”

Blast beneficiaries and happy tweeters

On the same day as the Russian pipeline accidents Warsaw inaugurated the Baltic Pipe pipeline that will bring Norwegian gas to the shores of Polish Pomerania, making the United States’ main ally in Central and Eastern Europe, Poland, completely independent of Russian gas. Unable to import gas directly from Russia through pipelines designed and built to bypass Poland and not pay the corresponding royalties to Warsaw, Germany may now have to rely on its eastern neighbor, which has suddenly become the gas hub of Central Europe.

With the news of the sabotage on the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines, Washington was immediately ready to increase the sale of U.S. liquefied gas to “help” the weakened European chancelleries. Secretary of State Antony Blinken used the occasion to insist on the need to “end Europe’s dependence on Russian gas”.

Likewise, the damage to the gas pipelines has been a source of joy for some Polish politicians such as the MEP and former Polish foreign minister Radosław Sikorski, who wrote on the social network twitter “Thank you, United States”, a tweet that was later deleted. It should be emphasized that the United States cannot take international credit for the destruction of a Russian infrastructure because this would be a declaration of war on Moscow. Moreover, it is also about the ruin of the infrastructure of a company to which several European companies have contributed billions, which, moreover, will not be compensated. Hence, Sikorski has probably received a scolding from Washington for his indiscreet tweet, with the addition that such a nefarious act can only cause joy in a perverse mind lacking sanity. But this is a reflection of the insane state in which not only Warsaw but also the entire European Union is immersed, which even with the approach of a winter that is expected to be long and hard, continues with its sanctioning obsession against the Russian Federation.

Escalation of the conflict

Striking the infrastructures linking different countries is an action of deep geostrategic significance, but what is more worrying is that this fact may mean the entry into a “new phase” of the conflict between Russia and the West. There is no doubt that it has become increasingly clear that this is not just about Ukraine, but about a West commanded by the United States and its allies against Moscow. What we refer to with the term “new phase” is an escalation of the conflict to the level of direct attacks on physical infrastructures, which would be quite dangerous because we would be talking about endowments, many of them submarine, that facilitate the transport of energy, connections at the communicational level such as internet, etc. In short, this would open the possibility of direct intervention of European military forces for the defense of strategic infrastructure with probable direct confrontations with the armed forces of the Russian Federation.

This is the warlike madness to which the United States is pushing the world, an empire in decadence with a leader who shows himself to be increasingly less fit to fill the position for which he was elected, and where it is evident that the ruler is an American deep state which has never been interested in the good of humanity.

Yoselina Guevara López: social communicator, political analyst, columnist in different international media, whose work has been translated into English, Italian, Greek and Swedish. Winner in Venezuela of the Simon Bolivar National Journalism Award 2022, special mention Opinion and Anibal Nazoa National Journalism Award 2021.