Thays Carvalho: We Have to Combine All Struggles to Confront Bolsonarism and Build Hope in Brazil

Ahead of national elections in Brazil, Thays Carvahlo from the People’s Brazil Movement spoke to Peoples Dispatch about the loss of rights suffered by the Brazilian people in the last six years and the hope offered by the upcoming polls of building a people’s government. She talks about the response of the youth movement to the crisis in Brazil and the urgency felt by people’s movements to mobilize Brazilians to not just vote, but remain active in order to ensure that a people’s project is realised.