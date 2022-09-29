Russian Foreign Ministry Statement on Ukraine, Nord Stream Sabotage

Excerpts from the Briefing by Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, Moscow, September 29, 2022

Donbass and Ukraine update

On September 27, the Donetsk and Lugansk people’s republics, Kherson and Zaporozhye regions completed referendums on accession to the Russian Federation. The high voter turnout and the results speak for themselves: the people in those regions do not want to return to their former lives. They have paid a high price for their future and proved that they have the right to a peaceful life. These people have rebelled against terrorism and the dragged-out war the Kiev neo-Nazi regime unleashed against its own people. This is how it went in Donbass, and later in the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions.

Once again, I am highlighting something that is obvious to anyone who has been truly interested in these developments, and not just relying on the global mainstream “news.” These people have made a conscious and free choice. They have declared, loudly and firmly, to the whole world their desire to be together with Russia from now on, to link their future forever with our country, which was, is and will be their historical homeland.

They had given Ukraine a chance to treat them as its citizens. The Kiev regime, the politicians who lost their independence and delegated decision-making to their foreign handlers, failed to take advantage of that high honour. Perhaps some well-fed and pompous witnesses of liberal totalitarianism, many of whom are now queuing outside foreign embassies here, are unable to understand this. They think “well-being” is about maintaining their petty, narrow comfort zone. It’s beyond their scope to think about others. They know nothing about compassion or making sacrifices for the sake of a loved one, or for the sake of someone who asks for help. They don’t know what these things are; it happens.

I am saying this to those who have been professing the logic of a liberal dictatorship for many years. The spirit is stronger than circumstances, threats or temptations. I am addressing the Western countries. You and we have different “prides.” You chose to rely on your partners “in the flesh,” and we chose partners in spirit.

I want to stress that the referendums in the DPR, LPR, and the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions have been held in full accordance with the norms and principles of international law (no matter how strongly anyone might dislike this); they were fully legal and did not run counter to world practice. Many would ask: which norms and principles? Where can they be found? They’re right there. In the fundamental body of international law, including the UN Charter and other documents adopted by the United Nations. Just allow yourself to be objective. Try to see not what you want to see or what is being imposed on you – but try to analyze the situation thoughtfully, relying on historical facts and current realities, and assess what happened in full accordance with international law.

Both Kiev and the West are well aware of this. They only pretend they don’t understand. They do not want to allow the public in their countries to understand or assess the situation from the point of view of international law. The people of Donbass and southern Ukraine have exercised their right to self-determination. Let someone say it is not so. They did this in accordance with the UN Charter, as well as with those practices and norms that the West had never denied before, and even sometimes applied. However, the Zelensky regime and its American handlers do not want to accept reality, or to see this side of international law. On the contrary, they cynically question the procedure for holding a plebiscite and its results, dismissing them as insignificant and incompatible with democracy. What was the word Vladimir Zelensky used [to call the people in Donbass]? Inhuman species? Is this why what they want is insignificant? No. They are questioning both essence and form. Labeling and calling names. They are doing everything to show off their importance and prove they are right. They are using the sacred – the icon of democracy. This would make sense if they themselves had not deviated from it a long time ago. Look who is doing this – those who have been grossly violating human rights for years – in Ukraine, in the Western countries, as well as in countries they have occupied in various parts of the world. They have contributed to transforming the young Ukrainian state into a totalitarian, aggressive, neo-Nazi regime, encouraging it with money and arms supplies to use artillery on peaceful cities. I can see that for these people, the referendum is nothing, of course. All they heed is the voice of guns. People’s voices don’t matter to them. And neither do the lives of each of the inhabitants of the regions in question.

As soon as the referendums in the DPR, the LPR, and the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions were announced, Kiev sharply intensified the shelling of these areas in feeble outrage. Didn’t the same happen in February 2022 when Russia recognised their sovereignty? Didn’t it start the same way? Didn’t we see the same thing when all participants signed the Minsk agreements? Having displayed goodwill, Russia suggested following the path of peace, talks and political efforts, and drafted the Minsk package of agreements. What happened a couple of months after everyone left Minsk? We saw the bestial grin of the Kiev regime when they started “fulfilling” these peace agreements. If they had been allowed, they would have smashed everything in their way but they were simply not allowed to do this and won’t be allowed to do it in the future.

The blows were deliberately inflicted on large groups of people to prevent them from voting. Listen to what people are saying in these regions. They were looking for a chance to leave their homes and run in short bursts to the polling stations. This is in the 21st century. Advanced democracies were destroying people who wanted to vote at a referendum. How many civilian facilities have been destroyed in these years? On this day alone, attacks were carried out on a gas pipeline, schools, kindergartens, hospitals, cultural centres and markets. You don’t see this, our freedom-lovers? Or is it again because these are the “wrong” people? Or, are they not people at all in the West’s opinion?

In the process, the Kiev regime was using US-supplied HIMARS multiple rocket launchers. The Ukrainian armed forces always coordinate the final choice of targets with the US military command. Judging by everything we see, representatives of this command have assumed real control over Ukraine’s forces. The goal of these terrorist attacks is clear – to intimidate the people, force them to renounce their choice, drive all of them into a corner and make them believe that there is no justice in this world, that there will never be any. This is an attempt to make them believe that the rule of force will always prevail. But this is not so. These are the people of Donbass. Life has hardened them. They have a spirit, and freedom in the true sense of the word. The people of Donbass, and the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions have not been broken. Washington demonstrated again to what extent it had lost touch with reality, having actually become a party to the conflict.

More evidence of this is the tentative agreement reached in the US Congress the other day on granting Kiev a new package of aid to the tune of almost $12 billion. What are these funds spent on? On schools, hospitals, a gas or oil pipeline? On the purchase of manuals, benefits for the poor, measures to counter the pandemic? Certainly not. The lion’s share of these funds will again be spent on the purchase of arms for Kiev and will “dissolve” in the pockets of those who allocate them. The amount of US financial aid to the Zelensky regime will soon reach an astronomical $26 billion (since Joseph Biden’s inauguration, Washington alone has spent over $14 billion on Ukraine’s military needs). Nothing to be sorry about. In their view, these arms kill “species,” not humans. So, no pity for them at all. The United States is printing empty, completely unsecured money. We are seeing that no amount of money will help the Kiev regime regain control over the people who have chosen freedom instead of coercion. What weren’t they promised! They were not only intimidated. Attempts were made “to buy” them at some point, they were promised “manna from heaven,” all kinds of well-being, and a visa-free regime with the European Union (which was denied to our country for unknown reasons). Years ago, they simply told us that they failed to coordinate technical issues and then shut off the negotiating process. All those who swore allegiance to liberal totalitarianism were presented with this visa-free regime and were allowed “to play.”

These people were promised many things. It is surprising that in the 21st century they truly chose freedom of conscience and historical memory. They chose freedom without which no future is possible. They turned down sweet slavery for which they had to renounce themselves.

The Kiev regime should not hope for outside aid in its attempts to rock the boat in Russia. It failed to do this and will never succeed. We will uphold the freedom and independence of our state. Our people remain loyal to the historical heritage of their predecessors. In times of trial, they pooled their efforts and stood up to defend their homeland without any ethnic, class or political distinctions. They saw that they were needed and stood up. The same is taking place now. We advise those who doubt this to reread the pages of history, especially of the Great Patriotic War. While rereading, look what publishing house issued it to avoid a version released with the blessing of the Kiev regime or of some American institute of historical studies (or Britain’s, God forbid), with numerous falsifications and opportunistic adjustments. Read real documents that convincingly depict the heroism of the Soviet people who crushed the enemy and defeated Nazism. At that time, they were not entirely sure what they opposed. Only we managed, by looking into the past, to understand the scale of what had been planned for us. Our ancestors were promised (like we are being promised now, along with threats) a sweet life and a bright, luxurious future. On the one hand, they made all these promises, throwing leaflets, “Russian Ivan, give up!” and, on the other, they killed people in gas chambers. The plans of what they wanted to do with us were signed long before 1941.

New insinuations around the town of Izyum in Western media

When commenting on the course of the special military operation in Ukraine, we have repeatedly drawn public attention to the absolutely unacceptable actions of the Ukrainian army and nationalist units that violate all the principles and norms of international humanitarian law. They are guided by NATO manuals and using the tactics of ISIS, setting up firing positions and ammunition depots in schools, hospitals, and residential buildings, using civilians as a human shield, and shooting refugees. All this has resulted in numerous civilian casualties. There is no need to talk about infrastructure: it is being shelled exactly so that the civilian population cannot exist, cannot survive.

In this context, we are not surprised to see that Western media (I hope there are still people there who can think somehow), including leading Western agencies, remain deaf to the dozens of people dying daily in Donbass in inhuman shelling by heavy weapons supplied by the United States and its allies to Ukraine. In particular, from HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems, the use of which, as they say in Kiev, must be coordinated with the American side for each specific target. Are they really disinterested? And why have there been no investigations? I know. As many American experts tell us, everyone who dared to ask this question (not even write something) is excluded from the information space; they are no longer invited to conferences and events, their articles are not published, they are not given a chance to take interviews. In social media, everything is simple: they learned how to “cancel.” The button is pressed and there is no account, no media, no journalists.

I would like to comment on Izyum. After the regrouping of the allied forces in the Kharkov Region, the Zelensky regime is trying in every possible way to repeat the Bucha scenario (which they tried to author themselves) in this city by artificially fabricating evidence of “crimes” by the Russian military.

They are using the same methods. It is alleged that the Ukrainian police found almost 10 torture prisons, as well as mass graves. Terrible figures are shown: about 450 burial sites. We sent packages of materials about mass graves with genuine photographs and videos to the capitals of Western states. It also became the property of the media. There was no reaction. But these are the same people (as Vladimir Zelensky said, “non-humans,” “beings”) whom they officially call citizens of Ukraine. Where were they in their Kiev “underground?” Were they not interested in the fact that for many years people were buried, including alive? Now, all of a sudden, they’ve “learned” from Hollywood screenplays. The remains are being exhumed to avoid failures like the Kiev regime invented in Bucha.

But they fail at this. There are so many inconsistencies that it is impossible to play up this topic anymore. Many graves say March 9, 2022, while units of the allied forces began to enter Izyum on March 15, 2022, and took control of it by the beginning of April 2022. If these people died from violence and torture, then it was at the hands of the Kiev regime’s punishers.

It is worth noting that right after Izyum was taken by the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on September 9, British journalists from The Daily Telegraph visited the place. They found no traces of massacres and quoted locals as saying there were no arrests, torture or executions. And on September 20, Commissioner of the Verkhovna Rada for Human Rights Dmitry Lubinets would not allow Western correspondents (not Russian, they have not been allowed anywhere for almost 10 years, they have been detained at the border, their accreditation is taken away; they are sent back and put on the Mirotvorets website list) there under the pretext of a mine threat. Apparently, The Daily Telegraph correspondents would not have been missed. Let them blow up, right? Was that the logic? And immediately after that, a surge of humanism. And everything is like this. Staged.

I would like to believe that the international investigation into the underwater Baltic Sea pipeline incidents will be objective. A major role in exposing the reasons could be played by an explanation, by the American side (a detailed one, not the White House spokesperson style one) regarding US President Joe Biden’s statements made at a news conference on February 7. “If Russia invades — that means tanks or troops crossing the border of Ukraine — then there will be no longer a Nord Stream 2. We will bring an end to it,” he said. Shocked, American journalists tried to ask clarifying questions, gasping and stuttering – how will you do that, exactly? And the President of the United States gave them a clear and unequivocal answer: “I promise you we will be able to do it.” US Deputy Secretary of State Victoria Nuland pulled the same stunt on January 27, making an official statement at the US State Department: “If Russia invades Ukraine, one way or another, Nord Stream 2 will not move forward… It is a hunk of metal at the bottom of the sea.” That was more than six months ago. But this “hunk of metal at the bottom of the sea” kept bothering them. They were ever so concerned about its turbines, they were endlessly going back to intimidating the European consumer, they were quite aggressive in offering their services instead. No. It wasn’t a “hunk of metal” or a “dead project.” European countries were doing a lot of work around it. They were aware of how much they needed it. Just as the Russian Federation has always remained a conscientious party to all its contracts and obligations. The United States has already denied its involvement through a Pentagon representative. But we know what they are capable of. We remember how they weren’t responsible for a huge number of acts of sabotage and extremism in various corners of the world, for murders and kidnappings. The truth came to light later. So is the Pentagon refuting its president’s promises now?

In any case, Washington owes an explanation and a confession now. Why have they delegated this to Mr Sikorski? As an EU Parliament member, he wholeheartedly (that showed what kind of heart he has) thanked the United States for the Russian gas pipeline explosion. Sikorski tweeted “Thank you USA,” adding it was his working theory as to who could have had the “motive and the ability” to sabotage the pipelines. He didn’t have to guess, really. Washington had been airing its motives for years through the mouths of both Democrats and Republicans. Both administrations said the same thing: Nord Stream 2 needed to be removed as a factor of global energy cooperation. They said they would spare no effort to prevent the project from being implemented. Opportunities were to be found, schemes and methods to be invented to thwart it once and for all. What other motives do you need? As to their ability, what was he even talking about? Wasn’t it in NATO’s area of responsibility? Weren’t NATO forces conducting exercises in the area? Were there no US soldiers deployed in nearby countries? Is none of this true?

Radoslaw Sikorski (a vocal Americanophile, although still a Polish citizen) actually said Poland had had motives for years to disable those pipelines. The former foreign minister, now a European Parliament member, said: “I am glad that Nord Stream, against which all Polish governments have been fighting for 20 years, is three-quarters paralysed. It’s good for Poland.” And here he is, asking who could have had a motive. Who could that be? Really.

We have to point out that NATO held exercises in the vicinity of the island of Bornholm (owned by Denmark) in July of this year, using deep-sea equipment. An interesting opportunity, from the Western politicians’ perspective. That region is actually stuffed with NATO military infrastructure. Is this not a factor either? Or will no one notice it? Maybe it was Russia that deployed its naval forces there? Was Russia or another organisation conducting manoeuvres in the area? Is there any evidence? Please, Western partners, share this information if you have it. No one saw anyone there except you. You are constantly engaged in provocations and sham incidents. Only they aren’t harmless anymore. They have devolved from intrigues to acts of sabotage and everything that has to do with that.

It is interesting that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the sabotage of the Nord Stream pipelines would be “in no-one’s interest.” Really? It wouldn’t be in the interest of Western and Central Europe, the European regions that are part of the Eurasian link between Europe and Asia. No, it wouldn’t be in the interest of that group of countries. Neither would it be in the interest of the world as a whole, because it demonstrates total disregard for morality and the law in many Western countries. Washington is the clear beneficiary of this situation. I suggest that Mr Blinken reread his own words and what US presidents said on this issue. He may not see Donald Trump as his president, but what about Joe Biden and Mr Blinken’s predecessors? They said a great deal about destroying, shutting down and removing Nord Stream from the agenda and why this would be in the US’s interest. You often explained to the Americans why Nord Stream is not in the US’s interest. Read those statements again, and you will see who will benefit from the explosions on the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 pipelines.

To summarise what US officials have said over the past years, disabling the pipelines would allow the United States to increase LNG deliveries to the EU. This is not my assessment. It is the essence of the slogans, calls and theses of US officials, both Republicans and Democrats, which they have been working for the past years to implement. The United States never made it a secret that its main goal was to cut Europe off from Russian energy resources. And now Mr Blinken says he doesn’t know in whose interest that would be? It would be in your interest! Until September 25, 26 and 27, 2022, Washington didn’t succeed. Its threats, blackmail and promises all failed, possibly because the EU has learned to separate lies from the truth. They didn’t believe Washington. They decided to implement the project despite the provocations and the bloodbath Washington initiated in the region. They repaired the turbines and did everything else necessary to ensure gas supplies to Europe. The attempts to suspend the project to destroy it economically and politically have failed. And then a series of explosions took place on the pipelines on September 25, 26 and 27, 2022.

Russia has requested an emergency UN Security Council meeting, which will be held on Friday, September 30, over the provocations against Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2. There is one more interesting fact. We called for holding a meeting on September 29. Do you know who was against it? Who needed more time? Who decided to put off the meeting? It was NATO countries on the UN Security Council. They said they could only meet on September 30. We will demand an honest and objective investigation.

