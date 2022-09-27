NATO Tanks for Ukraine Impractical

The Western media is beginning to admit the limits of Western aid for Ukraine including in terms of main battle tanks. As supplies of T-72s across Europe dwindle, Kiev has been increasingly demanding the delivery of Western-made main battle tanks such as Leopard 2s produced by Germany or the American-made M1 Abrams. However this faces major obstacles and is ultimately impractical.

References:

Politico – ‘These are not rental cars’: As Ukraine pleads for tanks, the West holds back: https://www.politico.com/news/2022/09…

DW – Ukraine war: How to repair the Ukrainian army’s modern weapons: https://www.dw.com/en/ukraine-war-how…

The National Interest – Turkey’s Leopard 2 Tanks Are Getting Crushed in Syria: https://nationalinterest.org/blog/buz…

Defense One – Saudi Losses in Yemen War Exposed by US Tank Deal: https://www.defenseone.com/business/2…