Journalists Demand the Mirotvorets Site Be Classified a Terrorist Organization and Shut Down

Christelle Neant

On September 6, 2022, a conference organized by the anti-repression foundation was held in Moscow entitled “Information Gestapo: Lists of Ukrainian nationalist website Mirotvorets are used to suppress freedom of expression and repress journalists”. .

I participated in this conference with colleagues from several Western countries: Germany, United States, Finland, Netherlands, Canada, England.

All the journalists present condemned the very existence of Mirotvorets, while stressing that trying to silence them by scaring them would not work. All have confirmed that they will continue to do their job, regardless of the death threats against them.

It should be remembered that the Mirotvorets site publishes, among other things, personal data of journalists, scans of their passports, their addresses, information on their relatives, even information on their vehicle (this is my case, my old car has all its data including its VIN code and old registration number published on this site). All this information makes it possible to track the journalists who are on the lists of Mirotvorets, and can only have been provided to this site by secret services (Ukrainian, or even perhaps Western).

Mira Terada, director of the anti-repression foundation presented figures on the number of Western journalists listed on the Mirotvorets website. Of the 341 journalists listed on Mirotvorets, 83 are journalists outside Russia, Ukraine, DPR and LPR (Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics). The overwhelming majority (80) are Western journalists.

She also recalled that several journalists had been killed after their data had been published by the Mirotvorets site, such as Oles Bouzina, Andrea Rocchelli, Zemfira Sulaimanova, Andrei Stenine, Igor Korneliouk, Anton Voloshin, or more recently Daria Dougin.

Describing the collection and publication of personal information as a heinous violation of all international legal standards relating to the protection of the honor, dignity, personal data and life of journalists, the director of the foundation for the fight against the Russian repression sent a letter to the head of the FSB, Alexander Bortnikov, asking that Mirotvorets be classified as a terrorist organization.

Russell Bentley said that the mafia structure that is Mirotvorets is in agreement with the fascist government of Ukraine, exposing independent journalists working in Donbass to a real threat. He is convinced that journalists who share his point of view on events and are guided only by moral and ideological considerations are fighting against the Fourth Reich, against the Nazis of the 21st century.

Canadian journalist Eva Bartlett, added that her home country, Canada, actively supports and funds neo-Nazis in Ukraine and has spent over a billion dollars training and training Ukrainian soldiers. She also noted that in the Canadian government sit direct descendants of Nazi collaborators who are proud of their origins. According to Ms. Bartlett, who cannot even imagine what awaits her if she returns to her country, and Canadian journalists are completely unconcerned with the activities of Mirotvorets. Canada, which has insisted for years that Ukraine is a democratic country, constantly turns a blind eye to the complete lack of freedom of the Ukrainian media.

John Miller, a British journalist, was added to Mirotvorets’ “kill list” after reporting on the inclusion of young author from Lugansk, Faina Savenkova in the Ukrainian site’s lists. I personally responded to John Miller’s assertion that journalists who are in Russian-controlled territory do not risk much even if they are on Mirotvorets. I reminded him that Daria Duguina was murdered in Russia, and that journalists who live in the DPR, the LPR, or Moscow risk their lives as much as those who are in Ukraine or in Western countries, where many Ukrainians now have found refuge.

Well aware of these risks, Dutch journalist Sonja Van Den Ende stressed the need for journalists to exercise extra caution, because according to her Mirotvorets was created with the help of the CIA, NATO and the United States. Commenting on her native country’s foreign policy, the Dutch war correspondent said her country was waging an undeclared war against Russia and that anyone who criticized neo-Nazis was an enemy of the Dutch state. Because of this, it would now be unsafe for her to return to her homeland.

The same goes for Alina Lipp, the German journalist threatened with three years in prison in Germany for having reported the facts on what is happening in the Donbass. According to the journalist, the repressions also affected her parents: their bank accounts were blocked, they were forced to change their telephone number, and Alina’s mother had to leave Germany because of the threats she received. . Following the terrorist attack on Daria Dugin, Alina now pays more attention to her own safety.

Janus Putkonen, Director and Editor-in-Chief of UMV-Lehti, linked the creation of Mirotvorets to Western intelligence services and condemned the inaction of foreign media and politicians who ignored gross violations of human rights. man related to the activities of this site for years. For him, Mirotvorets must be closed to prevent such methods from spreading like a cancer to other countries in the world. He also called the site “the new Gestapo”.

A name that I can only approve of. Moreover, I have been calling Mirotvorets a digital Gestapo, or Gestapo 2.0, for a long time. As I stated in the lecture, if the Internet had existed during the days of Nazi Germany, no doubt they would have invented a site somewhat resembling Mirotvorets.

All the journalists present will address the UN in a joint letter to ask that the organization adopt a resolution condemning the activities of Mirotvorets, which would serve as a basis for an international investigation into this organization. If the FSB agrees to the request of the anti-repression foundation, Russia will simultaneously investigate and take action against this terrorist site, nationwide. It is high time to put an end to the impunity enjoyed by Mirotvorets, before other people pay with their lives for having told the truth about what is happening in Ukraine and in the Donbass.

Video of the Conference>>>