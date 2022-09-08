The EU: Headed for the Cliff at High Speed

Fabrizio Casari

The European Union’s decision to limit the cost of gas and oil (price cap, they call it) has received a first and clear response from Russia, which has burned millions and millions of cubic meters of methane gas, indicating that it prefers to burn it rather than sell it according to Brussels’ conditions. Moreover, the decision to try to impose a price cap on the entire EU, extending it to the G7 countries, has nothing to do with the world hydrocarbon market: it is a political decision aimed at reducing Moscow’s revenues, nothing more. In itself, the decision breaks the taboo that markets are self-regulating, as commodities can be assigned a political price, but that a bunch of amateurs in the dark like the European rulers can dictate the energy line to the world is amusing in itself. They have not even considered the negative reaction that a decision that would inevitably affect the oil market will have on Opec: in order to sustain the price of crude they could decide to cut production and another dangerous spiral of energy crisis would be triggered.

What is less understandable is why India, China, South Africa, Brazil or Mexico should accept another Western hysteria against Russia. New Delhi, which is experiencing powerful growth, needs Russian hydrocarbons, which it buys in large quantities and at low prices with yen and rubles. What interest would it have in breaking the link with Moscow? To keep Mrs. Von der Leyen happy? But above all, one wonders: if the decision was only political, and assuming it was useful, how come we do not impose a price on Saudi oil that has been massacring Yemen for years? All in all, it is hard to see that the dissent on political and methodological grounds that the West had in February has changed now, given also the obvious sterility of the sanctions and Zelensky’s criminal liability.

The EU also dares to blame Russia for restrictions on gas supplies to Europe, but this is in response to European sanctions. The ban on exporting technological components to Russia, necessary for the maintenance of gas pipelines and gas extraction plants, actually undermines Russia’s production capacity, thus reducing revenues from gas sales. Nothing less could be expected from Russia, which is not used to being slapped in the face for nothing.

We will see whether or not the EU manages to make a decision, but there is concern in the markets. Firstly, because everyone is aware that this is merely a political statement to show that the EU exists, but that it is unlikely to materialize given the lack of internal unanimity. Then because everyone knows that the EU will buy the gas at the price and with the currency with which it will sell it, since when what is sold is a primary good that everyone needs, the price is made by those who sell and not by those who buy.

Who wins?

In the apotheosis of dependency, the former empire of colonies, now a colony itself, obviously exempts US shale gas, which is sold to the EU at 55 times the price it was worth before Russian gas was sanctioned (interesting, isn’t it?). And perhaps much of the answer to the continuation of this war can be found right here. The United States is the world’s leading exporter of liquefied gas, which it has been trying (with little success) to sell to anyone for several years. Its shale gas is produced by fracking, a rock-crushing technique.

Shale gas is dangerous, inefficient, expensive, and very harmful to the environment, it is an insult to the resolutions of the Kyoto and Paris International Climate Conferences, which, even in their hypocrisy, had pointed the way to the progressive reduction of fossil and greenhouse gases.

The US strategy is as banal as it is effective, because it relies on the full acquiescence of the European, Canadian, Australian, Japanese and South Korean governments. With the imposition of sanctions, trade between Russia and Europe is shrinking. As a result of this contraction, volumes are reduced and this in itself, in the absence of an equal reduction in demand, generates increased demand. This increased demand generation coincides with an increase in prices.

That the market is self-regulating has historically proven to be a hoax. All the more so since turbo-liberalism, the majority current of capitalism without capital, has decided to assign the growth of value to financial speculation and not to economic growth.

States, which willingly suffer the speculative surges of the corporations that run them, have no choice but to offload the burden of these downwards, i.e. to consumers. Proof of this is that in 2008, oil cost $145 a barrel and gasoline cost 1.3 euros a liter. Today it costs $110 a barrel, 35 dollars less, but gasoline costs 2.3.

The oil price was due to the difficulties of the distribution network after the pandemic. The big companies saw the extraordinary opportunity to make additional profits and the big Euro-American capital took advantage of the occasion to accelerate the market rebalancing. A readjustment that had been announced by Draghi, Italy’s Prime Minister at the time, speaking above all as former President of the ECB, when he warned that support for companies to resist the pandemic crisis would not go to all companies, but only to those considered useful for production.

In short, a purge on companies that were not part of the strategy of greater relocation to the South (Africa in the first place) of the productive system and greater weight of finance in the establishment of the conditions of the European economy in general and of each State in particular. As proof of this, energy production costs did not decrease even in the presence of post-pandemic normalization. The partial recovery after the pandemic had increased the demand for hydrocarbons, but it is still lower than the level before the covies crisis due to the disappearance of tens of thousands of companies and millions of people. However, the price skyrocketed, so there was no connection between supply and demand, it was pure speculation.

The war itself has little or nothing to do with gas costs, flows from Russia to Europe have continued through Ukraine and their reduction was a decision by Moscow in response to EU sanctions. What is also the case is that sanctions strongly encourage speculation by international extractive companies. It is not by chance that not even an attempt is made to initiate a political-diplomatic solution, on the contrary, the level of the conflict with Russia is constantly rising; because the continuation of the war allows the political and speculative mortgage on hydrocarbons to continue.

The reduction in the flow of Russian gas blows up all the parameters of the planned interventions, but greatly increases the value of U.S. shale gas. And it is no coincidence that the start of its shale gas exports a few years ago coincided precisely with the start of sanctions on Russia and Germany over the North Stream 2 construction agreement. It would have supported European demand for gas at reasonable prices and made Russia the main strategic partner of Brussels, relegating Washington to a reduced dominant position. A central aspect in the strategy of attack on Russia, which has several other elements that determine its complexity, and which had in Ukraine the victim and at the same time the opportunity to be seized to deepen the operation of total containment of Moscow now and Beijing later.

On the contrary, the end or even the cessation of hostilities would not only return the fuel supply to satisfactory levels, which would perforce reduce its price, but would also restore Russia’s commercial centrality and, at the same time, dispel the lying narrative about the rising costs of gas and oil. So much for the freedom of voracious Ukraine, so much for the aggressor and the aggressed (assuming it is not the reverse of the Western narrative). The war will last both to try to hit Russia and China, and to further readjust international production by pushing it ever further out of the center and towards the periphery of the empire, and to expand beyond all limits the profits that are skillfully stimulated over a situation of supply crisis. If the war were to end, speculation would end – or at least be reduced – and this would bring to light the complicity of the governments which, one by one, are bought by them and act in their exclusive interests.