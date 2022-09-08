Italy at a Crossroads Ahead of Crucial Elections

The snap elections in Italy come in the context of the dissolution of the Parliament in July, eight months ahead of its term ending. All major political parties and their coalitions are competing in the elections. Leftist parties have also launched their electoral platform called the People’s Union (PU) and have begun campaigning across the country.
