What Next? The Chilean People Reject the Draft Constitution

Ollantay Itzamná

Plebiscite result. 2022. Chile

Chile, far from rejecting a process of structural changes or rejecting the possibility of a new Political Constitution, what it is asking for is deeper structural changes and an Original Constituent Assembly.

On the recent Sunday, September 4, more than 13 million Chileans (out of the 15 million eligible) went to the polls to “approve” or “disapprove” the constitutional text (of 488 articles, and 57 transitory articles) drafted by the 155 Constituent Assembly members.

In this recent consultation, or plebiscite, around 62% of Chileans said they did NOT APPROVE the constitutional text. Note. The consultation was about the constitutional text, not about the constituent process.

It is important to remember that in the popular consultation held in October 202o, 78% of Chileans said WE WANT A NEW POLITICAL CONSTITUTION. This consultation is called consultation of entry to the constituent process. And this popular will is still in force. What Chile has just disapproved is the proposal of the constitutional text, but not the constituent process.

What way is left now that the rejection has won?

Demonstrators for the rejection. Chile

In the constitutional theory or doctrine, after the popular disapproval of the constitutional text proposed by the constituent assembly or convention, the constituents meet again and proceed with the modification, incorporation of topics or demands of popular interest that have motivated the rejection of the constitutional text. Then, they proceed again to the popular consultation. This is when the Constituent Assembly has an original character, and is not subject to the constituted power.

In the current case of the Constituent Convention of Chile, the Convention members should debate and agree again on the constitutional text in order to present soon a new constitutional text and submit it to popular consultation. But, apparently, this will not happen because said Convention was born and functioned as an entity derived from the constituted power. This is clearly established in Law number 21200.

Demonstrators for the approval. Chile

Moreover, this Law 21200 did not foresee the situation in which the Chilean constituent process is currently in with this result of the consultation. In addition, the Convention members themselves apparently feel that their work has concluded with the presentation of the constitutional text they agreed upon to the popular consultation. What path is left?

Based on the maxim of democracy: “sovereignty lies in the people”, and considering that in the year 2022 78% of the Chilean electorate voted demanding a constituent process for a new Political Constitution, the country should go again to an electoral process to elect/form a new Constituent Assembly to draft, agree and present a new constitutional text. And that has to happen in the shortest possible political time.

The conservative Piñera government “agreed” to Law 20021 that gave rise to the National Constituent Convention without greater competences or powers.

Now, the “progressive” government of Gabriel Boric, the least that can be agreed, with the political and social forces of the country, is an authentic Popular, Plurinational, Parity and Original Constituent Assembly with full powers to incorporate all the issues, such as the recovery of the common goods, taxes, etc., that the conventions did not manage to incorporate in the rejected constitutional text.

From what we remember of the participatory constituent processes in the continent, it is the first time that a people in consultation rejects the constitutional text drafted by their elected representatives. Bolivia, Ecuador, Venezuela, Colombia, Peru,… lived constituent processes, some of them with popular consultations on their respective constitutional texts, but in no case a proposed constitutional text had been rejected.

Apparently, Chile, far from rejecting a process of structural changes or rejecting the possibility of a new Political Constitution, what it is asking for is deeper structural changes and an Original Constituent Assembly. And, progressive and conservative sectors should understand these facts and act on them accordingly.