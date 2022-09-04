Mass Protests Taking Place Across Europe Against NATO Proxy War, Sanctions and the Economic Crisis

70,000 Czechs take to the streets against government, EU and NATO
Massive protest against NATO, the EU and soaring energy prices in Prague, Czech Republic today. pic.twitter.com/X0m336c2td
— Sarah Abdallah (@sahouraxo) September 3, 2022
"An estimated 70,000 people protested in Prague against the Czech government on Saturday, calling on the ruling coalition to do more to control soaring energy prices and voicing opposition to the European Union and NATO." https://t.co/98TauxADOp
— Sarah Abdallah (@sahouraxo) September 3, 2022
70,000 people participated in a large-scale demonstration against the EU and NATO in Prague. They urged action on energy prices as well as war neutrality. For all governments who go against the wishes of their citizens, this is the future. https://t.co/Ilqdd4nm4V
— UzemeOghene (@UzemeOghene) September 3, 2022
Prague is just a preview of what's to come. In 2-3 months, most of Europe's capitals will look like this:https://t.co/ZmoBm7zs3V
— Wyatt Reed (@wyattreed13) September 4, 2022
According to the Czech government, the reason that 100,000 of their citizens came out to protest them today isn’t the energy crisis they created, or the highest inflation in 30 years—it’s “pro-Russian disinformation” https://t.co/aX4fm2X1Es
— Wyatt Reed (@wyattreed13) September 3, 2022
You won’t hear it in mainstream media but people all over Europe are starting to resist the NATO proxy war en masse https://t.co/oDtJMHYYXm
— Wyatt Reed (@wyattreed13) September 4, 2022
In France, thousands came out yesterday "to demand the dismissal of Emmanuel Macron for treason" and insist that France "exit from the European Union, the Euro and NATO."pic.twitter.com/IcZAXBUaPA
— Wyatt Reed (@wyattreed13) September 4, 2022
Hundreds of unemployed Italians burned their energy bills at a protest in Naples Friday.
"We have been waiting for jobs for years and now we cannot pay these figures, which have tripled."
"Our families are at the end of their rope."https://t.co/82jGjsLiWd
— Wyatt Reed (@wyattreed13) September 4, 2022
With UK elites reaping record profits while normal people struggle, 1000s in London, Liverpool and Manchester came out to say #EnoughIsEnough as trade unions kick off a wave of strikes & labor actions to force the regime to negotiate with the working class https://t.co/ZjWBhGjttz
— Wyatt Reed (@wyattreed13) September 4, 2022
Things are about get real in the UK on Oct. 1st, when close to 2 million British households refuse to pay their ‘unaffordable’ energy bills.
Everything NATO powers said would happen if they sanctioned Russia is happening here instead. https://t.co/BeZc50XKq5
— Wyatt Reed (@wyattreed13) September 4, 2022
🇩🇪 Hundreds of German citizens took to the streets of German cities to protest against the delivery of arms to Ukraine. In Kassel, they blocked the entrance to the arms factory of the Rheinmetall corporation. The police were forced to use batons and tear gas against them. pic.twitter.com/SYT17sDzzh
— Ignorance, the root and stem of all evil (@ivan_8848) September 3, 2022
Farmers, truckers, bikers and citizens united to protest against the increase in energy bills: "Tolerance limit has been exceeded. Now that's enough!" Germany, Brettorf. pic.twitter.com/tKsgu9mJyd
— RadioGenova (@RadioGenova) September 3, 2022
German farmers rise up in Stuttgart, Hamburg, Hanover, Dresden, Würzburg, Mainz and many other cities in Germany. Mass protests against EU climate policies which are destroying the European agricultural sector. It will be a very hot autumn in Europe and beyond. pic.twitter.com/OVHjt5vubq
— RadioGenova (@RadioGenova) August 31, 2022
German farmers also rise up. Ministry of Agriculture in Stuttgart besieged. Protests are underway in dozens of German cities. pic.twitter.com/YacCoIpLeE
— RadioGenova (@RadioGenova) August 31, 2022
Anti-government and anti-🇺🇦protests with drums and🇷🇺flags in Cologne
“Together we are strong!”, “We are democratic resistance to the disastrous policies of the old parties!”, “NS-2 instead of a gas surcharge!”,“Away with harmful sanctions”, “Against NATO expansion to the east!” pic.twitter.com/qCQTXqYfu8
— Ignorance, the root and stem of all evil (@ivan_8848) September 4, 2022
Organizers are “already negotiating with trade unions, entrepreneurs, farmers, mayors, transporters… to declare a strike” if Czech leadership doesn’t step down.
The PM calls them “extremists” & ‘against Czech interests,’ and blames “pro-Russian disinformation” for huge turnout. https://t.co/vGGXjqK4GE
— Wyatt Reed (@wyattreed13) September 3, 2022
Will the US be next?
Biden just requested $13.7 BILLION more from Congress, which includes:
– $4.5 BILL to replenish DoD weapons stockpiles
– $4.5 BILL in direct support tor Zelensky’s Gov’t
– $2.7 BILL for military aid for 🇺🇦
– $2 BILL for the economic war against 🇷🇺https://t.co/VmyU2MEZXr
— Ignorance, the root and stem of all evil (@ivan_8848) September 3, 2022
