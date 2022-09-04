Boric’s Chile: Change or Continuity?

We publish here a photo report with images circulating on social networks showing the massiveness of the closing ceremony of the campaign for the “I approve” option in the Plebiscite on the proposal for a new Chilean Constitution. This massive event is taking place right now in the Alameda, the central street of Santiago.

Breaking with all the predictions of the polls, which give the Rejection option as the winner in the Plebiscite on Sunday 4 September, the largest avenues have been filled with a mainly youthful presence that has come to express their hope for the ratification of the new text proposed for the country.