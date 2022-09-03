The American Century is Over

Eric Zuesse



Only fools don’t yet recognize that America has become a dictatorship.

How can the country that imprisons a higher percentage of its population than any other in the world be a democracy?

How can the country that (along with its UK vassal-nation) has been imprisoning for over a decade now in a super-max prison a global hero of democracy, Julian Assange, without his ever having been tried and convicted in any court in any nation, be a democracy?

How can the country that deceived its own people into invading and destroying Iraq in 2003 — a nation that never threatened nor posed any danger to the United States — be a democracy?

How can the country that secretly started planning in 2011 and then culminated in 2014 the coup overthrowing the neutralist Government of Ukraine and installed instead there a rabidly anti-Russian one, be a democracy?

How can the country that even its own military alliance, NATO’s, own affiliated polling has shown to have a population that widely believes its Government to be a dictatorship be a democracy?

What more can be said about this? Only that if America really IS a dictatorship, then — since NO dictatorship CALLS itself one — the ‘news’-media in that country WON’T publicize the fact that it IS such a thing, but will instead always declare that this regime is instead a democracy, and thereby continue to spread the regime’s (the dictatorial Government’s) lie about itself

What is the significance of this lie? It is enormously significant, and here is WHY:

It enables that Government to pound other Governments — ones that it intends ultimately to regime-change and thereby to add to its existing long list of stooge-regimes (vassal nations), which it calls its ‘allies’ — by accusing those targeted Governments (Governments that have been resisting to become yet another of this dictatorship’s slave-nations) of being a ‘dictatorship’ or ‘totalitarian’, or whatever other pejorative term applies actually to itself (even more than to any other nation), in order to add, to its already existing empire, yet another vassal regime that it has conquered either by direct military invasion, or by proxy-invasion (such as it has been trying to do, with hired armies of jihadists and of separatist Kurds, in Syria), or by coup, or by economic strangulation via imposing sanctions against it (such as in the cases of Venezuela, Iran, and others), or else by subversion (such as in Brazil) — against all of America’s ‘enemy’-nations, such as Venezuela, Iran Syria, China, Russia, North Korea, or on-and-on, until, ultimately, the whole world will become ruled by this hyper-hypocritical pot-calling-the-kettle-black global dictatorship, which it aspires to be. Not satisfied to be the world’s largest-ever empire, it craves to be the worlds’s first all-encompassing empire. (Hitler had hoped the same for Germany.)

In other words: this self-calling ‘democracy’, by a Government that actually is a dictatorship, is a KEY component in its EMPIRE-BUILDING, toward ultimately becoming an all-inclusive empire, or “hegemon,” ruling not only over its own land, but over all other lands on the planet, which this regime does intend to do, and constantly pushes to do.

Propaganda is a core component of ANY empire, in order to ‘justify’ what it is doing. EVERY empire is built upon lies. Goebbels headed Hitler’s propaganda, in Nazi Germany. America’s propaganda has been systematized and institutionalized, building upon the model of the British Empire, but not calling itself an “Empire,” because the U.S. regime makes an even bigger deal of its being a ‘democracy’ and thus no “empire” at all; it’s therefore an even bigger scam than any of those were; it’s replacing “capitalism versus communism” by “democracy versus dictatorship,” so as to universalize its actually imperialistic lie. Consequently: the U.S. regime’s claim to BE a democracy is ESSENTIAL in order for its meta-strategy of world-conquest to have any chance of succeeding. Only by claiming to be the model democracy can the U.S. regime’s supremacism stand even a chance to win. It needs to fool lots of people in order to win.

The Nobel-Peace-Prize-winning U.S. President Barack Obama gave the clearest (though, carefully, ONLY implicit) expression of this claim to be above all other nations,, better than all other nations, and supreme over the entire planet, when he told America’s future military leaders, on 28 May 2014,

The United States is and remains the one indispensable nation. That has been true for the century passed and it will be true for the century to come. … Russia’s aggression toward former Soviet states unnerves capitals in Europe, while China’s economic rise and military reach worries its neighbors. From Brazil to India, rising middle classes compete with us, and governments seek a greater say in global forums. … It will be your generation’s task to respond to this new world.

He was telling his country’s future military leaders that all nations except America are “dispensable.” He also was saying that a key function of America’s military is to keep every other nation down, especially where “rising middle classes compete with us,” and these future generals are being tasked to wage war against those “competitors,” if necessary in order for such “dispensable” countries to REMAIN down. That was his clearest statement of his zero-sum-game view of international relations. He was, essentially, saying, there, that he was an imperialist-fascist head-of-state, even a hegemonic one (seeking to control the whole world). And he ruled in that way. This is also what he taught.

In his 24 January 2012 U.S. State-of-the-Union address, he said:

“From the coalitions we’ve built to secure nuclear materials, to the missions we’ve led against hunger and disease; from the blows we’ve dealt to our enemies, to the enduring power of our moral example, America is back. … America remains the one indispensable nation in world affairs.”

He didn’t tell ONLY his military that all other countries are “dispensable.” He told the American public this.

The latest (2021) YouGov global poll of the “Worlds’s Most Admired” individuals shows Barack Obama as being #1, and as being way ahead of #2, who is his wife, Michelle. There is no question that he has been a huge success. But his biggest success was his conquest of Ukraine, in 2014. Because that conquest ended up ultimately producing, on 24 February 2022, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, in order to block the U.S. regime’s plan to place America’s nuclear missiles only five minutes of missile-flying time away from being able to obliterate Moscow. Obama’s terrific success, in grabbing Ukraine, produced ultimately Russia’s invasion of Ukraine this February.\\Large majorities of people everywhere are fooled and believe propagated lies. For example, in America, a poll was taken between 26-29 January 2020 on whether “Iran is a threat to the United States that requires military action,” and only 17% chose the option “Not a threat” — which has always been the truth, though the U.S. regime constantly repeats that “Iran is the number one state sponsor of terrorism”, etc., which is so false that it is ridiculous. In fact, 94% of Islamic terrorism is perpetrated by Sunni jihadists, not Shias of any sort (such as from Iran); and the data suggest that virtually all of the 6% that is from Shia is carried out against Israel (which is a country that is inimical to the United States but which, because of the heavy propaganda for Israel in U.S., receives $3.3 billion per year in U.S. aid in order for Israel to buy at least that much weapons from American manufacturers.

But if truth has any impact at all, then the opinions by the global public will soon switch upside-down on America’s now being a ‘democracy’. However, perhaps, instead, World War III will come before that happens. But, then, it would be too late. Because, then, not ONLY “the American Century” will be over — civilization itself will be over. One way or another, however, “the American Century” will certainly be over. Everyone should therefore hope that the lie (that America is a democracy) will be terminated before the world will be terminated. Maybe, there is a limit to the gullibility of the masses. Certainly, there is no limit to the power-craving of the U.S. regime’s masters.

What kind of dictatorship is the U.S.? It is a one-dollar-one-vote Government; it is rule by its billionaires, who select and fund the careers of all successful candidates for federal and state offices; it is, in other words, an aristocracy, not a democracy. A democracy is a government that represents the people, not the dollars (not the wealth). A synonym for a democracy is a “republic.” But America is instead a dictatorship, in which the Government represents the billionaires. It pretends to be a democracy (or a “republic”), in order to be able to browbeat into submission countries that haven’t yet become its ‘allies’. (It calls those countries “dictatorships” or “authoritarian regimes.”) And, like billionaires do, it craves ever-bigger empire. So: it continually browbeats against ‘authoritarian regimes’, of which it actually is itself one — and perhaps the very worst one of all (certainly the most dangerous).

Investigative historian Eric Zuesse’s new book, AMERICA’S EMPIRE OF EVIL: Hitler’s Posthumous Victory, and Why the Social Sciences Need to Change, is about how America took over the world after World War II in order to enslave it to U.S.-and-allied billionaires. Their cartels extract the world’s wealth by control of not only their ‘news’ media but the social ‘sciences’ — duping the public.