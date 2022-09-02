Argentina: Assassination Attempt Made Against Cristina Fernández de Kirchner

BREAKING: A person has been arrested after pulling out a weapon on Vice President of Argentina Cristina Fernández de Kirchner outside her house.pic.twitter.com/FtPVallQc8
Argentina Public TV captured the moment when the man pulled out a gun just inches away from Vice President @CFKArgentina. pic.twitter.com/8oWcWRmJRV
The moment when a man pulls a pistol on Vice President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner in a failed assassination attempt. Video: Argentina's Public Television pic.twitter.com/LgIJmiwKYu
Another angle from the crowd captures the moment of the attack on Argentina's Vice President @CFKArgentina pic.twitter.com/jA6slklC6l
Argentina's @C5N reports: This is the weapon which was used in the failed assassination attempt against VP Cristina Kirchner. The gun was improperly loaded with five bullets, none of which were successfully fired. pic.twitter.com/q4d7URBHQb
The man who attempted to assassinate Vice President Cristina has what looks to be a Sonnenrad/Black Sun symbol tattoo on his arm. @C5N pic.twitter.com/AnI4YTSzcw
President Alberto Fernández to the nation: "@CFKArgentina remains alive because for a reason not yet technically confirmed, the gun which had five bullets did not fire despite the trigger being pulled." pic.twitter.com/bp61EockbA
Fernández declares tomorrow a national holiday "so that the Argentine people may express themselves in peace and harmony in defense of life, democracy and in solidarity with our Vice President." @alferdez pic.twitter.com/0ONehR0glj
Evo's live now on Argentina's @C5N denouncing the assassination attempt on @CFKArgentina https://t.co/bVaxeMALjh
