Ukraine’s Growing Dependency on Terrorism

An up-tick of sabotage and terrorism from Ukraine comes as Kiev’s forces fail to make any gains on the battlefield. International relations and security expert Mark Sleboda breaks down the context the recent assassination of Darya Dugina took place within, what it means for both Ukraine and Russia now and in the near future, and what’s to follow.

Following the assassination of Darya Dugina, @MarkSleboda1 & @MaxBlumenthal discuss the Myrotvorets hit list, targeting critics of Kiev. She & her father were on it, as are many journalists, academics & artists, inc. Prof. John Mearsheimer & @rogerwatershttps://t.co/skYpLTwRz7 pic.twitter.com/1csUroQn1U — Cathy Vogan (@CathyVoganSPK) August 24, 2022