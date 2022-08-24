Statements by Permanent Representative Vassily Nebenzia at UNSC Briefing on Ukraine

Statement by Permanent Representative Vassily Nebenzia at UNSC Briefing on Ukraine

Mr. President,

The reason that the Council members at one point decided to avoid connecting foreign leaders via video link is also the desire to avoid the technical glitches that we just saw during the speech of Mr. Vladimir Zelensky. At times it was very difficult to understand him. We hope that our position in favor of the need for participating in meetings of such guests in person — if only out of respect for them — has become clearer to those following today’s meeting.

Mr. President,

We gathered here yesterday in connection with a specific threat to international peace and security – Kiev’s ongoing shelling of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, which is bringing Europe to the brink of a nuclear catastrophe. We took note of the Secretary General’s explanation as for why he did not participate in the yesterday’s meeting. However, today’s meeting has no formal connection whatsoever to the developments on the ground and it is intended to demonstrate the unwavering support of Western delegations for any actions of the Kiev regime. As it was to be expected, we have heard enough mantras about the Russian aggression. As we have already said, over the past 200 years the West has not been able to come up with any other explanation for the challenges to the European security, except for references to Russia’s actions.

Today we have heard a lot of allegations about the catastrophic consequences of the six months of hostilities for the civilian population of Ukraine. Nobody argues that Ukrainians are having a hard time today. However, the responsibility for this lies with the Kiev regime which came to power in 2014 as a result of an anti-constitutional coup carried out with the help of a number of Western States. From the very beginning, the new Maidan authorities have consistently led the country to disaster, encouraging Russophobia and the glorification of Nazi criminals. Thus, according to the most conservative estimates, more than 60 percent of the population of Ukraine was deprived of the opportunity to demonstrate their Russian-speaking identity, contrary to all relevant international conventions and obligations of Ukraine. Western curators, blinded by the geopolitical task of weakening Russia, initially made it clear that they would cover up any crimes of the Kiev authorities and turn a blind eye to all the things they would never allow in their own countries.

The Kiev regime fully demonstrated its criminal nature when it burnt those who disagreed with it alive in the House of Trade Unions in Odessa and dropped bombs and shelled the civilian population of Donbas. In this senseless “crusade” against itself, Ukraine lost Crimea and provoked an armed resistance from the Donetsk and Lugansk residents, who took up arms in the name of freedom and the future of their children.

This war, which claimed the lives of civilians for eight years, could have ended if Kiev had implemented the Minsk agreements. However, neither the Ukrainian authorities nor their foreign patrons needed this. They spoke openly about it once again at the beginning of this year, threatening to abandon their nuclear-free status. Against this background, in order to establish peace in the Donbas, as well as to prevent the obvious threats emanating from Ukraine to Russia, we had no choice but to launch a special operation to denazify and demilitarize Ukraine, and we’ve been successfully reaching the goals of this operation on a consistent basis. I repeat once again: if the Minsk agreements had been implemented, no special operation there be necessary. But the Kiev regime decided otherwise.

Criminal shelling of the republics of Donbas does not stop. According to available assessments, since the beginning of the escalation in the Donetsk People’s Republic in February more than 840 people have died along the line of contact, about 2,800 were injured. In the Luhansk People’s Republic, 80 people were killed and more than 250 were injured. About a hundred civilians have been killed in just four weeks since the previous meeting on July 29.

The Ukrainian armed forces purposefully destroy civilian infrastructure, including kindergartens, schools and medical facilities, power lines and gas pipelines. They do not spare even those cities of Donbas that until recently were under their control, such as Lisichansk. And instead of condemning their Ukrainian wards our former Western partners are supplying them with more and more new types of weapons, reaching where Kiev could not reach before. Thus, they become accomplices in crimes against the civilian population, and given that the use of some artillery systems, as the Ukrainians themselves admit, is impossible without coordinating targets with suppliers, they also become co-perpetrators. This primarily concerns the American MLRS “HIMARS”, that was used, in particular, to strike the correctional colony in Yelenovka on July 29, costing the lives of more than 50 Ukrainian prisoners of war. We know that the President of Ukraine is well aware that the Ukrainian armed forces are behind this crime, although today he fed us a false version of Russia’s involvement in this.

Mr. President,

From the very beginning, we warned that the Ukrainian armed groups were actively using civilian objects for military purposes. At the same time, local residents are prohibited from leaving their homes, and all their attempts to independently evacuate to safe areas are severely suppressed. Over the past six months there were so many instances of Ukrainians placing their artillery and ammunition on the territory of educational and medical institutions that even pro-Western human rights organizations, in particular Amnesty International, can no longer ignore them. However, instead of forcing Kiev to comply with international humanitarian law, our Western colleagues, after the hysteriсal outburst of the Ukrainian authorities, who are accustomed to getting away with everything, preferred to arrange a public flogging of Amnesty International. Today, too, Ms. DiCarlo found the time to express concern about the upcoming trial of the Nazis and sadists from Azov but did not say a word about their horrific crimes and violations of international humanitarian law, including brutal torture, while international officials, including the United Nations, whom Ms. R. DiCarlo now represents, have abundant information about such cases. Frankly, all this looks extremely cynical and unscrupulous and undermines the values of freedom of speech and the protection of human rights promoted by the West. It’s a pity you don’t understand this. But ordinary Ukrainians, who are faced with the atrocities of the Ukrainian armed and the national battalions and their inhumane methods, understand this very well. I will give just one example here.

At the meeting in July, we already showed you a photo of the “Lepestok” anti-personnel mine. Today, for greater clarity, I will show you a training model of these mines, which Ukrainian troops scatter in the Donbas in hundreds, in territories liberated by the Russian army, and even go as far as throw then on Russian territory.

Imagine such an inconspicuous “Lepestok” lying on the ground, in the grass. It can also be camouflaged, which makes it virtually invisible on the ground. Considering that the Ukrainian armed scatter these mines in towns and villages far in the rear, it’s not the soldiers that they threaten. No, they are specially designed for civilians, especially children who are at risk of stepping on or picking up such a “toy” out of curiosity. In total, 47 cases of explosions on such mines have already been recorded in the DPR. “Lepestok” is a living evidence of the sadistic, savage nature of the Kiev regime, a symbol of its real attitude towards the people of the East and South-East of the country.

Of course, people see and understand this. Hence the attitude towards Russian soldiers as liberators, widespread in the liberated territories. This does not fit in with the narrative promoted by Kiev and its Western sponsors. Therefore, Ukraine resorts to terror and intimidation tactics in the Kherson, Zaporozhye and Kharkov regions. But this cannot change the attitude of people who have seen the real face of the Kiev authorities. Kiev is losing the battle for the minds, and its Western sponsors, who are waging a “proxy war” against Russia “to the last Ukrainian” in Ukraine, continue to build up their support for the anti-people, anti-human regime, turning a blind eye to manifestations of neo-Nazism, extreme nationalism and Russophobia. At the same time, they are also “shooting themselves in the foot” with futile attempts to isolate Russia politically and economically. However, you will have to answer for this to your voters and taxpayers. As well as answer to the international community for the unprecedented and deceitful campaign to discredit Russia that you unleashed. Never since Goebbels Nazi propaganda has anyone come across falsification and manipulation at such a level, facilitated by Western and Ukrainian specialists in psychological operations. We have no doubt that history will reveal the truth about them. Our Albanian colleague told us today about Russian prisoners who are allegedly recruited by the Russian authorities. But he forgot to mention the Ukrainian prisoners released from the Ukrainian prisons, who were given weapons in the very first days of the special military operations. Who became famous for looting and murders and continue to terrorize Ukrainian cities to this day. We will elaborate on this point at one of the upcoming meetings.

Mr. President,

The so-called “Black Sea initiative” of the UN Secretary General is considered to be a sort of success story, especially in terms of the unhindered export of food from Ukraine. However, there are alarming trends here as well – in four weeks of export operations, only one of 34 dry cargo ships went to Africa. This is completely inconsistent with the originally declared goals of combating hunger in countries in dire need of cereals. Here, of course, it is worth mentioning the image failure when sending the pioneer ship Razoni, which in fact brought to Lebanon not wheat, which was so awaited there, but corn, and fodder corn at that.

Against this backdrop, we are carefully considering the Secretary General’s comment at the port of Odessa on August 19 that “the export of grain and lower prices on global food markets will not bring relief to the countries in need that cannot afford to buy it anyway.”

This situation clearly reveals the true causes of global food insecurity. The point here is absolutely not in the Ukrainian grain. The main reason is the Western countries’ own economic miscalculations and the consequences of anti-Russian sanctions, which we have repeatedly spoken about in this Chamber. The sharp decline in supply on the markets was due to the sanctions that disrupted logistics and financial chains. You can’t feed people with excuses about the supposedly targeted nature of unilateral measures.

We call on all those involved to seriously consider the “package” nature of the “Black Sea Initiative” and not to postpone the solution of financial and logistical problems that impede the export of Russian food and fertilizers to the world market. We emphasize that tangible results for the Russian foreign economic operators, equivalent to what we see for Ukrainian exports will facilitate the extension of the grain deal, which expires in 120 days from the date of signing. So far, there are significant reserves in this part of the “grain deal”.

Mr. President,

It is no secret that the Western colleagues who requested the meeting insisted for it to coincide with the Independence Day of Ukraine. Much has been said about this today. A number of our colleagues directly point to Russia as a threat to Ukrainian independence. I do not agree with this. Eight years after the launch of the “Maidan project”, it became clear that the main, and in fact the only threat to the independence of Ukraine is the current Kiev government. Over the years, solid mechanisms of Ukraine’s external governance, visible to the naked eye, have been formed. We know that Western advisers are present at all levels of the government, in all key departments of this country and no serious decision is made without their consent. Suffice it to recall how in 2014 the notorious Victoria Nuland discussed the issue of establishing the Ukrainian government with the American ambassador in Kiev over the phone. Or take the current President of the United States, Joe Biden, who praised himself for removal of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine through outright blackmail. If this is “independence”, then what is “dependence”? And is there anything for Ukrainians to celebrate on this day?

During the term of Zelensky, and especially since February 24, the opposition was completely purged in the country, dissent was suppressed, opposition media were closed. People are arrested and put in prison simply for reading news in Russian and watching Russian TV channels. And now, in accordance with the new law on collaborationism, also for the fact that they accept humanitarian aid from Russia. Ukraine has irreversibly took a blind, ruthless “anti-Russia” course and is confidently moving towards its complete ideological and political bankruptcy.

In order to assess the degree of that deepest Russophobic decline I would like to once again quote the words said the other day by Ukraine’s Ambassador to Kazakhstan Pavel Vrublevsky. After the murder of Daria Dugina he openly declared: “We are trying to kill as many of them as possible. The more Russians we kill now, the less our children will have to kill. That’s all”. And these are the words of the ambassador of the country where these very “Russians” not only live, but also make up a very significant part of the population. Does such a country, such an inhumane regime have a future? Our Western colleagues can prolong its agony but can not prevent its demise.

Therefore, in conclusion, I would like to wish the brotherly people of Ukraine to finally gain freedom and have the opportunity to build a society that respects basic human rights and national identity and lives in peace with its neighbors. This hour is already close, no matter how hard the Kiev regime and its Western patrons try.

Thank you for attention.

Statement by Permanent Representative Vassily Nebenzia at UNSC on the order of the Security Council meeting on Ukraine

Mr. President,

Our delegation objects to the virtual participation of the President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky in today’s meeting.

We would like to explain in detail the essence of our objection. We are not against the participation of the President of Ukraine or his representative in the meeting. I repeat once again for the record and for those who try to distort our position: we do not object to the participation of the President of Ukraine in the meeting. However, he should participate in person, i.e. be physically present in the Security Council Chamber. This is not our whim but the rules that regulate the work of the Council. There is no politics involved here, it is a purely procedural issue. In addition, it is also a matter of respect for the members of the Council, and for the Council as a body.

Indeed, when the world faced the coronavirus pandemic, we collectively decided that we would continue our work in a virtual format. At the same time, by our common decision all of our meetings via video link were informal. Later, when we were back in the Chamber after the acute phase of the pandemic was over, we decided that the Council would resume regular working procedures. This means that we went back to following the provisional rules of procedure. That is, if we, the members of the Security Council, are sitting in the Chamber then other member states participating under Rule 37 must also be present in the Chamber.

Mr. Vladimir Zelensky has twice addressed the Council by video link. Each time we expressed our objection to this in writing. But the Western members of the Security Council, including the President, then explained and assured us in writing that this was an exception that would not create a precedent. A precedent is not created after the first or second time. However, the third time is no longer an exception.

We would like to remind those members of the Council who have led or will lead the work if the Security Council that we and they have already seen such cases. We can somehow understand that a few exceptions were made when we just returned to the hall after the pandemic, when leaders of some countries still were not able to travel. However, this year, during our February presidency along other presidencies high-level representatives of Member States were denied the possibility to speak under rule 37 by video link.

So why should there be double standards in the Security Council on this issue? Why are other heads of state or ministers of other states on the agenda of the Security Council discriminated against? Are they worse than Vladimir Zelensky? This reminds us of the situation with international humanitarian aid, which poured in streams into Ukraine, and everyone forgot about helping people in other parts of the world. Or Europe’s “double standards” in relation to migrants, when refugees from Ukraine are given a green light on all European borders, and refugees from Africa, the Middle East and other regions face securely locked fences.

We cannot agree to make an exception for one country and one person for the third time. The meeting was announced a week in advance, and the President of Ukraine had every opportunity to come to New York. We constantly observe Vladimir Zelensky meeting foreign delegations, travelling around the country and even posing for fashion magazines. In addition, it was stated that he would lead the Ukrainian delegation at the 77th session of the General Assembly, which can only be done in person. This gives us reason to believe that there are no restrictions on the movement of the president. We also know that the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba actively travels internationally. Moreover, we see today in the Chamber the UN Secretary General A. Guterres, who visited Ukraine, went to different cities there.

I repeat once again that we are not questioning the participation of the head of the Ukrainian state in the meeting, but the legitimacy of his speech via video link. Please put this issue to a procedural vote.

Thank you.

After the vote

Mr. President,

We regret that the Council members voted against complying with the rules of its work. We could probably understand the logic of the Western patrons of Kiev, who, in order to cover up the crimes of the regime, are ready to sacrifice not only all Ukrainians but also the work of the UN Security Council. However, we are extremely disappointed that other members, who, by coming to the Council, assume the responsibility to abide by its rules and protect them, today have contributed to the erosion of its foundations and practices. We call on all UN member states to pay attention to the current situation.

Despite our position, we will listen to Mr. Vladimir Zelensky because we also have something to tell him. We hope that he will be present at today’s meeting until the very end. We will see if Mr. Vladimir Zelensky will be able to come to the 77th session of the UN General Assembly as the head of the Ukrainian delegation, as the representative of Albania claimed.

Thank you.

Remarks to the Press by Permanent Representative Vassily Nebenzia following the UNSC meeting on Ukraine

Vassily Nebenzia: This is being planted on the ground with the help of the cluster ammunitions and armed forces of Ukraine planted it in the residential areas, in parks, streets, you name it, far from the areas where the warfare takes place. So, what is specific about that mine? It is, you see, when on the terrain, it can be of camouflage color. It is very difficult to spot, but if spotted, specifically by children, who take it perhaps as a toy because it looks plastic, they take it and immediately an explosion happens. So, that thing can seriously maim a grown-up person and kill a child easily, unfortunately.

Many examples of those maims can be seen on those photos. These are people that came into contact with this Lepestok that simply proves the methods of war that the Kiev regime is exercising. Again, I’m stressing, this is being planted in areas which have no military meaning, so to say, in residential areas. I think that there are about 47 people that have already become victims of a contact with that mine, either maimed or even killed.

We strongly advocate for condemning the Kiev regime for using these inhumane methods of warfare, which are definitely contrary to the international humanitarian law. But, they would not listen. Let’s see after the demonstration, that will help our voice to be heard. Thank you very much.

Q: I am wondering we heard a lot about the impact of the conflict on the world beyond Ukraine and Russia. I am wondering what your assessment is of the grain deal. Do you see that continuing? Has Russia felt any impact of more fertilizer getting out? What is holding that up? If not, are you committed to getting Russian food and fertilizer to the market?

A: We are fully committed. One part of the the so-called grain deal, which is also being dumped as a package deal, is already being implemented. Ukrainian foreign vessels with Ukrainian grain are leaving the ports of Ukraine and reaching their destinations. The second part of the deal has not yet been realized. No Russian vessels with grain and fertilizers left the Russian seaports. And the reason for that is that not us, but those who committed to that deal, and particularly the UN, have to sort out things like financial transactions, ports of call for the vessels, as well as insurance, which has not yet been resolved. And that’s why I mentioned it today in my statement that the deal lasts for 120 days and the prolongation of it will, to a large extent, depend on whether the deal is fully implemented.

Q: Mr. Ambassador, this is the sixth month anniversary today of Russia’s military operation. Looking ahead, are we going to be back here in another six months for a one-year anniversary?

A: I’m not fortune teller. I will not be able to answer.

Q: What would you like to see happen?

A: I would like to see all aims and targets of the military operations that have been set by the Russian leadership implemented. And we have the negotiated solution that would end that conflict but provided and on the conditions that the goals that we said are implemented.

Q: I would like to ask you about your assessment of the UN mediation role. You criticized the United Nations Secretary-General for many things and shortcomings. What other things would you expect the United Nations to do in order to alleviate the situation and bring about peace?

A: First of all, not to aggravate it. That is the primary thing that we are looking from the United Nations for. Today, we have heard what Under-Secretary-General DiCarlo was saying during her briefing, and a lot of things that she said were not corresponding to the reality, first. And, secondly, they were, in our view, biased and clearly siding with one side of the conflict, ignoring facts that we are providing regularly and interpreting them in the way that makes it clear on which side the UN is.

Q: Six months after the military operation, it there any room for a peace process with Ukraine and is Russia ready to do some concessions?

A: Look, the peace process, the negotiation process I would say, started early in the conflict, as early as much, which led to the Istanbul meeting, where Ukrainians made proposals that were in general accepted by us, which we put on the paper in a legal form of a language and send it to them. And then we heard nothing. We heard nothing. They are not contacting, not negotiating.

President Zelensky is saying that the condition to negotiate is full Russian withdrawal from the territory of Ukraine and that he does not limit it to the current status, but to the previous one as well. Now he is saying that if there is a tribunal over the criminals from Azov in Mariupol, that will close the road to negotiations. And he lost appetite to negotiations very early in the conflict. Very early in the conflict after the heavy Western support with armaments that followed from the West. We clearly see no appetite for negotiations from him now as well, which was proved by what he was saying today at today’s meeting.

Q: The UN is saying that they are waiting for assurances from both Russia and Ukraine for the IAEA visit to take place. Is Russia ready to give those assurances? What are your conditions for this visit?

A: We said it from day one that we are prepared to give assurances for what we are responsible for. We cannot give assurances on behalf of Ukrainians given that the station is being shelled by the Ukrainian side, which is a fait accompli. Despite what they are saying about it, we cannot guarantee from their behalf. We can guarantee it on our behalf. We can provide security in an area where we are responsible.

Q: Dou you think we can have it soon, the mission?

A: The sooner the better. Hopefully, late August, early September. But that depends on the results of the negotiations between the UN, us and Ukraine.

Q: What is your opinion on this idea of a permanent presence of the IAEA?

A: I am not a nuclear specialist, but I would personally welcome it. Let’s see to what the parties will agree.

