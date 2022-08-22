Ukraine’s Next “Wonder Weapon” – US Anti-Radar Missiles

Russia has claimed and the Pentagon has confirmed that the US has sent Ukraine AGM-88 High-Speed Anti-Radiation Missiles (HARM) for targeting Russian radars used for air defense and counter battery operations. While the Pentagon and the Western media have once against hyped the impact of these missiles, the truth is even under ideal conditions they are difficult and dangerous to use – and Ukraine is using them under the least ideal conditions.

