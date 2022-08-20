Russian Ops in Ukraine Update (Aug. 20, 2022): US Sends Drones, Howitzers but Not Enough

Update on Russian special military operations in Ukraine for August 20, 2022:

1. Russian forces continue incremental advances in the Donbass;

2. Ukraine’s Kherson offensive remains stalled;

3. The US is supplying Ukraine with additional HIMARS ammunition but not additional launchers;

4. The US is also sending smaller caliber (105mm) and thus shorter-range howitzers in small numbers to join dwindling numbers of 155mm M777s sent by the US earlier;

5. The US is sending ScanEagle drones similar to Russia’s Orlan-10, but only 15 of them vs hundreds of Russian drones;

6. Despite several successful sabotage operations in Crimea, Ukraine is unable to hit critical Russian targets in the numbers or on the scale Russia is hitting corresponding targets in Ukraine;

7. The US is sending 40 MRAPs and 50 HMMMVs to replace Ukraine's destroyed armored vehicles;

