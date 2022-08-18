Russia Warns of False Flag Attacks and NATO’s Plan to Create a Second Chernbobyl

It is no coincidence that the mass media widely quotes the conclusions of experts of the American Arms Control and Disarmament Agency (Washington, D.C.) and some other similar agencies of Western countries, rather than the IAEA, which has the right to such conclusions, that a large-scale catastrophe at the ZNPP seems unlikely to occur. ◽️ In their opinion, the concrete shelters of its nuclear reactors are 10 meters thick and the plant was also designed and built to withstand such incidents as a downed civilian aircraft. ◽️ At the same time it is not ruled out that a direct hit of large-caliber artillery shells in the dry storage of spent nuclear fuel will lead to radioactive contamination of the area within a radius of up to 20 km, and an emergency situation at a nuclear reactor – up to 30 km maximum. At the same time, it is emphasized that the risks of radiation spreading in the territory of European countries are estimated to be minimal. ◽️ Thus, according to U.S. experts, the consequences of the nuclear incident at the Zaporizhzhia NPP will be limited in nature and will not affect the territory of European countries.

Thesis of Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov, Chief of the Radiation, Chemical and Biological Defense Troops of the Russian Armed Forces, at the Briefing on the Results of the Analysis of a Possible Provocation at the Zaporozhye NPP.

August 18, 2022

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation is analyzing the development of the situation at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

Since July 18, 2022, the plant has been subjected to systematic shelling by the Ukrainian armed forces using multiple rocket launchers, artillery and unmanned aerial vehicles.

As of 18 August 2022, there had been

12 shelling, during which more than 50 bursts of artillery shells and 5 kamikaze drones were recorded on the territory of the nuclear power plant and the city of Energodar.

The Russian Ministry of Defense conducted an investigation and determined that the strikes came from the direction of the settlements of Marganets and Nikopol.

As a result of the shelling, the auxiliary support systems of the station as well as life support facilities in Energodar were damaged.

According to the Ministry of Defense, the Ukrainian side, together with their handlers from the United States, is trying to play the card by causing what they believe to be a minor accident at the nuclear power plant and thereby disrupting the normal and safe operation of the plant, accusing Russia of this.

The Ukrainian side has repeatedly stated that strikes on the plant are carried out by the Russian Armed Forces, and Russian heavy weapons are deployed on the territory of the NPP, from which the AFU facilities are shelled.

We are ready to present to the IAEA real pictures with a very strong resolution, a sample placed on the slide, which show that we do not place weapons, especially heavy ones, on the territory of this plant. The Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation told UN Secretary General Guterres about this.

We know that with a large number of military and commercial foreign satellites the same information can be presented to the world public by the American side.

At the same time, the United States keeps silent about objective data on the shelling and the situation at the nuclear power plant, thus encouraging the impunity of the Kiev regime and contributing to a possible nuclear catastrophe on the territory of Europe.

I would like to point out that it is no coincidence that the media widely quotes the conclusions of experts of the American Arms Control and Disarmament Agency (Washington, DC) and some other similar institutions of Western countries, rather than the IAEA, which has the right to such conclusions, that a large-scale catastrophe at the ZNPP seems unlikely to occur.

In their opinion, the thickness of concrete shelters of its nuclear reactors is 10 meters, moreover, the plant was designed and built with the need to overcome the consequences of such incidents as the fall of a civilian aircraft.

At the same time, it cannot be ruled out that a direct hit of large-caliber artillery shells in the dry storage of spent nuclear fuel will result in radioactive contamination of the area within a radius of up to 20 kilometers, and an emergency situation at a nuclear reactor within 30 kilometers at most. At the same time, it is emphasized that the risks of the spread of radiation on the territory of European countries are estimated to be minimal.

Thus, in the opinion of U.S. experts, the consequences of the nuclear incident at the Zaporizhzhia NPP will be limited and will not affect the territory of European countries.

At the same time, I would like to remind the UN Secretariat and the entire world community that the principal cause of accidents at the Chernobyl plant and Fukushima NPP, despite the fact that in the first case there were experiments with nuclear reactor, and in the second case – earthquake and tsunami, is failure of support systems, power supply disruption, partial and complete blackout of cooling systems, which led to overheating of nuclear fuel and destruction of reactor.

As a result of the Chernobyl disaster more than 20 European countries were contaminated with radioactive isotopes. About 4 thousand people died from direct exposure to radiation, tens of thousands of cases of genetic defects in newborns and hundreds of thousands of cases of oncological diseases were registered. Not counting the consequences of the forced evacuation, up to 100,000 people and more than 5.5 million have received an increased dose of radiation.

At the Fukushima nuclear power plant, only at first glance may it seem that the consequences are insignificant. Up to 500,000 people were forcibly evacuated in stages, and descendants will feel the consequences of radioactive water dumped into the ocean.

One gets the feeling that this has been forgotten.

According to our experts, due to the actions of the AFU, a similar situation may arise at the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

Thus, in case of failure of reserve diesel-generators and mobile pumps, in case of emergency situation the core will overheat and, as a consequence, the reactor installations of the largest in Europe nuclear power plant will be destroyed, and radioactive substances will be thrown into the atmosphere and will be carried for hundreds of kilometers.

Such an emergency situation will cause mass migration of the population and will have more catastrophic consequences than the impending gas energy crisis in Europe, which is confirmed by the forecast of a number of European specialized organizations.

In addition, according to available information, the UN Secretary General Guterres plans to visit the city of Odessa as part of his trip to Ukraine from August 17 to 19, 2022. By this date the Ukrainian armed forces intend to stage a provocation of a man-made disaster at the Zaporizhzhia NPP, which consists of a radiation leak, destroying the integrity of the nuclear waste storage facility and putting the reactor of the plant into abnormal operation.

According to their intention all this must be a consequence of military actions of the Armed Forces of Russia on the territory of the nuclear power plant, incompetence of Russian specialists involved in the operation of the nuclear facility.

For the purpose of staging, the Ukrainian armed forces plan to fully deploy radiation observation posts in the formations, military units and subunits of the Dnepr grouping of forces deployed in Zaporizhzhia region of Ukraine, to provide 100 per cent of military personnel with chemical and radiation protection equipment, to conduct training on chemical and radiation protection and other security measures. In particular, units of the 44th detached artillery brigade were ordered to be ready to act in conditions of radioactive contamination of the terrain by August 19. Subunits of the 704th Independent Regiment of the Air Defense Regiment of the AFU are also being redeployed to the area of the Zaporizhzhya NPP.

Artillery strikes against Zaporizhzhia NPP are planned from the city quarters of Nikopol.

This “spectacle” will be accompanied by the notifications of the population about the increase of the radiation background and other “special effects”. The staging is being carried out in the interests of influencing the UN Secretary General and the international community to cover up decisions that are beneficial to Kiev.

The ultimate purpose of the provocation is to create an exclusion zone of up to 30 kilometers, to introduce international forces and foreign observers into the territory of the Zaporizhzhia NPP, and to accuse the Russian Armed Forces of nuclear terrorism.

As a conclusion from the abovementioned, we draw your attention that if the negative development of the situation related to the shelling of the nuclear plant by Ukraine continues, the issue of withdrawal of the 5th and 6th power units to the “cold reserve” may be considered, which will lead to the shutdown of Zaporizhzhya NPP.

