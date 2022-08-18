NATO Ready to Attack a Nuclear Plant to Ethnically Cleanse Russians from Ukraine

I interview independent journalist George Eliason based in Donbass for shocking insight into the predatory nature of NATO member states.

“Why is Zelensky shelling a Nuclear plant? The war will end and money stream will dry up. If Ukraine sets off a Nuclear explosion (3 times that of Chernobyl) funding opportunities increase and are guaranteed for 100 years during clean-up operations. This IS the thought behind the process. Bankrupting EU and US while ensuring disappearance of Russians and Russian speakers in the region.”