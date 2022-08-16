Why is Amnesty International Finally Reporting on Kiev’s War Crimes Months Later?

Amnesty International has a long track record of selling lies to the public to help justify US military aggression both direct and by proxy all under the guise of “human rights” advocacy.

Often when it is too late to reverse the damage done, Amnesty puts distance between itself and its lies to prepare for the next propaganda campaign.

How has this played out in Ukraine now that the US proxy war there is in full swing?

