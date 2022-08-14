Russian Ops in Ukraine (August 14, 2022): Russian Advances, Ukraine Shelling Nuclear Power Plant

Update on Russian military operations in Ukraine for August 14, 2022:

– Russian forces continue to make incremental progress along the Siversk-Bakhmut defense line even according to pro-Ukrainian sources;

– There is no sign of any Ukrainian offensive around Kherson, even according to the Western media;

– Another US-supplied HIMARS has been destroyed according to the Russian MoD, that is now 8 out of 16 sent to Ukraine destroyed;

– The Pentagon is now struggling to explain why it is unable to supply Ukraine with sufficient weapons needed to execute the ever-pending “Kherson Offensive” yet to materialize;

– Claims made by the Pentagon regarding the effectiveness of various weapon systems sent have been contradicted by recently discovered documents from the US military itself;

– The US Army claims the effectiveness of common US anti-tank weapons like the Javelin and the AT-4 is around 19% among trained US soldiers. This would be much lower among Ukrainian troops;

– The Western media has decided to assign credit to Ukraine for a recent explosion in Crimea despite Kiev denying any involvement;

– Ukraine is shelling Zaporozhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in an attempt to force Russian troops to leave through international pressure; References: Live UA Map

– Ukraine Map (pro-Ukrainian): https://liveuamap.com/ Defense Politics Asia

– Ukraine Map (more objective): https://defensepoliticsasia.com/ukraine/ US Department of Defense

– USD (Policy) Dr. Kahl Press Conference: https://www.defense.gov/News/Transcri…

Fort Benning, US Army – Infantry Brigade Combat Team Scout Platoon AntiArmor Engagements at the Joint Readiness Training Center: https://www.benning.army.mil/Armor/eA…

Washington Post – On the Kherson front lines, little sign of a Ukrainian offensive: https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/…

Newsweek – Half of U.S.-Made HIMARS in Ukraine Destroyed, Russia Says: https://www.newsweek.com/half-us-made…

CNBC – Zelenskyy slams Ukrainian officials for revealing tactics; Ukraine destroys last bridge over Dnipro: https://www.cnbc.com/2022/08/12/russi…

Guardian – Ukrainian attack on Russian airbase sends message to Moscow and beyond: https://www.theguardian.com/world/202…