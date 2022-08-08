US Sanctions are Blocking Life-Saving Relief to Cuba

Natalia Marques

A firefighter near the ongoing Matanzas fire (Photo via David Ramírez Álvarez on Twitter)

A fire in a Cuban oil storage facility has killed, injured, and displaced Cubans and exacerbated the country’s energy crisis. Crucial aid efforts have been impeded by US sanctions

On August 5, a major oil storage facility was struck by lightning in the Cuban province of Matanzas, injuring 121, killing one, and leaving 17 firefighters missing. 5,000 people have been evacuated from the surrounding region.

The fire in Matanzas, still blazing as of August 8, is the largest in Cuban history. This fire will only exacerbate the energy crisis in Cuba, which has been racked with high fuel costs and aging infrastructure. Yet US anti-blockade organizations claim that existing US policies make providing humanitarian aid extremely difficult.

Despite the US Embassy in Cuba claiming that “US law authorizes US entities and organizations to provide disaster relief and response in Cuba,” activists say that existing US policy severely restricts any aid to Cuba.

“Right now, the biggest impediments to both Cuba’s relief, but also recovery in the future, continue to be the US’s unilateral sanctions, the blockade, the fact that Cuba continues to be on the list of State Sponsors of Terrorism, despite engaging in no way or form in any of this,” People’s Forum co-executive director Manolo De Los Santos told Peoples Dispatch.

The US government offered “technical support” for the devastating fire, with no mention of sending specific material aid to Cuba. In response, Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel tweeted, “We express deep gratitude to the governments of Mexico, Venezuela, Russia, Nicaragua, Argentina and Chile, which have promptly offered solidary material aid in the face of this complex situation. We also appreciate the offer of technical advice from the US.”

The US government has made no indication that it would lift the devastating blockade and sanctions it imposes on Cuba, nor that it would take Cuba off of its “State Sponsors of Terrorism” list. As activists Medea Benjamin and Natasha Lycia Ora Bannan argue in a recent piece, Cuba’s designation on this list is especially harmful. Donald Trump designated Cuba as a State Sponsor of Terrorism during his presidential term, a title only given to three other countries, all that the US is actively hostile towards: Syria, North Korea, and Iran. Trump cited Cuba’s refusal to extradite members of the peace delegation of the National Liberation Army (ELN) of Colombia, a refusal which ran contrary to the wishes of Colombia’s right-wing president at the time, Ivan Duque. Trump also cited Cuba’s ongoing granting of asylum to escaped US political prisoner Assata Shakur, admired by many for her role in the US Black liberation movement.

Due to Cuba’s designation as a “State Sponsor of Terrorism,” it is illegal for US banks to process transactions from Cuba. However, many banks in the West, fearful of being punished in some way by the US government, over-comply with sanctions and refuse to process transactions involving Cuba.

Trump also added over 200 new sanctions against Cuba during his presidential term, including limiting remittances to under $1,000 per person per quarter, and even targeting Cuba’s tourism industry by barring cruise ship visits and limiting trips. US sanctions against Cuba make it difficult for organizations to provide emergency aid, due to a lack of air cargo service between the US and Cuba, and a need for Commerce Department export licenses.

Biden has kept many Trump-era sanctions in place regarding Cuba, but has recently re-authorized donative remittances to Cuba. Despite this, there is no mechanism in place to send them, as the US continues to refuse to use Cuban entities that have processed remittances in the past.

In addition, most payment platforms that are most widely used in the US, such as GoFundMe, PayPal, Zelle, and Venmo, will not process transactions even loosely related to Cuba due to fear of the US government’s response. Venmo users have complained that even the mention of a “Cuban sandwich” in a payment will cause the company to flag the transaction.

CODEPINK, an anti-war organization, has called for the US, among the wealthiest countries in the world, to provide humanitarian aid to Cuba. “We urge President Biden to order immediate coordination among relevant U.S. agencies to provide direct and urgent assistance that Cuba is requesting. The administration should also lift existing policies and sanctions that inhibit or prevent Cuba from providing essential medical, humanitarian and environmental relief, or from receiving financial and other assistance from other nations or entities,” the organization wrote.

On the grassroots level, organizations such as the People’s Forum and Puentes de Amor in the United States have already organized initiatives for aid to Cuba. Yet the People’s Forum is also calling for the US government to step up and provide assistance. “It’s hard for friendly organizations in the United States to do relief work and to support Cuba at this moment, when no US bank is even willing to go through the maze, or possible threats, from doing transfers to Cuba,” De Los Santos said.

In addition to possible repercussions coming from the US government, US-based organizations that have been, for a long time, providing lifesaving humanitarian aid such as powdered milk and syringes have faced attacks by right-wing politicians. Florida Senator Marco Rubio penned an opinion piece in the Miami Herald shortly before the fire, about Puentes de Amor and wrote: “Despite its sentimental name, the organization really exists to advance the goals of Cuba’s repressive dictatorship,” the politician said, adding “What Puentes de Amor is doing isn’t just wrong — it’s illegal.” And yet while all three organizations have advocated for humanitarian aid for Cuba due to the fire, Marco Rubio has been completely silent on the matter.

De los Santos indicated that those in solidarity with Cuba would not back down. “Our call is to the Biden administration, out of a sense of humanity, out of a sense of being neighbors, if the US really wants to help Cuba right now, it’s not enough to just offer technical advice, as they have. To defeat not only the fire that’s raging now, but the bigger fire that is the blockade, remove those sanctions. Remove those sanctions that belong to a bygone era, that belong to the Trump administration. Remove Cuba from the list of State Sponsors of Terrorism.”

International solidarity pours in as Cuba copes with major fire at oil facility

Tanupriya Singh

A fire broke out at the Matanzas Supertanker Base when lightning struck a tank.

Three oil storage tanks at the Matanzas Supertanker Base have collapsed after a fire broke out at the site on August 5. Thousands have been evacuated as emergency efforts continue with critical on-ground help from Mexico and Venezuela.

Extensive efforts are underway in Cuba to control a major fire that broke out at an oil storage facility in the city of Matanzas last week. Around 7pm local time on August 5, a lightning strike set off a blaze in crude oil storage tank 52 at the Matanzas Supertanker Base. As of the morning of August 8, three out of the eight tanks at the site had collapsed.

Containment operations have been ongoing for over three days, with critical on-ground assistance and aid provided by Mexico and Venezuela.

#ULTIMAHORA 🚨 Presidente @DiazCanelB intercambia con los jefes de las delegaciones de #México y #Venezuela que en las últimas horas arribaron a #Cuba para contribuir a sofocar el siniestro en la Base de Súpertanqueros de #Matanzas, a quienes agradeció la solidaridad inmediata. pic.twitter.com/625S5eLwXc — Presidencia Cuba 🇨🇺 (@PresidenciaCuba) August 7, 2022

Cuba’s Ministry of Public Health reported on the morning of August 8 that 125 people had been injured in the fire, including 24 people who remained hospitalized. 17 people were being monitored, five were deemed to be in a “critical” condition and two in a “serious” condition. One death has been confirmed at the Supertanker Base so far– that of a 60-year old firefighter, Juan Carlos Santana Garrido, from the Special Fire Protection Command of the Cienfuegos Refinery. 16 firefighters remained missing as of August 7.

Declaring that “Cuba is Matanzas”, President Miguel Díaz-Canel and his government have been directly involved in addressing the crisis in the port city. The socialist leader also met with the families of the missing persons at the Velasco Hotel as well as injured people being treated at the Commandante Faustino Pérez provincial hospital on August 7.

Over 4,000 people living in the vicinity of Matanzas’ industrial area, including around 800 residents from the neighborhood of Dubrocq which is located closest to the fire, have been evacuated. Serious concerns have also been raised about the environmental and health impacts of the smoke arising from the fire which has continued to expand on the north coast and towards the western part of Cuba, reaching areas located 100 kilometers away.

The Director of Public Health of Matanzas stated on Monday morning that there had been intensive monitoring since the beginning of the fire, and that so far no increase in respiratory or other diseases associated with toxic elements had been observed in the western part of the country. The environmental ministry (CITMA) has confirmed that the fire had caused the emission of polluting substances, however, as of August 7, it did not pose danger. The health and environment ministries continue to observe the situation.

Emergency response efforts continue

According to Cuba’s state-owned oil company Cupet, storage tank 52 contained around 26,000 cubic meters of crude oil, 50% of its overall capacity, when the fire first broke out. By the morning of August 6, four new explosions had been reported in a second of the eight tanks at the site. At 4PM local time on August 7, the president of the Provincial Defense Council of Matanzas confirmed that the blaze in the first tank had been successfully extinguished.

However, the fire in the second tank, containing around 50,000 cubic meters of oil, continued to burn, with a major explosion reported around 11pm on Sunday night. It was confirmed that the second fuel tank had collapsed, after the structure had been on fire for nearly 40 hours. The Faustino Perez hospital reported three minor injuries from the incident.

In the early hours of August 8, the Matanzas governor Mario Sabines Lorenzo confirmed that the explosion had been much stronger than the one that had occurred on August 6, and had caused oil to spill and spread to surrounding areas.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Energy and Mines stated that the situation at the Matanzas Supertanker Base was “very complex” as the site could not be accessed and explosions had continued to occur. However, the Ministry announced that the 225 megawatt Antonio Guiteras Thermoelectric Plant, the largest in Cuba, remained online at 219 megawatt.

Experts have also been working to extract the fuel from the third tank through the use of trucks and a ship that was docked near the area on August 7.

Response teams in Matanzas continued to try to contain the fire in coordination with experts from Mexico and Venezuela early on Monday, and a 5000GPM Dominator Pump, provided by Caracas, was dispatched to the site at 4AM to disperse chemical agents to dissipate the fire.

Sale armada para el lugar del siniestro, la bomba Dominator de 5000GPM, aportada por Venezuela, para bombear el agente químico que disipará el fuego. pic.twitter.com/NdeCAuPJ4v — Cubadebate (@cubadebatecu) August 8, 2022

However, at around 9:30 AM on Monday, Governor Lorenzo announced that the third tank had collapsed, after its deck had been compromised by the fuel spillage from the second tank. He added that visibility remained low due to the smoke, however, Air Force helicopters were continuing to pour water to prevent the fire from spreading and a large hydraulic pump and brigades carrying foam had been positioned.

#MatanzasIsNotAlone

Experts from Mexico and Venezuela have continued to assist and participate in firefighting operations in Matanzas. The first plane bringing aid from the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela landed at Cuba’s Juan Gualberto Gómez International Airport on Saturday night. On board were 35 specialist firefighters who were experienced in highly-complex operations and technical experts from the state-owned oil company, PDVSA. The Venezuelan government also dispatched 20 tons of supplies including foam and chemical powders to be used to extinguish the fire.

2/2 Además de la misión de 35 bomberos especializados en operaciones de alta complejidad, hemos enviado 20 toneladas de insumos (espuma) y polvos químicos para atender esta contingencia. TODO nuestro apoyo y nuestra solidaridad a la CUBA REVOLUCIONARIA!! VIVA CUBA🇨🇺 VENCEREMOS!! pic.twitter.com/69MliG8obR — Tareck El Aissami (@TareckPSUV) August 7, 2022

Earlier on August 6, socialist president Nicolás Maduro reiterated Venezuela’s solidarity with Cuba and the people of Matanzas– “Receive the Bolivarian hug, you are not alone!”

“In any circumstance, regardless of the size of the adversity, the sons and daughters of [Hugo] Chavez will always be at the side of Cuba, of its Revolution, of its heroic history”, declared Tareck El Aissami, Venezuela’s Minister of Petroleum as he stood with the firefighters outside the Conviasa airplane bound for Cuba.

En cualquier circunstancia, del tamaño que fuese la adversidad, los hijos e hijas de CHÁVEZ, estaremos siempre al lado de CUBA, de su Revolución, de su historia heroica. VIVA FIDEL !! Adelante querido Presidente @DiazCanelB, nosotros VENCEREMOS!! pic.twitter.com/vr6l21JcVD — Tareck El Aissami (@TareckPSUV) August 7, 2022

A few hours prior, the first of three assistance planes from Mexico had arrived in Cuba, carrying 60 members of the military and 16 technicians and specialists from the state-owned petroleum company PEMEX. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) had confirmed that personnel from PEMEX, the Secretariat of the Navy (Semar) and the Secretariat of National Defense (Sedena) would be traveling to Cuba, during his tour of the state of Colima on Saturday.

The Cuban embassy in Mexico expressed its gratitude to the government, stating “In times of need, the true ties of friendship and solidarity between our peoples are reaffirmed.”

🇲🇽🇨🇺 Arriba al aeropuerto Internacional Juan Gualberto Gómez de Varadero el Boeing 737-700, con ayuda solidaria del ejército y la fuerza aérea mexicanos a Cuba para el enfrentamiento al incendio que desde ayer se desarrolla en la zona industrial de Matanzas Informa @ACN_Cuba pic.twitter.com/nBWXcIMIEf — Cubadebate (@cubadebatecu) August 7, 2022

The Cuban News Agency (ACN) reported on Sunday that a second plane had arrived from Venezuela, bringing additional experts, 14 tons of foam, and five tons of chemical products to assist ongoing efforts. A fifth plane from Mexico carrying humanitarian cargo also landed on Sunday Cuba’s Minister of Transportation, Eduardo Rodríguez Dávila, also told reporters that Mexican Air Force ships would continue to operate throughout the night to increase the availability of foam barrels in Matanzas.

Cuba has also continued to receive messages of solidarity from countries including Bolivia, Nicaragua, Chile, Argentina, China, Guyana, Barbados, Iran, Russia, and the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic. Ghana has also provided aid consisting of 23 packages of gloves, syringes, and other medical supplies.

Expresamos profunda gratitud a los gobiernos de México, Venezuela, Rusia, Nicaragua, Argentina y Chile, que con prontitud han ofrecido ayuda material solidaria ante esta compleja situación. También agradecemos ofrecimiento de asesoría técnica por parte de EEUU. #FuerzaMatanzas — Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez (@DiazCanelB) August 6, 2022

Una vez más, ante situaciones de dolor y angustia, nuestros compatriotas residentes en el exterior envían mensajes de apoyo y reiteran disposición a ayudar en todo lo necesario Reconfortan tantas muestras de amor y solidaridad A todos, la más profunda gratitud#FuerzaMatanzas pic.twitter.com/L1pavEexJT — Bruno Rodríguez P (@BrunoRguezP) August 7, 2022

End the blockade!

In response to the emergency, the United States of America has offered “technical support”. Cuba’s Deputy Foreign Minister Carlos Fernández de Cossío stated that the proposal was in the hands of specialists for the due coordination. Meanwhile, the US embassy in Havana also declared that “US law authorizes US entities and organizations to provide disaster relief and response in Cuba”.

Washington has continued to impose an illegal and cruel blockade on Cuba for the past 60 years. In this context, any offerings of assistance are rendered effectively meaningless till the time the US continues its destabilization agenda against Havana, undermining its sovereignty, and pushing unilateral measures that harm the lives of the Cuban people.

The fire in Matanzas could potentially have an effect on fuel supply to the rest of the country, which could impact electricity supply. US sanctions have already made it difficult to purchase fuel and replacement parts to repair existing power plants.

As such, alongside their efforts to raise funds to secure medical supplies and other resources for the people of Matanzas, groups including CODEPINK, The People’s Forum, and Puentes de Amor (Bridges of Love) have also renewed their calls for the total lifting of the blockade on Cuba.

DONATE to help our comrades in Cuba A huge fire has left people missing, dozens injured & hundreds evacuated This will impact their energy supply & health facilities which already suffer under the US Blockade Help us send medical & other supplies ASAPhttps://t.co/mQ93cI7uF9 pic.twitter.com/j88tS9llRO — The People’s Forum (@PeoplesForumNYC) August 7, 2022

“Unfortunately, US sanctions on Cuba are the worst of fires!”, read a statement. “Many organizations cannot afford the costs of expensive lawyers and the long cumbersome processes required in order to provide urgent assistance to Cuba. Also, Cuba’s inclusion in the State Sponsor of Terrorism List means that banks, in both the United States and abroad, are reluctant to process humanitarian donations.”

While the US has claimed that humanitarian aid and trade is exempt from sanctions, the actual process of providing such assistance, as witnessed in other cases, has been heavily restricted by factors including overcompliance by third parties (banks, etc.)

The call to lift sanctions has also been echoed by other groups, including the Communist Party of France (PCF) which stated, “the human toll, the material and ecological damage of the fire” obliged the international community for the “immediate and definitive lifting of the illegal sanctions of the USA”.

🚩Agradecemos solidaridad del Partido Comunista Francés🇫🇷 Nous remercions @PCF pour le soutien dans cette situation très douloureuse pour Cuba. Merci pour votre solidarité et l’appel à la levée des sanctions américaines contre notre pays@PartidoPCC @CubaMINREX @EmbaCubaFrancia https://t.co/KSbfF7oJag — Ambassade de Cuba en France (@EmbaCubaFrancia) August 8, 2022

The single most helpful and genuine action the US government could take to help Cuba following the tragedy in Matanzas would be to end its blockade and allow humanitarian aid and donations to be made. https://t.co/QLVUbPUsJz — Cuba Solidarity (@CubaSolidarity) August 7, 2022

Additional Reporting by teleSUR