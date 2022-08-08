Ukraine and Cognitive Warfare

Alexander Kirk

Ukraine: how to unlearn

A few days ago, the Ukrainian government announced that it had ordered the shutdown of one of the reactors of the Zaporizie nuclear power plant in the center-south of the country, due to a Russian attack that damaged accessory installations, and warned the world of the danger of a nuclear disaster in the center of Europe.

The news was thus disseminated throughout the Western world, and practically no media noticed a fundamental detail: Ukraine cannot shut down reactors, because since April the facilities and the nearby city of Energodar have been under Russian control, a fact which the “information” indirectly casts doubt on.

According to the “news” spread, then, Russia is attacking the nuclear power plant that it itself manages, and which provides electricity to the entire surrounding region, also under Russian control, with the evil purpose of blaming Ukraine.

In addition, and for reasons that have nothing to do with lack of information, the International Atomic Energy Agency itself refuses to investigate, and assumes an ambiguous position, thus adding to the disinformation.

A few seconds of reflection would be enough for anyone to conclude that this is an absurd scenario, but the opposite is true: voices condemning Russian irresponsibility are raised throughout the Western world. It is a conditioned reflex.

These scenarios are repeated day by day since February 24, when Russia launched military operations in Ukraine, and in all of them, Moscow appears as a capital run by a gang of malignant idiots unleashed in a crazy and unrestrained war, and they are losing to boot.

Cognitive warfare

According to my observation after months in the war zone, there are two distinct conflicts: one, the one narrated by the Western press, and the other, the one happening on the ground, which remains hidden.

Cognitive warfare” consists of disarticulating Cartesian reasoning and replacing it with one that “seems” logical, but in reality is a manipulated representation of reality. A matrix idea is planted in the collective, instilled in each person, which becomes the premise from which everything that happens is judged.

This makes people with formal education and a high intellectual level begin to accept unconditionally directed and arbitrary information from multiple sources -formal and informal-, to elaborate conclusions that in their mind appear as their own reflection.

It is a technique that advertising has always used, but since the first Gulf War (1991) it has been taking shape in the media, which until then operated with relative autonomy under the liberal standards of journalism, with certain spaces for pluralism.

Intelligence operations or traditional psychological warfare were replaced by the type of massive and subtle manipulation that the new media were allowing.

After the Vietnam War, military commanders understood that it was not enough to give false information: they had to control reporters directly, without them necessarily knowing about it.

Fake news was always there, but more in a brute way, like the exchange in 1897 between the newspaper entrepreneur Randolph Hearst and his special envoy to Havana: “Please stay: you give me the illustrations and I will organize the war for you”, and the illustrator, Frederic Remington, did his thing: a drawing with Spanish policemen and a naked Cuban passenger on a North American ship was the “proof” that the slightest rights were being violated.

A year later, a bomb sank the U.S. destroyer “Maine” in Havana Bay, killing 260 sailors. Hearst’s newspapers immediately attributed the bomb to Spain, and thus began the war that would end Spanish colonial rule in Cuba, to be replaced by a semi-colonial American one, which would last until 1959.

In August 1964, U.S. President Lyndon Johnson initiated military intervention in Vietnam on the basis of an alleged Vietnamese attack on warships in the Gulf of Tonkin. Such an attack never happened, but to this day the press defines Tonkin as a “confusing indicator”, despite the fact that since 2000 declassified documents prove that it was a deliberate hoax.

The big corporate media have always been willing to reproduce and magnify such incidents, and from there create post-truths. The difference today is how these messages reach our subconscious, and determine our thinking.

The medium and the message

Technology allows social networks to be invaded by false messages produced in series by non-existent users. These are called bots. The targeted message is fed by the analysis of Internet users’ behaviors, which classify and determine tastes, preferences, fears, addictions. It works through key words and phrases, which are repeated until they become dogma.

The major media -international agencies, television networks- participate in this mechanism by creating or reproducing this type of messages, providing the supposed reliability granted by their trajectory and professional status.

Everything indicates that they often act in a coordinated manner: on November 7, 2020, seconds after the American agency Associated Press released a dispatch with unofficial data on the presidential election, all the major Western media declared Joe Biden the undisputed winner, and -along with the social networks- cut off all channels of expression to the incumbent president, Donald Trump, who alleged fraud.

This unusual event was greeted with applause from virtually the entire spectrum of Western public opinion, which was already prepared for it, in part thanks to Trump’s own caricatured behavior. Few wanted, or dared, to question a global conglomerate of media and social networks censuring a sitting President, and establishing a single truth, without the need for evidence or official data.

We don’t really know if there was fraud, and it doesn’t matter anymore. But we do know that the entire U.S. corporate “establishment” set out to stop Trump, a dangerous spokesman for displaced or impoverished social groups, and with the capacity to disrupt institutionality, as demonstrated by the assault on Congress, in January 2021.

The main weapons of this confrontation were the media and the social networking system, which nullified -at least temporarily- the insurrectionary attempts of Tump and his supporters, without firing a shot. With the Democrats, the wars returned, and world tension.

The battle front

On the real battlefield, there is no longer a “front line” or massed infantry assaults. If in the past the battle was defined by the type of weapons available, today weapons are made for the type of war they intend to fight.

At the end of the 19th century, armies could see each other but not harm each other if they were more than a thousand or 1,500 meters away from each other. This changed when weapons capable of hitting more than three or four kilometers, which is the normal range of sight, were produced.

Today the contenders hardly have the opportunity to see each other and fight hand-to-hand. In the Donbas, infantry comes into action at the stage of territorial control, in urban or semi-urban fighting, when artillery exchanges and long-range missile operations have already determined the main course of the battle.

The Russian offensive develops in all directions, pressing in depth, and creating small pockets around cities and villages, but without establishing closed sites, in what seems to be a tactic of attrition to force retreat or surrender, and to avoid a massive destruction such as the one experienced in Mariupol.

From the beginning, Ukrainian forces barricaded themselves in homes, schools, hospitals, in the hope of evading enemy artillery. They did not organize or simply prevented – with bullets – the evacuation of civilians. There are thousands of testimonies of this, dozens of them collected in Mariupol, Volnavojo and other places, by the writer of these lines.

In recent days, perhaps the least pro-Russian of the international organizations, Amnesty International, has denounced it.

These denunciations, however, have little impact on a Western population numbed by the cognitive deconstruction to which they are subjected, and which prevents them from seeing how fascism is growing under their noses, in their streets, workplaces and even in their homes. A route to fascism cloaked in the garb of democracy and even left-wing progressivism, which supports the far-right regime in Kiev with arms and money, and participates in sanctions that harm its own population, its own economy and mortgages the future. The single truth of denial labels those who report these facts as propagandists, agents or provocateurs in the service of Russia. Not even Amnesty International is spared.

Since the Gulf War (1991) and Yugoslavia (1999), the concept of “unrestricted war”, as defined by Qiao Liang and Wang Xiangsui, two colonels of the People’s Liberation Army of China, has been established, a situation in which anything goes, thanks to technology.

In his 1964 book Understanding the Media: Extensions of the Human Being, the Canadian Marshall McLuhan put forward the phrase: “the medium is the message”, in other words, the way the message is transmitted determines the message itself. Twitter or TikTok are today perhaps the best example of how the format defines the content.

“The message of any medium or technology is the change of scale, pace, or pattern it introduces into human affairs,” wrote McLuhan.

Thus, if Randolph Hearst was able to install the idea of justice in a war of rapine, with a false message -an illustration- that reached hundreds of thousands of people, today that same false message reaches billions like a deluge, in diverse formats, uninterruptedly, molding the subconscious with a matrix that the conscience elaborates as its own informed reflection.

The war, according to that, is the work of Putin, an evil dictator who leads hordes of unscrupulous soldiers, looters, rapists of children and women, to take over first Ukraine and then the rest of Europe. Asian hordes reminiscent of the Huns.

This is nothing new: in their retreat, since 1943, the same Nazis who had devastated the Soviet Union, terrorized the German population with warnings to “protect our women and children from the Bolshevik beast”.

That is why, against all logic, the majority of the Ukrainian population and the Western world believe that it is the Russian forces that throw hundreds of tiny anti-personnel mines, called here “petals” or “butterflies”, on the streets of Donetsk, which mutilate legs and arms, and kill children.

Also Russian are the 155 mm shells that fall in the neighborhoods and the center of the city. Or with high precision in schools and hospitals. Russians attacking a Russian-speaking population, which supports them and identifies with them.

It has always been a mystery to this writer why renowned German scientists and doctors surrendered unreservedly to the brutalities of Nazi ideology, applying all their knowledge to “prove” Aryan racial superiority, measuring skulls, drawing lips, ears and noses, or classifying the color of palates. And enthusiastically joining in the total elimination of Jews, Gypsies or Slavs who crossed their path.

The same is true today.

