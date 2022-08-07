Russian Ops in Ukraine (August 8, 2022) – Ukraine’s Missing Tanks, Delayed Offensive

Update on Russian military operations in Ukraine for August 8, 2022

– Russian advances continue along the line of contact between Avdiivka and Siversk;

– Ukraine’s “Kherson Offensive™” has yet to visibly begin;

– Russian Ministry of Defense claims to have destroyed another HIMARS (5 destroyed in total of 16);

– Western “rights orgs” turn on Ukraine after months of covering up atrocities – Amnesty International reports on Ukrainian armed forces using schools and hospitals as military posts;

– Forbes reports on disappearing Ukrainian tank brigades;

– CBS reports on Western aid disappearing enroute to Ukrainian front lines;

– Sudden rash of recycled headlines including redux on Javelin missiles and

