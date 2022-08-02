Is the US Preparing a Military Coup in Brazil?

Germán Gorraiz López



The United States has reportedly begun moving its tentacles to prevent the predictable victory of leftist candidate Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in the upcoming October elections, a plot that would lead to a military coup.

Bolsonaro and the Trumpian legacy

The ideology of Jair Bolsonaro, president of Brazil, takes up the essential points of the Trumpist ideology: Manicheism, use of fake news, cult of the leader and installation of “political correctness”. Thus, Jair Bolsonaro’s thinking would be rigid and incorrigible: he does not take into account contrary reasons, he only collects data or signs that confirm his prejudice to make it a conviction, which leads “the individual to believe that he is endowed with extraordinary talent and power because the deities have chosen him for a high mission (Defeat Socialism). It would also possess a DNA with the Trumpist triple enzyme (autocracy, establishment of neoliberal paradise and return to “one-person heteropatriarchal thinking”) and would pursue the establishment of an autocratic system, a form of government exercised by one person.

Autocratic systems (de facto governments) would thus be a kind of invisible dictatorship based on solid strategies of cohesion (mass manipulation) and social repression (promulgation of decree-laws that would border on constitutionality but would be covered with the democratizing veneer of the Constitutional Court), clear symptoms of the totalitarian drift that Brazil faces if Bolsonaro remains in power.

His paranoia would have been aggravated by being afflicted with the so-called “hubris syndrome” cited by English physician and politician David Owen in his book The Hubris Syndrome: Bush, Blair and the Intoxication of Power, a term that comes from the Greek word “ὕϐρις” meaning excess. Another trait of his personality would be histrionics, which causes him to “attract public attention and be reckless in his statements without regard to the opinion of others.

Thus, Jair Bolsonaro’s “frivolization” of the coronavirus (the coronavirus is a small flu), as well as his refusal to adopt surgical measures in the main sources of transmission of the coronavirus in Brazil, led to a real nightmare with its consequent side effects in the form of a trail of infections, deaths, collapse of medical services, paralysis of productive activity and entry into recession of the economy. However, in the face of this Dantean panorama, Jair Bolsonaro has confided in the deities, stating that “Only God can take the presidency away from me” since he is aware that if Lula wins, he will be left to his fate and to the mercy of the future legal proceedings that await him.

Military coup in Brazil?

As in the case of Donald Trump, Jair Bolsonaro’s propaganda will not be directed to the individual subject but to the Group in which the personality of the one-dimensional individual is diluted and remains wrapped in fragments of false created expectations and common desires that support him and his electoral strategy is this will be based on Donald Trump’s motto (Law and Order) and on the uncompromising defense of fascist neoliberalism as the last redoubt of individual liberties against “Lula’s totalitarian socialist state.”

However, a clear victory of the leftist candidate Lula da Silva is foreseeable in the upcoming October elections, which is why the United States has started to move its tentacles to prevent it. Thus, a military coup that will implement a severe repression against the left-wing parties and that will be particularly cruel to the Communist Party (PCdoB) and the Socialist Party (PSB) would not be excluded.

Thus, US plans would include Brazil’s exit from the BRICS and begin to orbit the US-designed economic and trade structure (the Pacific Alliance) with the unequivocal objective of dislodging China from Latin America’s commercial circuits. Brazil is part of the so-called BRICS countries (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa).

And while these countries are not likely to form a political alliance such as the EU or the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), they have the potential to form an economic bloc with a higher status than the current G-7. It is estimated that by 2050 they will have over 40% of the world’s population and a combined GDP of $34.951 billion and that their influence could be increased with the entry of Turkey and Iran into a club that, for the United States, would be the Trojan horse of Russia and China in the so-called “backyard.”

Finally, we have witnessed Brazil’s entry into NATO through consultations that include regional security issues as a “global partner” as Colombia has done in the past. Brazil also obtained the Brazilian presidency of the UN Security Council on July 1st, indicating the consequent increase of Brazil’s specific weight in world geopolitics after having become the “new neoconservative gendarme” in South America.