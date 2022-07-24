Kastous Kalinovski: The Alliance of Neo-Nazis and Christian Democrats

Laurent Brayard

Kastous Kalinovski is a regiment composed of Belarusians that was formed recently. It is the result of an alliance of early neo-Nazis, who came to fight in Ukraine in 2014-2015, with political dissidents from the Young Front, led by ex-presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, now in exile. The veterans of the ATO operation and neo-Nazis form the regiment’s seasoned cadres, the mass being provided by these very young activists, essentially Christian Democrats. Many were already there, in the Belarusian Houses formed in 2020-2021, in Ukraine, Poland and Lithuania, with money from the US and EU countries. Tikhanovskaya proclaimed herself in Paris (March 2022) as the true representative of the Belarusian people, and is a CIA agent, with USAID funding all these “democratic” opponents for a long time. According to her, this first regiment was the base of a “Belarusian liberation army”… which would then descend on this country and on Russia. A crazy project that nevertheless pushed hundreds of young Belarusians into its ranks, real cannon fodder that has already paid the price of blood in Lisichansk and Nikolaïev.

From the genesis of the battalion to the regiment. The battalion was formed by former Belarusian volunteers who had served in the Ukrainian reprisal battalions of the ATO operation against the Donbass. Its rear base was the Belarus House in Warsaw, which served as a recruitment centre for political dissidents from the Young Front and other Belarusian movements working against President Lukashenko’s regime. Initial funds were provided by Poland, including for the acquisition of anti-tank weapons and assault rifles. Former presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya called on her activists to support it, to join it and for Westerners to fund it. The first volunteers gathered in Kiev, in the International Legion of Territorial Defense of Ukraine, or Ukrainian Foreign Legion (February 2022). The first elements of the battalion served in the defense of Kiev and the Butcha region. The battalion was sworn in to Ukraine, officially becoming part of the Ukrainian Army (25 March 2022). At that time it had a strength of about 200 Belarusian fighters. It was later transformed into a regiment (May), with two battalions: Litvin and Volat. According to the Belarusian defectors themselves, about 1,500 Belarusians were serving in the Ukrainian army (early July). The regiment’s declared objectives are to fight with Ukraine, to invade Belarus and to overthrow President Lukashenko, who, like Yanukovych in Ukraine, is considered a creature of Moscow. The different cadres also stated that this would have to be done through the destruction of Russia, which was seen as a permanent danger. In the various speeches, either its total destruction or its ‘liberation’ by relying on the opposition forces. The regiment is considered to be the embryo of a “Belarusian liberation army”, with funds and weapons coming from Poland and Lithuania, but also from the USA.

The alliance of neo-Nazis with Christian Democrats. The big difference with the Ukrainian Maydan period is that, unlike the Zagin Pogonia organisation, the Belarusian dissidents were much more numerous due to the contribution of the exiles of 2020-2021. While those from 2014-2015 were all ultranationalists linked to neo-Nazism and the Pravy Sektor Party, the new recruits now came mainly from the Young Front movement, and activists of the 2020 presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya. Around 200 neo-Nazis fought in the early days of the ATO operation (perhaps a few more), but today the Christian Democrats provide a large, young and motivated cannon fodder. This youth had taken to the streets in response to the call of political opponents for the 2020 presidential election. Tikhanovskaya or the Young Front were clearly supported and financed from abroad, from Poland, Lithuania and Ukraine in particular, but mainly by USAID and the CIA. The main cadres are even agents and were trained and recruited by the Americans, as shown for example in this very interesting report on the US plans for Eastern Europe (2005). We can observe here the same alliance that was created during the Ukrainian Maydan (winter 2013-2014), between neo-Nazis and banditry and Europeanist movements, students and various Christian democrats, very close to their counterparts in Poland or Lithuania. Several thousand Belarusian dissidents, often very young, had fled Belarus (end of 2020, beginning of 2021). The Ukraine and Poland had taken advantage of this to found, with the help of American money, Houses of Belarus in various cities. These houses allowed them to be welcomed, trained, indoctrinated and, soon after the beginning of the Russian special operation, recruited. They now form the largest contingent of the Kastous Kalinovski regiment, but they pose a major problem: 1) they come from pacifist, rather Christian, democratic and Europeanist movements, 2) they have no military experience and no weapons, 3) they dream of a Belarus that is identical to Poland, i.e. entry into the European Union, a higher standard of living, the apparent advantages of Western Europe. Their goals are therefore in complete contradiction with the nationalist leaders who command the regiment. They are also untrained in combat and will require extensive training. The recent battles in which battalion commander Martchouk was killed demonstrated the poor preparation of these men. Out of a platoon of eleven soldiers, only five came back abandoning the bodies of their comrades, and two men surrendered to the Russians almost without a fight. These very young dissidents, sometimes not even 20 years old, also come from a partly globalised youth, from the cities and from the middle or wealthy classes. From the simple point of view of the necessary rustic and physical qualities (not to mention military qualities), these men will only be able to get used to combat after many months or even one or two years on the front line. This is why the propaganda of the Belarusian dissidents, and those of the Ukrainian media, magnify these men and show only the few neo-Nazi figures of the veterans of the ATO operation, more martial and ultimately reassuring, than young men barely out of adolescence who yesterday were mostly interested in video games or their phones.

The historical connection with the Polish uprising of 1863, and Kastous Kalinovski. The regiment was named after Kastous Kalinovski (1838-1864), considered by some as a Pole, by others as a Belarusian national hero. In reality, he was fighting for the independence of the Grand Duchy of Lithuania, a powerful state in the 15th and 16th centuries, which later joined forces with Poland to found the Republic of Two Nations. Kalinovsky studied law at the University of St. Petersburg, coming from a wealthy family (1856-1860), linking himself to the student and revolutionary movements in a Russian empire already in turmoil after the Napoleonic campaigns, e.g. the famous Decembrist revolt (1825). Russia was then ruled by Tsar Nicholas I (1796-1825-1855), an autocratic and reactionary ruler who had blocked all reforms in his empire. Kalinovski returned to his native region (Grodno and Vilnius), soon organising revolutionary circles (1861-1863). He set out to publish newspapers in the Polish language, as he placed his hopes rather in the ability of the Poles to rise up more massively. The Poles had already risen in a great revolt (1830-1831), but had been crushed, Warsaw severely repressed. He tried to launch an insurrection in Belarus and Lithuania, but could not raise the mass of peasants (1863), who were otherwise often hostile to the uprising. The meagre revolutionary forces were swept away by the imperial army, and the movement continued the struggle underground. Chased, he was finally arrested (mid-January 1864). He was sentenced to death by a military tribunal and hanged in a public square (12 March 1864). No one was interested in him anymore, until he was taken over by the Belarusian nationalists after the formation of the Belarusian People’s Republic (1918), which was soon crushed by the Poles and the Red. In this context, the exiled nationalists made him a national hero, who in fact fought for the independence of Belarus, a cult that spread rapidly (1920s). However, in the writings of various Soviet historians, he was sometimes shown as a Polish nationalist, sometimes as a precursor of the revolution, fighting for the peasants, and he died shouting that there was no aristocracy and that all men were equal. That is why a group of Belarusian Soviet partisans named their brigade Kastous Kalinovski (1943), and why he was honoured in Soviet Belarus with street and school names (1960s). Post-USSR independent Belarus also took up the figure, through stamps (1993), postcards, anniversaries, commemorations and an exhibition in the national library (2013). A commemorative plaque was even installed in Kalinovski Street in Minsk (August 2013). His remains and those of the rebels even became a political issue, but this time in Lithuania. Archaeological excavations were carried out (2017-2019), and the Lithuanian government in turn took over this ‘national hero’. It appointed a commission for the burial of the revolutionaries’ remains with great pomp and ceremony (22 November 2019). It is therefore no coincidence that Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, the Belarusian presidential candidate who contested the result of the vote (2020), then fled to Lithuania, and in the Lithuanian embassy in Paris, proclaimed herself the representative of the entire Belarusian people and its interests. This is also the reason why the Belarusian ultranationalists, veterans of the ATO operation, chose the coat of arms of the Grand Duchy of Lithuania, a knight wielding a sword, as early as 2015, and why this emblem was also taken up by the Kastous Kalinovski regiment. In Poland, the Poles also claim the character as a national hero.

The Belarusian Liberation Army. By April 2022, the battalion already had about 300 combat-ready soldiers. After fighting in the Donbass and also in the Nikolayev-Kherson frontline region (May-June 2022), the battalion was transformed into a regiment (21 May) with the addition of new recruits from Poland, Lithuania and the Belarusian diaspora around the world. The idea of the political cadres, including Tikhanovskaya, was to turn it into a real “Belarusian Liberation Army”. Appeals were made to Belarusians to leave the country, desert the police force and the Belarusian army and join the Kalinovsky regiment in Ukraine. Although the instructors were often foreigners, Americans, British, Ukrainians and Georgians, the soldiers were all Belarusians, at least officially. President Lukashenko reacted to the formation of the army (3 June), stating that it was acting against the interests of Belarus and that its members were subject to the law on charges of treason, mercenarism and various other charges. The Belarusian security services investigated the regiment’s volunteers, announcing that they had a list of some 50 names (27 May), and opened legal proceedings against them. Two days later the Deputy Minister of the Interior announced that all volunteers who set foot in Belarus would be ruthlessly destroyed. The serious defeats suffered by the Ukrainian army, the capitulation of Mariupol, the loss of the territory of the former Lugansk oblast, the loss of South-East Ukraine, the liquidation of various cauldrons, led to a drying up of the flow of militants motivated to come and fight. The military strength of this unit is today that of a militia, certainly well armed, but of negligible military value. With some of its cadres having disappeared in the first battles, this is where the Belarusian liberation army has the most problems. The now certain defeat of Ukraine finally broke the momentum of the first weeks. The future of those fighting in it is fraught with ominous clouds. If caught by the Donetsk and Lugansk Republicans, they would be considered mercenaries and subject to the death penalty.

Opposite and very diverse profiles. As usual, here are some biographies to illustrate the nature of this unit through its men. The science that is used in this article is called prosopography, to summarize the social study of a group through the collective biography. It is difficult to discover information about them. These men are considered traitors in Belarus. They have acted and are acting since 2014, mostly in the shadows and anonymity, both to try to go unnoticed in their country, to secure a return, and to possibly protect their families or their property (which may be confiscated). The few who are publicized are political figures, naturalized Ukrainian ATO veterans, and stars in spite of themselves, through their death or capture. Here are a few short biographies to help you understand:

Pavel ?, known as Volot (?-2022), originally from Belarus, did his military service in the Belarusian armed forces, and according to him “was surprised by the pro-Russian feelings” that prevailed among his comrades (2012-2013). A convinced ultranationalist and extremist, he joined the ranks of Ukraine’s neo-Nazi party, Pravy Sektor, and then joined the DUK corps, the party’s political army, in an assault company (2014). He continued to serve in the Donbass, later signing a contract in the regular armed forces of Ukraine (2018). He was a specialist in hit-and-run, sabotage and reconnaissance operations. He was wounded several times during his years of service, to the extent that he earned a legend as a death trumpet. He left the service at an unknown date, and joined the Kastous Kalinovski battalion as a company commander (April 2022). He was seriously wounded in an obscure battle for a village in Donbass on 16 May 2022. He did not make it to the military hospital alive. In reality, one never cheats death.

Dmitri Apanasovitch, known as Terror (1989-2022), originally from Smorgoni in Belarus, joined the Belarusian army and had a career as a professional soldier, in the 38th parachute brigade in Brest, serving notably as a sniper (2013-2014). He then emigrated to Poland (2017-2018), living in Warsaw and getting a job as a truck driver. He became a political opponent of President Lukashenko and came to Minsk to participate in the demonstrations and riots that attempted to bring down the regime (2020). An extreme ultranationalist activist, he had become a pagan and believed in the ancient Viking and Slavic gods and Valhalla. When the Russian special operation in Ukraine was announced (24 February 2022), he was on a trip to Riga, Latvia, and immediately decided to go to Kiev (25 February). He then joined the Kastous Kalinovski Battalion. He did not remain a “terror” for long, as he was mortally wounded near Irpen, in the Kiev region. He died of his wounds in Kiev on 26 March 2022.

Sergei Bespalov (?-), from Belarus, political dissident, long-time activist, participated in the political unrest around the 2010 presidential election, and was arrested at the Belarusian border on his way back from Poland, his laptop confiscated (23 April 2012). As he was about to be arrested again by the Belarusian special services in Minsk, he jumped out of the window of his flat, managed to escape and cross into Poland. After a long journey (30 August), he jumped on a train in Vitebsk, then on another one to reach Russia and the city of Smolensk, and from there the city of Pskov. After a hundred-kilometre walk, he managed to enter Latvia, was picked up by a Ukrainian driver-roader, who together with colleagues enabled him to reach Warsaw (3 September). He created a Telegram channel Maya Kraïna Bielorossia and was soon followed by over 67,000 people. He was again wanted and threatened with legal action (25 June 2020), narrowly missing being arrested at his home (26 June). He preferred to leave and went into exile in Ukraine, where his friend who was hosting him was arrested and sentenced to 15 years in prison. He called to fight the government and actively participated in supporting the demonstrations and riots to try to bring down the Lukashenko regime (summer 2020). He found a job in computer programming. He joined the Kastous Kalinovski Battalion after the outbreak of the Russian special operation (24 February 2022), and called on all his compatriots to come to Ukraine to fight :” I am aware that if we hand over Ukraine to Putin’s pack today, we will lose the independence of Belarus forever, and we will have to bear the consequences for ourselves and our children”. Interestingly, he claimed to have no money problems, as his Telegram channel and numerous donations allow him to live “without money problems”. He was attacked in Kiev by Ukrainians, despite showing his “Stop Louka” tattoo, while taking pictures of a queue. Belarus being considered by many as an enemy, he was beaten up and taken away by police officers who were also very hostile. He was interrogated for a long time, his camera confiscated, as well as a knife and a torch, and after many explanations of his activity, he was finally released (25 February). Since then, he has been frequently featured in the Ukrainian propaganda media.

Sergei Degtev, known as Tick (1987-), a native of Belarus, from Minsk, was one of the political dissidents who participated in the riots to try to overthrow the Belarusian government (2020). He was arrested twice and decided to flee the country, going to Ukraine, Chernigov, joining the Belarusian House. He decided to enlist in the Kastous Kalinovski regiment. After a short training under a British instructor, his group was sent to Kiev, then to the furnace of Lisichansk, supervised by Belarusian veterans of the ATO operation. Without military experience and poorly armed, he preferred to surrender, his unit having been ambushed and his battalion commander killed in action (26 June 2022). A video provided by the Russian army appeared a few days later, showing a summary of his statements as a POW. He claimed that the morale of the Ukrainian army was very low and that many understood that defeat was inevitable.

Jan Diubayko, also known as Trombli (1996-), is a native of Belarus, from Minsk, with Polish origins. He dreamed of entering the State Aviation Academy to become a pilot, but was prevented by his physical condition. He then worked in a factory (2020) and was one of the most active dissidents who participated in riots to try to bring down President Lukashenko (2020). He was arrested by the police (1 November), threatened with prosecution, his parents advised him to flee. With the help of a friend, he crossed into Ukraine, reaching the town of Khmelnitsky, where there was a Belarusian House. He claimed that he was forced to enlist in the Kastous Kalinovski regiment, or be deported to Belarus. He was sent to Kiev, where he underwent rapid training to be sent to the front, along with mercenaries, Chechen veterans of the Iraq and Syria wars, veterans of the Afghanistan war, an Azov regiment instructor and a British instructor. He was captured by the Russians in an ambush near Lisichansk (26 June 2022). The Russians published a video a few days later of his statements as a prisoner of war.

Alexander Dubliaouskas (2003-), a native of Belarus, from Minsk, participated in the demonstrations and riots to try to bring down the Lukashenko regime (2020-2021), and was soon sought by the security services. He preferred to flee and went into exile in Ukraine (July 2021). After the beginning of the Russian special operation (24 February 2022), he joined the Kastous Kalinovski battalion.

Pavel Gorbatch (1992-), originally from Belarus, joined the Belarusian Army and became a career soldier. He beat up a colleague, literally slaughtered him and was sentenced to 8 years in prison. After serving his sentence, he sided with the demonstrators and rioters who sought to overthrow the Lukashenko regime (2020). Worried, he preferred to go into exile in Poland (2021). He failed to find a job, but after the announcement of the Russian special operation (24 February 2022), he went to Ukraine and joined the Kastous kalinovski battalion.

Vassil Groudovik, known as Atom (1991-2022), originally from Belarus, from Pinsk, he worked as a manager, then was deputy director of a Belarusian-Polish transport company. During the presidential election he worked for the opposition, organizing rallies, including for Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, distributing leaflets in the street, etc. He was also a member of the opposition party. Having come to work wearing a T-shirt bearing the effigy of this political figure (26 July 2020), his manager, who was in favor of the regime, asked him to stop his political agitation, then asked him to resign, which he soon did by slamming the door, even though he had a loan to pay back for the house he had built (29 July). He was one of the political dissidents who tried during demonstrations and riots to overthrow the regime of President Lukashenko (2020). In his home town of Pinsk, he threw a punch against the police (August 2020). He was wanted as one of the agitators, hid at his parents’ house, and after a month moved to Poland (October). He went to Warsaw, where he became a street musician and tried to sell candles. When the Russian special operation began (24 February 2022), he started to help collect humanitarian supplies, and decided to join the Kastous Kalinovski regiment as a soldier. With his parents having died of covid in the meantime, his sister supporting Russia and the Belarusian regime, and no future, his escape was logical. He followed a 7-day military training in Poland, left the country and left a daughter behind. He said: “Yes, I know I can be killed, but I will take many enemies with me. All I have left is anger, because these inhumane people are killing civilians […] and now I have a chance to take revenge. The confusion of his motives was very great, as can be seen. He was sent to Kiev, then with his unit to Boutcha. As he had foreseen, he was killed in a Russian ambush near Lisichansk (26 June 2022).

Young Front, a Belarusian political movement partly financed and supported by other similar movements, all linked to USAID and leading straight to the CIA. The movement was created in 1997, in a context of the difficult years after the collapse of the Soviet Union, and in the desire of the Americans to support youth movements, students or associations promoting democracy, in order to extend the influence of what was modestly called here “the importation of the market economy”. These supports were in fact preparing for the expansion of the European Union and the erosion of Russian influence in the territories where it continued to hold strong positions. The movement started by creating cells throughout the country, recruiting young people, organising congresses, demonstrations and actions. In a few years, the Young Front became a significant political force, organising hundreds of demonstrations and trying to influence legislative and presidential elections (from 2000-2001). Having become the 5th largest political force in the country, they started to send deputies to the assembly and regional councils (2003-2004), and then tried to organise a colourful revolution, through tent camps and massive hunger strikes. The confrontation led to a flop and the movement turned to charity and humanitarian actions (2008). They participated in the political unrest in Belarus around the presidential elections (2010-2011), tried to impose the red and white striped flag of the exiled Belarusian nationalists (Belarusian People’s Republic). This other “Belarus” was used during the Cold War by the CIA, and has always been used as a scarecrow to try to push out President Lukashenko. The Young Front movement similarly engaged in subversive actions, in particular the demonstrations and riots challenging the results of the 2020 presidential election. Many of the activists had moved, or moved by then, to Ukraine, where the Ukrainian government created, as in Poland, “Belarusian Houses” as a base for Belarusian “democrats” and dissidents. Some of the members of the Young Front have long-standing links with the activists who made the Maidan Revolution (2014). But the bulk of the Young Front’s activists engaged militarily in Ukraine, poured in after the start of the Russian special operation in Ukraine (24 February 2022). In their view, Belarus is supporting Russia in this operation and the “liberation” of Belarus can only be definitively achieved after the destruction of Russia. Seven historical leaders of the Young Front enlisted in the Kastous Kalinovski regiment, taking with them a few hundred opponents, some of whom were already refugees in Ukraine. Officially, the movement classifies itself in the ideology of Christian democracy, combining the values of Western democracies with traditional and Christian values (very close in fact to a certain political fringe in Poland or Lithuania, also the backbone of the movement). Vadim Kabanchuk, also known as I have the right (?-), ultranationalist, founder of the Bison movement, and of the sports, paramilitary and patriotic organisation Kraï, member of the Young Front. He was a frequent participant in demonstrations, riots and political unrest aimed at bringing down the Lukashenko regime. He was arrested for the first time in 1997, took part in the riots during the presidential elections (2010 and 2020), and was eventually sentenced to six months in prison. He was arrested at the Belarusian border with Lithuania (15 February 2011), while bringing back from the latter country about a hundred clandestine newspapers printed abroad. An outspoken Russophobe of rare violence, he was close to the neo-Nazis of Pravy Sektor, not hesitating to join the retaliation battalions of Operation ATO in Ukraine’s Donbass (2014). He was one of the founders and second-in-command of the Kastous Kalinovski battalion and later regiment (March 2022). He was put in charge of the training of volunteers, and he also became a kind of spokesman, often shown on the Ukrainian media. He declared for example:” We will strangle the cockroaches here, they will start to fall, Putin’s regime will be shaken, and then we will attack the Lukashists, this is our main mission, to put an end to this regime, which has delayed its end for more than 27 years. He made a threatening statement to the Ukrainian media (22 May): “We will release all political prisoners, and those who prevent this will be killed. This is a message to the Belarusian riot police and to those who mock political prisoners today. Sleep with this, and remember, we will come to you, and that time will come soon. A few days later, he made another statement that was violent to say the least: “Despite the heavy losses, the morale of our soldiers is very high, especially after everyone saw what they did in Butcha [remember that it was a Ukrainian set-up] everyone understands that they must be pushed out of Ukraine, and it is desirable to destroy them completely. After all the existence of this state itself, the Russian Federation, will always create a threat to all its neighbours” (27 May).

Ilya Khrenov (1995-2022), originally from Minsk, Belarus, was a high school student and activist among the political dissidents to President Lukashenko. He was also an ultranationalist clearly attracted to Nazism. He became enthusiastic about the Maydan Revolution in Ukraine (winter 2013-2014). He left to enlist in the Azov Battalion with a hundred dollars in his pocket (summer 2014), then served in the Mariupol region for a year (2014-2015). He returned to Kiev and became one of the instructors of the unit that became the Azov regiment (2016-2017). In Ukrainian neo-Nazi circles he met his wife Karina, with whom he got married (2017), and then worked as a civilian programmer in Ukraine (2017-2022). He enlisted on 24 February 2022 and the beginning of the Russian special operation, in the territorial defense troops. He was seriously wounded in Butcha, near Kiev, by Russian artillery fire. Despite an emergency operation, he did not survive his injuries (3 March 2022).

Pavel Koulajanko (1984-), originally from Vitebsk, Belarus, studied to become an English teacher at the university in his city. He abandoned his studies to do his military service in Polotsk, and joined the riot police in his home town (2003). He served with the latter during the unrest following the 2010 presidential election, and claimed to have refused to arrest people during the riots in Vitebsk (15 June 2011), but was later exposed for this lie. Nevertheless, he resigned and decided to go into exile and joined the United States, where he lived in New York, in Brooklyn (2011-2022). Fascinated by the Viking pagan religion, he declared that he did not in fact have any specific political activities during this period, but published on his social networks many neo-Nazi images, and the portrait of Adolf Hitler… to wish his friends and family the New Year. He started to appear on various Youtube channels after the events of the protests that tried to overthrow the Lukashenko regime (2020), himself soon calling on the police to side with the rioters. He was one of the first Belarusians in exile to reach Ukraine, and above all to enjoy a very large media audience in Ukraine. Belarus issued a wanted notice against him (April 2021). He enlisted in the Kastous Kalinovski battalion and took part in a few battles after the beginning of the Russian special operation (24 February 2022), arriving in Ukraine in Kiev in March. He plays a lot with his physique, literally making the female masses in Ukraine fantasize, very much liking the cameras and the thundering media statements.

Alexei Lazarev (?-), originally from Belarus, a political dissident affiliated with the Young Front, ran for parliamentary elections (2019) and was not elected. He was called up for military service in the same year, and completed it, before participating in the demonstrations to try to bring down the Lukashenko regime (2020). Together with his girlfriend, Veronika Yanovich, also an activist of the movement, they decided to leave the country and go into exile in Georgia (September 2021). They then migrated to the city of Lvov, Ukraine (15 January 2022). After the Russian special operation (24 February), they organised some humanitarian aid and then joined the Kastous Kalinovski battalion. They got married in Ukraine wearing uniforms (13 March).

Emiliy Lobeïko (2000-), native of Belarus, computer science student in Minsk, anarchist activist. He took part in the demonstrations and riots to try to overthrow President Lukashenko (2020), then, worried about legal proceedings, preferred to flee to Poland (July 2021). The Russian special operation in Ukraine (24 February 2022), motivated his departure for Ukraine, where he joined the Kastous Kalinovski battalion, and was engaged in the fighting on the Nikolaëiv front (May-June).

Ivan Martchouk, known as Brest (1994-2022), originally from Belarus, from the city of Brest. He was a petty criminal in a gang and was involved in acts of vandalism (2010). He was arrested and convicted many times, and did not do his military service because of legal proceedings against him. He decided to travel to France to join the most prestigious elite unit there is, the Foreign Legion (2013). This story is probably a lie, because less than two years later he was in Ukraine. The commitments to the Legion being 5 years, he should have left the French army in 2018. The following hypotheses are therefore possible: 1) he simply told a lie to make himself look good, 2) he presented himself at the selection centre and was turned away, 3) he was accepted for the first selection tests and was dismissed at the end of this period, 4) he deserted the Foreign Legion as he could not stand the harsh conditions of this famous unit. A fanatical ultranationalist, he decided to join the Zagin Pogonia organisation and went to Ukraine (2015), serving in the Azov retaliation battalion for many months. He then engaged in arms trafficking from Ukraine, ammunition and explosives, and was involved in a grenade attack on a company in Kiev. He participated in numerous raids mainly against “Russian” companies in Ukraine, and in numerous destructions and rackets (2016-2018). He was arrested with eight other accomplices for illegal possession of weapons and explosives, criminal association (17 November 2018). Sentenced to three years in prison (2019), his sentence was reduced as he agreed to give up all his accomplices and was eventually released. After the outbreak of the Russian special operation in Ukraine (24 February 2022), he decided to take up arms again and was one of the founders of the Kastous Kalinovsky regiment, commander of the Volat battalion. He was ambushed near Lisichansk and killed on 26 June 2022. According to the Ukrainians, he had become the figure of the Belarusian fighter in Ukraine and ‘a legendary warrior’.

Alexander Mikhailenko (1991-), a native of Belarus, linked to ultranationalist circles in Belarus and Ukraine, was one of the activists who took part in the riots and demonstrations aimed at bringing down the Lukashenko regime (2020). He was spotted at an early stage and preferred to flee the country (January 2021), moving to Ukraine. After the start of the Russian special operation (24 February), he joined the Kastous Kalinovsky battalion.

Evgen Mikhasiouk (1995-), political dissident, participated in the demonstrations and riots that attempted to overthrow the Lukashenko regime (2020), and was reportedly beaten by the riot police and arrested (11 August 2020). When released, he preferred to flee to avoid political repression and took refuge in Ukraine (November). In an article in Le Monde, he said that he knew that Belarus would never be free if Ukraine was not free […] 100% we will win this war, and we will go and liberate Belarus, the Ukrainian soldiers I know tell me that they will come to help us” (3 May 2022). He joined the Kastous Kalinovski battalion after the start of the Russian special operation (24 February 2022), and is logically on the front line with his unit, which was partly decimated in the battle of Lisichansk.

Alexander Naoukovitch (1988-), originally from Belarus, from Minsk, he worked as an animator and tourist guide, fascinated by the Slavic and Viking pagan religions, he also did historical re-enactments, notably of the Russian Imperial Army and the German Hitlerian army. He soon made friends with Banderist ultranationalists, coming to meet them in Ukraine (2010). After the outbreak of the Russian special operation (24 February 2022), he tried in vain to cross into Ukraine, but was turned back at the border. He then crossed into Poland, joined the Belarusian House in Warsaw and enlisted in the Kastous Kalinovski Battalion.

Denis Ubarnovich (?-), originally from Belarus, member and president of the Young Front movement, a political organisation close to USAID and the CIA. He announced with great fanfare that he was leaving with six other leaders of the movement to fight in Ukraine after the start of the Russian special operation (24 February 2022). He joined the Kastous Kalinovski battalion and later regiment. He was sent with part of his battalion and a small company of about sixty men to participate in a coup de main on Russian positions in the region of the front between Nikolayev and Kherson. He was concussed in an assault (2 June).

Vasily Parfenkov, known as Syabro (1984-2022), a native of Belarus, from Minsk, studied to become a locksmith. He became involved in the dissident political movement Young Front, as well as in the nationalist movement Bison (2002). He participated in the agitation and public disturbances during the presidential elections (2010), and was arrested and sentenced to a few months in prison (2011). On remand, he broke the rules, was arrested twice more while intoxicated, was sentenced to 6 months in prison, and a year’s treatment for his alcoholism, then another year in prison, having failed to calm down. He was recognised as a political prisoner by human rights activists. After being released (2014), he joined the ultranationalists in Ukraine (2015), an admirer of the neo-Nazi Pravy Sektor party, he enlisted in the reprisal battalions, notably in the OUN battalion in position on the side of the village of Peski, near the Donetsk airport. He soon received Ukrainian citizenship (2015). On the front he met a military nurse, who became his wife and with whom he had two children. Together with members of the National Socialist Party of Ukraine, S 14 and Pravy Sektor, he participated in demonstrations and ransacking of Russian bank offices in Kiev (Alfa bank and Sberbank, February 2016), and then in the attack on the procession of the Immortals’ regiment (9 May 2017), which annually celebrates the victory against Nazi Germany and the veterans of the Great Patriotic War. The violence led to his arrest, but he was released the same day. When the Russian special operation was announced (24 February 2022), he enlisted as a soldier in the Kastous Kalinovski regiment. His own mother condemned her son in a video, which she disavowed for his engagement against the Russian forces (April), but he assured that she had been forced… He was killed during an ambush by the Russians, on the side of Lisichansk (26 June 2022).