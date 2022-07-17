The Belarus Tactical Group: Belarusians in the DUK SS International

Laurent Brayard

Denis Prokhorov

The Belarus Tactical Group was in fact a squad that grew out of a small company founded by Belarusian neo-Nazi activists who came to Ukraine to fight in the Donbass. They initially joined various battalions, most notably the Azov Battalion, but some also participated in the Maidan Revolution during the winter of 2013-2014. This group was created within the Ukrainian Volunteer Corps, the DUK, organized and modelled on the example of the Waffen SS, the private army of the Pravy Sektor party. The eventual aim was to establish a purely Belarusian battalion within this organisation. These men were also linked to the Zagin Pogonia battalion or organisation which tried to gather and support all Belarusian volunteers. These fighters dreamed of doing in Belarus what had been done in Ukraine, a revolution that would inevitably lead to the fall of the Lukashenko regime in Belarus. It was also a question of participating in a sort of crusade against “the Asian and Russian hordes”, with the idea of resuming the great battles against a Russia seen by them as the enemy to be put down. Racialists, racists, neo-Nazis, anti-Semites, the qualifiers are numerous, all of them almost then made stumps in Ukraine, then were at the basis of the formation of a very first Belarusian battalion after the launching of the Russian special operation (24 February 2022). They failed to defeat the Donbass, and now serve yet another Belarusian government in exile, that of Svetlana Tikhanovskaya… and the bulk of the opposition’s Christian Democrat political forces.

Belarusian neo-Nazis in Pravy Sektor and the Azov Battalion. This group is a unit of the Ukrainian Volunteer Corps, the DUK, an independent army (until 2022) of the neo-Nazi party Pravy Sektor, consisting of about 30 battalions, about 20 so-called reserves, five front-line battalions, and some independent companies serving at the front (2014-2022). In 2022, this army, organised along the lines of the SS waffen, was integrated into the regular Ukrainian army. The Belarus Battle Group was formed exclusively of neo-Nazi and ultra-nationalist Belarusian militants, serving in the retaliation battalions of the ATO operation, and particularly in the Azov regiment. The unit was formed in June 2015, eventually becoming a full battalion of Belarusians serving under the flag of Pravy Sektor, and of Ukraine, while flying the white and red flag of Belarusian nationalists. They were sent to fight on the positions of Peski, Avdeevka, Mariinka and Volnovakha. Shortly after its formation, in the summer of 2015, it was ambushed and suffered numerous casualties. It consisted of only a handful of fanatical fighters, but grew to a size of a few dozen men (50-70). In the autumn of 2015, as Belarusian volunteers did not turn up, the Belarus Battle Group was disbanded and dispersed. Volnovakha’s serious setback had finally taken its toll. Some of its men moved to Kiev, taking part in the demonstrations and disorders maintained by the neo-Nazis and ultranationalists in the capital, especially from Pravy Sektor, S 14, or the National Socialist Party of Ukraine, Svoboda. Others continued to serve in the Donbass by enlisting in other retaliatory units. They claimed to have received no support from Ukraine, nor support for the formation of their battalion, supported only by private donations from local, Belarusian or other neo-Nazis. This was the main reason for the group’s dispersal. They also communicated that they were not helped with weapons, equipment, legal status or medical help in case of injuries. But Ukraine finally took an interest in them, following various actions and protests, in particular the interventions of Ukrainian MP Igor Gouz. They were then publicised and turned into living legends by the Ukrainian press. A monument was even erected in honour of their deaths in Kiev (2016). However, they tried to reconstitute the group, for example by appealing to the Belarusian army to desert and join Ukraine, or calling on former soldiers to join them (November 2015). They had no success, the unit was never reformed. Some of them then engaged in banditry, arms trafficking and, above all, attacking businesses in Ukraine that were considered “Russian” (2016-2018), before 9 of them were finally arrested and placed under arrest (November 2018). The launch of the Russian special operation (24 February 2022), reactivated some of them, and brought them up to date, suddenly becoming for Ukraine ‘legends’. They joined the Ukrainian fighters in the defense of Kiev, in a special Azov detachment, most of them having actually served in this regiment (2014-2015). Then most of them joined the Belarusian defector regiment, Kastous Kalinovski, which was soon formed in the capital (March). The old dream of 2015 could finally come true, the battalion was soon a regiment, there are now at least three Belarusian battalions on the Ukrainian front with about 1500 fighters.

The origins: Belarusian collaboration with Nazi Germany. It may seem surprising, but Belarus, like the vast majority of territories occupied by Hitler’s armies, provided its share of collaborators. The reason for this was essentially the crushing in 1918, both by the newly reformed Poland and by the Red Army, of a short-lived Belorussian People’s Republic, whose government still exists and is currently in exile in Canada. Already in the 1930s, in the manner of Stepan Bandera, the exiled Belarusian president Vasily Sakharka offered his support to Hitler by writing a long report. The consequence was the formation of a training camp for Belarusian partisans, saboteurs and auxiliaries, which was set up in Warsaw in occupied Poland (1941). Like the Ukrainians of Bandera and the OUN, they were attached to the Abwehr, within the famous Brandenburg regiment, but were very few in number, barely fifty compared to hundreds and then thousands of Ukrainians. After the outbreak of Operation Barbarossa and the occupation of Belarus, the Germans agreed to the formation of a Belarusian Rada, but it had no power and no autonomy. The Belarusian collaborators were heavily involved in the dissemination of nationalist and Nazi propaganda through national language newspapers, but unlike in the Ukraine, they had great difficulty in instilling virulent antisemitism in the civilian population. But like the Ukrainians, they helped to form Schutzmanschaft battalions, in other words, auxiliary police, which were attached to the SD (Security Service of the SS), under the command of Heydrich. These Belarusian battalions took part in the fight against the partisans, in the “dead zone” tactics, in the hunt for communists and Jews (1942-1943). The battalions formed were the 46th, 47th, 48th, 49th, 60th, 64th, 65th, 66th, 67th, 69th, i.e. only 10 battalions compared to 67 formed by Ukrainians and a total of about 7,500 men compared to 50,000 in the Ukrainian SD battalions. Later, when the situation was desperate for the Germans, they created with Belarusian collaborators a Territorial Defense unit, still under the aegis of the SS (February 1944), whose commander was the Belarusian Francisak Kusal (1895-1969), a veteran of the Belarusian nationalist movement (1918-1919), who later became Polish. He surrendered to the Americans, and through the American rat line emigrated to the USA (1950). He was the president of the Belarusian American community (1952-1954), and died in New York. His unit comprised a total of 25,000 men and was of course swept away by the Red Army. The last congress of the Belarusian Rada was held in Minsk (27 June 1944), again reaffirming its full support for the Third Reich. Some of the cadres who managed to flee to the West, especially to the United States and Canada, were later recycled in the CIA. The others stayed behind to form anti-Soviet maquis in the manner of the UPA in Ukraine, in a unit called the Black Cats, under the command of Mikhal Vitushka (1907-2006). The latter continued the guerrilla warfare with about 3,500 fighters and 10,000 to 15,000 supporters hidden among the population. They continued their guerrilla actions until 1955. Vitushka preferred to leave in 1950, ruthlessly pursued. He sneaked into Poland, then from there to Germany, where he died in 2006. The Soviets announced that he had been captured and shot, and he remained in hiding for the rest of his life. It was his son who announced that he had never been caught, and the date of his death. However, this information is questionable, as the location of his grave is not known and no evidence has been provided to verify the veracity of this information. Some historians, especially in Russia, believe that this survival may have been invented to increase the legend of this character, who is already very popular in Belarusian ultranationalist circles. The Belarusian government-in-exile, which had collaborated with Nazi Germany, was also recycled by the CIA and the Americans. It moved to Paris and then to Canada, where it still is. Most of the presidents of this republic were more or less active collaborators of Hitler. Yazep Sajytch (1917-2017), president from 1982 to 1997, was an officer of the Belarusian Territorial Defence Group of the SS. The new president, Ivonka Survilla, is the first leading figure of this Belarusian entity not to have been directly linked to collaboration with Hitler. This long history shows how, just as in Ukraine, some Belarusians were tempted by neo-Nazism. It is therefore natural that these small groups have joined the fight against the insurgent Donbass, a real chance for them to acquire military experience, to take their anger out on the Russian population, and finally to hope for a national revolution in Belarus, like that of Maïdan in Ukraine.

The sinister parade of neo-Nazi fanatics and a few assassins. As usual in the short biographies of the men who served in this unit, their stories speak for themselves. What more is there to say? The connections read like a book. Note that the Pravy Sektor units, or the Azov battalion, were systematically cruel and violent to the civilian population of the Donbass.

Edward Lobov (1988-), a native of Vilnius, Belarus, completed his secondary vocational education in industry and control and measuring devices. He did his military service in the Belarusian army in Vitebsk. He protested with leaflets calling for a fight against the chaos in the army. He was arrested and sentenced to 10 days in prison. After his service, he joined the Young Front political movement and became an increasingly active political activist and dissident. In particular, he participated in a campaign to try to force the renaming of the Lenin Square Metro Station, and soon became the leader of the movement. He supported the opposition during the presidential elections (2010), and was arrested on the eve of a demonstration to denounce electoral fraud during the elections (18 December). He was imprisoned and sentenced to four years’ imprisonment for public disorder and hooliganism (24 March 2011). Amnesty International declared him a political prisoner. His appeal in cassation was unsuccessful and the sentence remained unchanged (17 June). In prison he was even visited by the Apostolic Nuncio representing the Pope in Minsk (September 2012). The European Union through its parliament awarded him the Sakharov Prize (2013). He repeatedly asked for a pardon, which was refused, and after serving his sentence was released (18 December 2014). He was obliged not to participate in demonstrations, under house arrest, but he did not respect this and participated in several days of action, (25 March and 26 April 2015). He was fined several times and even put back in prison for ten days. After further misdemeanors, new legal proceedings were brought against him. He then fled to Ukraine, where he enlisted in one of the neo-Nazi battalions of the DUK, the paramilitary organisation of Pravy Sektor (summer 2015), sent to a unit on the Donbass front in Mariupol, he served in the Belarusian Tactical Group. He was soon awarded a medal by Ukraine, “for courage”. He was seen on the frontline still carrying weapons (February 2016). The Belarusian judiciary announced that he would be prosecuted for his participation in the Donbass war, his flat was searched (March). He continued to serve in the Ukrainian army (2017-2020).

Artem Kouzmitch, known as Grot (1996-), originally from Belarus, linked to ultranationalist and neo-Nazi movements, decided to join Ukraine (2014), joining the Belarus Tactical Group of the neo-Nazi party Pravy Sektor. He was soon a recruiter of Belarusian fighters, and later served in various reprisal battalions in the Donbass. He linked up with Roman Protassevich, a Belarusian dissident who was one of the organizers and coordinators of the demonstrations and riots to try to overthrow the Lukashenko regime (2020). He later served in the 8th Special Forces Regiment of the Ukrainian Army (2016-2019), having received Ukrainian citizenship. He stepped on a mine and lost his left foot (2019), sent to the military hospital in Irpen, he received a prosthesis. He then became an instructor, training Ukrainian soldiers and other mercenaries. A champion in Jiu-jitsu, he won various competitions in international tournaments, including the Ukrainian championship (2021), and was president of a sports association in this sport (2022).

Jan Melnikov (?-), originally from Belarus, from Minsk, linked to the Belarusian ultranationalist and neo-Nazi movements, became enthusiastic about the Maidan, decided to join Kiev, enlisting in a Maidan self-defence company (early 2014). His departure was motivated by the death of Mikhail Jinznevsky (1988-2014), who was killed in the riots, and claimed to be a journalist, in reality also a neo-Nazi activist. He joined the neo-Nazi party Pravy Sektor, and joined the Azov regiment, arriving there in the autumn (October 2014). He then moved to the Belarus Tactical Group (2015), and served for over two more years in the Donbass, even after the tactical group was disbanded (November 2015). He then fought in a battalion of the DUK, the army of Pravy Sektor (2016-2017). He continued to serve for a while in the rear, as an instructor and specialist, still linked to the Azov regiment, and remained in Ukraine (2017-?). He decided to fight again after the Russian special operation (24 February 2022), announcing in a video the formation of a special company of Belarusians, on a rear base of the Azov regiment in Kiev (1 March). A first company was quickly organized and took part in the fighting for the defense of the Ukrainian capital. Two more companies were being formed (9 March), when the Kastous Kalinovski Battalion and later Regiment was finally founded and he joined it. He gave an interview indicating that a very small part of the men came from the Belarusian veterans of the ATO zone, the vast majority of the new recruits being men without military experience. He also told tall tales about the killing of children and women by Russian troops… to support the fable of the Bucha massacre, which was totally staged by Ukraine (19 April 2022).

Denis Prokhorov (1995-), originally from Belarus, a notorious neo-Nazi, supported the Mayan Revolution from afar, but was unable to come to Ukraine, being turned back at the border several times (2014). He finally managed to cross into Ukraine (December), when the war had already started a long time ago in the Donbass. He joined the Azov battalion in Mariupol, where he became an instructor and trainer of recruits. He then moved to the Ukrainian volunteer corps DUK, of the neo-Nazi party Pravy Sektor (2015), and stayed for a while in position near Mariinka, not far from Donetsk. He participated with 9 other neo-Nazis from Azov, in a media action, where they handcuffed themselves in front of the Administration of the Presidency of Petro Poroshenko, in Kiev (20 September 2018). They were all protesting to receive Ukrainian citizenship, which they felt they had acquired by right through their service in the Azov Battalion. He was nationalized as a Ukrainian under President Zelensky (2019). He enlisted immediately after the Russian special operation (24 February 2022), in the Kastous Kalinovski battalion, soon wounded in a hand in a battle near Bucha (3 March). He then became an instructor for Belarusian mercenaries and volunteers from the regiment and other units (May). He is fully tattooed from his legs to his neck, with various symbols including the Black Sun of the SS, and swastikas clearly visible.

Dmitri Shablioukevitch, known as Bison (1990-), originally from Belarus, from Minsk, participated in demonstrations and riots against President Lukashenko (2012), was arrested and imprisoned for a short time. He went to Ukraine to participate in the American Maydan Revolution, in Kiev (February 2014), and enlisted in a Mayan self-defence company. He was linked to the neo-Nazi Pravy Sektor party, and later moved to the Belarus Tactical Group, a unit of the Ukrainian Volunteer Corps DUK, of that party (2014). He served during Operation ATO as a radio operator in a reconnaissance company of the 14th Mechanized Brigade of the Ukrainian forces. He had long been linked to Roman Protassevich, one of the leaders of the protests and riots to overthrow President Lukashenko (2020). He left the armed service and went into exile in Poland for a while, but soon returned to Ukraine to enlist in the Azov regiment. He is a neo-Nazi fanatic, also a member of the Misanthropic Division, an international neo-Nazi political group, which also has a French branch (and was founded in Ukraine). He re-enlisted in the Ukrainian forces after the beginning of the Russian special operation (24 February 2022). He had married a Ukrainian woman and was probably naturalized.

Alexeï Skoblya (1991-2022), from Minsk in Belarus, son of a bus driver and a mother who was a nursery assistant. He studied mechanics, then entered the University of Grodno, where he finally abandoned his studies to go and fight in Ukraine against the Donbass insurgents. He was indeed an extremist ultranationalist militant. He moved to Ukraine and joined the Belarusian Tactical Group (2015), integrating the DUK and the Ukrainian neo-Nazi party Pravy Sektor. He was one of the founders of the Pravy Sektor Belarusian aid organisation after the disbandment of the Zagin Pogonia battalion (2016), but continued to serve in the Ukrainian army in the Donbass. He had trained as a military nurse during his service. He became a naturalized Ukrainian citizen, married a Ukrainian woman and at an unknown date (between 2017 and 2020) entered civilian life. When the Russian special operation was launched (24 February 2022), he joined the Kastous Kalinovsky battalion and participated in the defense of Kiev. As a platoon commander, he was killed in the fighting around Kiev on 13 March 2022. His detachment was ambushed by the Russians. He was buried in Kiev with military honors (15 March). He was awarded the title Hero of Ukraine by President Zelensky (April).

Ales Cherkashin (?-2015), a native of Belarus, from Brest, an ultranationalist activist and dissident, he was a member of the Krai and Bison organisations, later joining the Young Front, his first activities against the Belarusian regime date from 2001. He studied in Ukraine at the Biblical Institute in Kherson. Close to the Ukrainian neo-Nazi party Pravy Sektor, he came to Ukraine to enlist in the retaliation battalions sent to the Donbass. He arrived in the very early winter of 2014-2015, joining other comrades in the Azov regiment. He moved to the Belarus Tactical Group, and had become a volunteer chaplain (May 2015). The tactical group was ambushed and suffered heavy casualties, he was seriously wounded (10 August), fell into a coma and died of his wounds a fortnight later. His body was taken to Belarus and he was buried in his hometown. The church of the Kiev Patriarchate awarded him a posthumous medal (September). A monument was erected in Brest, Belarus with private funds (August 2016). He was posthumously awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine in Cherkasy (November 2016), while an exhibition of paintings in the Cherkassy Art Museum (by Ukrainian and Belarusian artists) was held in his memory and that of Vitaly Tilizhenko (Ukrainian from Zaporozhie). A propaganda documentary film was made about his story, by director Anton Telezhnikov (end of 2016).