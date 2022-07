In São Paulo, we spoke to Raiara Pieres, a member of the Movement for Popular Sovereignty in Mining (Movimento pela Soberania Popular na Mineração – MAM) and of La Via Campesina Brasil.

Raiara gives a rundown of some of the most important issues for the working class as Brazil heads into elections in October.

Interviewed by Camila Escalante at the MST’s Florestan Fernandes school.