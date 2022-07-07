North Africa Becomes an Arena for NATO’s Confrontation with Russia and China

Abdelhamid Jmahri



North Africa is now part of the area of strategic interests of NATO, as it is an arena of confrontation with Russia, writes the pan-Arab media Al Araby Al Jadeed. And Spain will play a significant role in this confrontation.

NATO’s new strategic concept has placed North Africa in the area of strategic interests of the Alliance on the southern flank. Thus, the new politico-military map of the organization has for the first time shown a front line moved southward, to the black continent, even if the declarations, documents and projects of NATO give the main role to the eastern flank of Europe, where Russia is conducting its military operation in Ukraine.

North Africa is mentioned among the regions constituting an arena for confrontation with Russia. Since the local extent of Moscow’s influence varies economically, militarily and otherwise (in Libya, Algeria and Morocco), NATO’s position vis-à-vis the region is defined by the course of the vote against Russia on the Ukraine issue.

Algeria abstained from the vote, Mauritania condemned Russian actions, while the representative of Morocco was not even present at the UN session. This showed that national interests were decisive in the decision of each state, but it did not prevent the situation from evolving or from adopting a clearer position in the impending conflict.

Spain’s role is probably one of the aspects that shed light on the future of North Africa in view of strategic events. It has become decisive because Madrid has succeeded in drafting a new Alliance roadmap and getting it adopted. Moreover, Spain did everything possible to ensure the successful organization of the summit. Its goal was to affirm the notion that the southern flank of the Alliance is just as important as the others. Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said, “We made sure that the southern flank of NATO was not forgotten.” Therefore, Spain’s role is an important key to understanding the current situation in North Africa and its prospects.

Spain has entered a new phase of strategic relations with Morocco and, thanks to its role in organizing the summit, has become a representative of NATO on migration and terrorism. And the advantage of the current situation with the southern neighbor is the signing of agreements worthy of the twenty-first century. Meanwhile, Mauritania has revived the ratification of the Agreement of Cooperation, Good Neighborliness and Friendship with Madrid signed in 2008.

The Spaniards are staying away from Algeria because of the Western Sahara issue, because they took a historic decision that was contested by Algiers. The tense situation between these two countries has led to the use of oil and gas as a weapon, which NATO considers prohibited towards any member country.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg mentioned in the list of crises in the African space neighboring NATO terrorism, illegal migration, the threat of using oil and gas as a weapon and the so-called hybrid wars in which the territories of North Africa are either a source or an arena for conflict and influence of external forces. This is probably the meaning of Jens Stoltenberg’s statements, which noted that member states were concerned about Russian and Chinese aspirations for political, economic and military expansion to the south of NATO. The Alliance points to the instability that could be caused by their increased influence, which is why it will persuade its partners in the region to adopt an uncompromising stance according to the principle “those who are not with us are against us”.

China is on the front line and the Alliance has decided for the first time to accuse it of creating systematic threats. While the rest of the world has become an anti-China front, especially in the Pacific region, North Africa is concerned about Beijing’s future strategic investments in the Mediterranean, in African countries south of the Sahara and in North Africa. China is expanding its influence in the region, especially in the economic sector and as a strategic partner, without having a formal and informal military presence there. Beijing has strong relations with Morocco, a NATO and EU ally. Mauritania is not giving up on the prospects of economic cooperation with China either. This is also the case with Algeria.

The near future will not be bright for countries, except for those that have managed to take a firm position in the trilateral war that occupies all the thoughts of Europe, as well as in another strategic matter that worries the NATO allies. In particular, these countries are taking a reliable and convincing approach to security. This is the fight against terrorism, i.e. a strategy to create conditions for stability and development, and political measures to defend sovereignty while building an international partnership based on national interests. The biggest mistake would certainly be to opt for a narrow view of the situation and give up any cooperation and outreach to build an effective North African coalition capable of playing a role in the establishment of a global strategic balance.

Abdelhamid Jmahri, Moroccan writer-journalist, editor of the Arabic-language daily Al Itihad Al Ichtiraki.