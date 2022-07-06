Mali’s Resistance Continues and Inspires

Mikhail Gamandiy-Egorov

The lifting of economic sanctions by ECOWAS against Mali should certainly not be seen as the victory of a consensus or as a sign of goodwill from the regional organization towards Bamako. The reality is that the resistance of the country’s authorities and people has proven to be effective, and is extending its influence well beyond the country’s borders.

The leaders of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and the West African Economic and Monetary Union (WAEMU), meeting at their 61st ordinary summit in Accra, Ghana, decided to lift the economic and financial sanctions adopted against Mali since January of this year.

According to Maliweb, the leaders of the regional organization were until recently divided on the issue of lifting the sanctions. Unsurprisingly, the main proponents of maintaining the sanctions against Bamako were only the presidents of Niger and Côte d’Ivoire – Mohamed Bazoum and Alassane Ouattara. This is not surprising, as they are today among the main representatives and defenders of Franco-African interests, going largely in the opposite direction of the aspirations of their own populations, and more generally of the peoples of Africa.

For its part, Senegal, whose President Macky Sall is currently also head of the African Union (AU), seems to have been one of the main interested parties in putting an end to the said sanctions, including because of the impact that this had on Senegalese economic and commercial interests, but also at a time when Dakar is progressively moving towards multipolarity, not hesitating to go as far as criticizing the question of lifting the sanctions, as was the case during the recent visit of the Head of State of Senegal to Sochi.

Obviously, during the period of the CEDAW sanctions, which according to many sources were initially largely influenced by Paris and certain other Western capitals, Mali was able to count on the support and solidarity of several African countries, without forgetting Russia and China – which did not hesitate to use their right of veto in the UN Security Council to block the French text which sought to provide international support for the sanctions.

But certainly the great merit of this success for Bamako goes once again to the very large national popular mobilization, which not only did not hesitate to give firm support to the country’s authorities, but also demonstrated a capacity to resist external pressures in a dignified and patriotic manner.

Also, it should certainly not be forgotten that Mali after years of chaos has become – under the leadership of Colonel Assimi Goïta and his team – a great source of inspiration for many other African nations and an example of effective resistance to Western neocolonialism nostalgic for unipolarity.

In general, the current events demonstrate perfectly that sanctions – one of the favorite instruments of the Western establishment and its supporters – not only do not bring the desired result for its instigators, but on the contrary, they push worthy nations to increase their efforts to counteract the difficulties that the said instigators sought to create for the sanctioned countries.

As for other African leaders, many of whom cannot boast of a popularity comparable to Assimi Goïta on the national and continental scenes, many nevertheless understand that in the face of current events, it is more than ever time to bring themselves up to date with the new global realities.

As for those who have made the firm choice to stay with the Western establishment to the end, beyond continuing their own marginalization and isolation in an Africa that is increasingly openly choosing the path of pan-Africanism and a free choice of external partners – their future is not promising. And taking refuge in the pro-Western bubble in the hope that it will save them from being swept away by popular mass mobilizations seems to be a strategic mistake by people who, like their sponsors, do not understand the multipolar international order. And what it will become.