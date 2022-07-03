Donbass Republic is Fully Liberated

The ministry added the Russian Armed Forces and the People’s Militia of the LPR have established full control over Lisichansk and a number of nearby settlements, the largest of which are Belogorovka, Novodruzhesk, Maloryazantsevo, and Belaya Gora.

MOSCOW, July 3. /TASS/. Russia’s Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu reported to President Vladimir Putin on the liberation of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR), the Russian Defense Ministry announced on Sunday.

“On July 3, 2022, the Russian Minister of Defense, General of the Army Sergey Shoigu reported to the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Armed Forces Vladimir Putin on the liberation of the Lugansk People’s Republic,” the ministry said.

The ministry added the Russian Armed Forces and the People’s Militia of the LPR have established full control over Lisichansk and a number of nearby settlements, the largest of which are Belogorovka, Novodruzhesk, Maloryazantsevo, and Belaya Gora. “The total area of the territories liberated over the past 24 hours reached 182 square km,” the Russian Defense Ministry stressed.

On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the start of a special military operation in Ukraine in response to the appeal of the heads of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republic for help.

Statement by Russian Defence Ministry Today, on July 3, 2022, the Minister of Defence of the Russian Federation General of the Army Sergey Shoigu reported to the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Federation Armed Forces, V.Putin, on the liberation of the Lugansk People’s Republic. ▫️ According to the report, the successful operations of the Russian Federation Armed Forces in coordination with the units of People’s Militia of the Lugansk People’s Republic, have resulted in establishing the total control in Lisichansk and various nearby settlements; the largest of them are Belogorovka, Novodruzhesk, Maloryazantsevo and Belaya Gora. The total area of the settlements liberated over the past 24 hours is 182 square kilometres. https://t.me/mod_russia_en/2571

Congratulations to all the inhabitants of liberated #Lisichansk! You waited this day for 8 years and it has come! https://t.co/RuInpWiuLy — Dmitry Polyanskiy (@Dpol_un) July 2, 2022

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js