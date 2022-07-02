Russian Ops in Ukraine (July 1-2, 2022): Snake Island, Russian Gains in Donbass, Western Narratives

Update on Russian Military Operations in Ukraine for July 1, 2022

– Russian forces withdraw from Snake Island; – Ukraine and Western sponsors depict it as “major victory;”

– Meanwhile Russian forces continue encircling, destroying, or driving out Ukrainian forces in Donbas;

– Severodonetsk is completely taken, Lysychansk is encircled with reports of fighting in the city;

– Western media admits to challenges Ukraine faces in mounting upcoming “offensives” Kiev claims it is planning;

– Western media narratives regarding Russia’s inability to prevail mirror those that “predicted” Russian failure in Syria where Russian forces eventually did turn the tide in the war in Syria’s favor.

The Pentagon celebrates Russia’s “retreat” from Snake Island while calling Ukraine’s defeat in Donbass a “managed retrograde.”

High on war propaganda, the Pentagon rolls out more weapons for Ukraine including air defense systems meant to replace Ukraine’s dwindling supply of Soviet-Russian S300.

The only problem is these newer systems have a shorter range, representing a downgrade for Ukrainian air defenses.

The HIMARS sent by the US are also reportedly on the battlefield operating, however even the Pentagon hints at limits to their use because of the learning curve involved.

When pressed to qualify claims Russia is “paying a high price” for taking Donbass, the senior defense official admits they have no numbers to do so with.

