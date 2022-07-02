Fascist USA: Coeur d’Alene and a Legacy of Hate

Cassandra Devereaux

Large group of “Patriotic Front” fascists arrested when preparing to attach Pride March in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho.

Part I

Coeur d’Alene,the largest city in Northern Idaho, is set in truly breathtaking country. It’s on a lake that shares its name to the south, and another lake to the east. To the east, west, and south of the lake are miles of evergreen trees. A thirty-minute drive will take you to Spokane, Washington. Just outside of city limits, on Hayden Lake to the northeast, is a grimmer landmark: the former compound of the Aryan Nations. This is Coeur d’Alene where 31 fascists were recently apprehended attempting to attack a local Pride celebration.

The Pacific Northwest has a long history of white supremacy. In 1843, years prior to the U.S. Civil War, Oregon to the west of Idaho rejected chattel slavery (while reaffirming prison slavery). However, due to fears that runaway and otherwise freed enslaved people would move there, in 1844 the state government passed the first of a series of their Black exclusion laws. The first such law affirmed the ban on chattel slavery while also decreeing that all Black men must leave the state within two years, and all other Black people a year later. The penalty for failing to leave by the deadline was the whip and expulsion. Late that year, the law was extended to allow a freed enslaved person to be sold in Oregon if the person who ‘bought’ them entered a contract with the state. That was conditional on the promise the enslaved be removed from Oregon at the end of said contract. Slavery was legal again. A subsequent 1849 law laid bare the fears that drove these laws. Describing this law to Congress, one delegate said:

“The negroes associate with the Indians and intermarry, and, if their free ingress is encouraged or allowed, there would a relationship spring up between them and the different tribes, and a mixed race would ensue inimical to the whites; and the Indians being led on by the negro who is better acquainted with the customs, language, and manners of the whites, than the Indian, these savages would become much more formidable than they otherwise would, and long and bloody wars would be the fruits of the commingling of the races.”

As is always the case with the far right and white supremacists, they feared solidarity between oppressed peoples.

By 1850, the Black population of the state was under 50. In 1857, Oregon voted for statehood, and article 35 to the Oregon constitution was passed to amend the state’s bill of rights. By 1860, the Black population had increased from under 50 to only 75. As of 2016, Oregon is a little over 85% white.

Article 35 read,

“No free negro or mulatto not residing in this state at the time of the adoption of this constitution, shall come, reside or be within this state or hold any real estate, or make any contracts, or maintain any suit therein; and the legislative assembly shall provide by penal laws for the removal by public officers of all such negroes and mulattoes, and for their effectual exclusion from the state, and for the punishment of persons who shall bring them into the state, or employ or harbor them.”

In other words, the government wanted a white supremacist ethnostate.

Although invalidated by the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution after the Civil War, this article remained on the books for an additional 58 years.

In the area around the modern cities of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho and Spokane, Washington the Coeur d’Alene war was fought in 1858. Indigenous nations resisted being displaced onto reservations and fought back against the encroaching power of the U.S. Army and the industrialists whose whims they served. A thousand Skitswish (called the Coeur d’Alene by white people), Spokane, and Palouse warriors defeated U.S. troops in the Battle of Four Lakes. Colonel George Wright responded in force, defeating the indigenous alliance. The army committed the mass hanging of 17 indigenous people, including Chief Qualchan of the Yakima, along a river that became known as Hangman’s Creek. A historical marker at the site notes this history, reducing the number hanged by 10 and claiming that the hangings brought peace. As had happened so often since Europeans colonized the continent, indigenous blood was spilled on their own land by white soldiers to forward the genocidal and imperialist project of manifest destiny and white rule.

By the early 20th century, the newly revived KKK found surging membership in the Pacific Northwest. A man named “Major” Luther Ivan Powell organized the Washington State Ku Klux Klan and went on to successfully organize chapters in Idaho, California, Alaska, Montana, and, of course, in Oregon, where the Black exclusion laws were still in living memory. He found kindred spirits in anti-Catholic fraternal organizations, especially ritualistic secret societies such as the Freemasons. He brought many from these organizations into the Klan. He successfully shepherded thousands of people into the ranks of his chapters and founded a weekly magazine that spread Klan propaganda and filled their coffers.

A Ku Klux Klan March in Ashland, Oregon (Date unknown; estimated to be from the 1920s) (Oregon Historical Society)

Powell was so successful at his nefarious schemes that he organized dozens of chapters in one year alone. In Vancouver, he organized a chapter which he marched through the streets. However his personality was awful, and, even among white supremacists, he gained a reputation as a troublemaker and grifter. Canada deported him and barred his reentry. The Vancouver Klan, which he himself organized, expelled him and called on Canadian officials to deport him back to the U.S. He eventually returned to his home state of Louisiana where he organized a group called the Khaki Shirts of America, styled after the Nazi Brownshirts, and later became an organizer for the similar Silver Shirt Legion of America.

Although Powell left the Pacific Northwest, white supremacy remained in the extremely white region, where it still thrives to this day.

Part II

Aryan Nations founder Richard Butler was born in 1918 in the vicinity of Denver, Colorado. In his boyhood, he delivered Liberty Magazine, which was subtitled, “A Magazine for Everyone”. Without noting the irony of this, it printed a sensationalized serial novel that depicted a takeover of the United States by villainous ‘race-mixing’ Bolsheviks. Butler was enthralled by this story. He went on to study aeronautical engineering in college, then took a job with a company that sent him to British occupied India to overhaul military aircraft. He was assigned a valet who described his understanding of the caste system of the British colony as a system of racial purity, which left an impression on young Butler. After Japan attacked Pearl Harbor in the U.S. colony of Hawaii, Butler enlisted in the Army Air Corps where he taught hydraulics as they relate to aircraft. While he signed on to fight Japan, he fell in love with another member nation of the Anti-Comintern Pact, known in the U.K. and U.S. spheres of influence as the Axis powers.

Butler adored and idolized Hitler and his white supremacy, fascism, and anti-communism. About Hitler and his Third Reich, Butler said decades later,

“In the newsreels of the day, I was thrilled to see the movies of the marching Germans. In those days, all we knew was that Hitler hated communists, and so did my folks — as we did.”

After the war, Butler became an enthusiastic supporter of Senator McCarthy’s anti-communist witch hunts, and the House Un-American Activities Committee’s virulent anti-communism. He donated to Senator Joe McCarthy’s campaign, and joined the California Committee to Combat Communism. For the latter, he hoped to root out communist educators. The attacks on educators and education we see today is nothing new. Today, as then, this was done in the name of fighting communism.

Slithering through the years in and out of explicitly anti-semitic, racist, homophobic, transphobic church congregations and organizations, he was hired in ‘68 by military contractor Lockheed-Martin. In time, he co-invented a tire repair system, netting him a sizable sum and allowing him to retire at the age of 55. This money allowed him to buy a farm on the shore of Hayden Lake in vastly white Idaho, seven miles outside Coeur d’Alene. Butler was ready to indulge his fascist fantasies and bring into the world a twisted vision.

From his land he started a self-described ‘Christian Posse Comitatus’, referencing the infamous armed, violent far-right organization. By 1977 his project had developed into the Church of Jesus Christ Christian, more famously known as the neo-nazi Aryan Nations. His land was now a compound of armed and dedicated militant neo-Nazis.

Two years later, the Greensboro Massacre became a turning point in the modern far right. A group of communist anti-racists came to a majority Black housing project in Greensboro, North Carolina. A cadre of armed Klansmen and Nazis descended upon them in force and fired upon them, killing 5 and injuring 10 more. National media was there to capture the scene, yet uniformed police were nowhere to be found. Certainly no cops intervened. Still, due to popular pressure they were apprehended quickly and although the bloodbath was captured on camera, they were handily acquitted by all white juries. To describe the white nationalist movement as giddy was an understatement. Until the massacre, white supremacist formations had been distrustful of each other. The ultranationalist Klan, with leadership that lived through the WWII years, saw Nazis as enemies to the United States. After Greensboro, they saw each other as natural allies, and Butler saw an opportunity to unite them.

The Greensboro Massacre happened in November of 1979. In 1981, Aryan Nations hosted the first of what would become regular ‘Aryan World Conferences’, a summit where the elite of the white supremacy movement would gather, including Louis Beam. Beam founded the organization White Aryan Resistance or W.A.R. He communicated with and inspired murderers and terrorists including Timothy McVeigh and Dylann Roof, and is sometimes described as the father of modern white nationalism. Other attendees would include several former klansmen. Don Black, who created the Stormfront internet forum, was there. Racist lawyer Kirk Lyons, who defends extremists and was married at the compound, attended as well. From this compound, Butler mentored Robert J. Matthews who founded terrorist group ‘The Order.’ The Order killed Jewish radio host Alan Berg and they stole $3.6 million from an armored car to launch a race war. Fourteen attendees to the 1983 congress would be indicted for conspiracy to commit murder and sedition in a plan birthed there but were acquited- the reason offered being a lack of evidence. Aryan Nations also had a successful outreach into prisons, and hosted a concert featuring skinhead bands from the ‘Rock Against Communism’ movement to celebrate Hitler’s birthday.

And then, there was the violence. Followers committed murderers and shootings. A former guard on the compound shot 70 rounds into a Jewish community center and murdered a Filipino letter carrier on the scene. Shootings and murders were commonplace for Aryan Nations members for decades. In the end, this doomed them. Victoria Keenan and her son Jason, members of the Cherokee nation, were headed home from a wedding. On the way home, they stopped their ‘77 Datsun by the Aryan Nation compound after something fell off the car. They retrieved the item, and when they restarted the car, it backfired. Thinking the sound was gunfire, three guards of the compound opened fire, and when the Keenans fled they chased and shot at them. Their car was run into a ditch. One guard grabbed Ms. Keenan by the hair and pressed a gun to her head. She was saved when another car approached. The guards fled after giving a Nazi salute.

After the incident, the Keenans sued Aryan Nations and won a $6.3 million settlement, bankrupting Butler and his fascist organization. In 2000, the compound was bought and the buildings destroyed. Some structures were torn down by heavy machinery, others burned in a firefighter training exercise. Poor, working class, and oppressed peoples hailed the victory and optimistically saw this as a turning point for Coeur d’Alene and Idaho. Of course, dissolving an organization doesn’t dismantle an ideology. The former members, and the white nationalist movements of the United States, weren’t going to concede their capitol of hate in Coeur d’Alene, nor the Pacific Northwest for which they had a perverse vision.