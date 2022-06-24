Russian Ops in Ukraine (June 24, 2022): Russian Encirclement Closes on Ukrainian Forces

Update on Russian military operations in Ukraine for June 24, 2022

– Russian forces encircle, kill, capture, or drive out 2,000+ Ukrainian forces near Severodonetsk;

– Ukrainian forces ordered to withdraw from Severodonetsk;

– Lysychansk next to be encircled;

– HIMARS now in the hands of Ukrainian troops, more on the way;

– Western analysts begin to admit limits to Western aid to Ukraine including recently proposed Gray Eagle drone shipments;

– US Congress members want F-15, F-16 training for Ukrainian pilots;

– Ukraine’s military industrial support in the West is outmatched by Russia;

