Ukraine’s Regime is a Terrorist Entity Like al-Qaeda and ISIS

Valery Kulikov

The current Kiev regime can hardly be called a “state” even with certain reservations. Just like the notorious terrorist groups banned in Russia and in many countries around the world, such as Al-Qaeda or ISIS – Islamic State of Iraq and Syria.

The behavior of the Kiev authorities is typically terrorist: terror against civilians, fighting under cover of civilians and the social fabric of cities, hostage-taking, intimidation, blackmail, the destruction of the Malaysian Boeing in the Ukrainian sky, the mass murder of unwanted and dissenting voices. And the international community has been silently watching this since 2014, when neo-Nazi authorities terrorized civilians in eastern Ukraine.

It should be recalled that, in response to an enquiry in 2019 by the German news agency Dpa, the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Kiev already then pointed out that between 12,800 and 13,000 people died in the conflict in Donbass from April 2014 to December 2018 alone.

However, other calculations have been made in the West, and the results differ considerably from the above. In 2015, for example, German intelligence estimated a total of 50,000 deaths in eastern Ukraine. Even then, there was confidence in Germany that the official figures were “too low and not credible”.

According to annual reports by the Human Rights Ombudsman of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), most civilian casualties occurred in the first two years of the conflict, 2014 (2,546 people were killed then) and 2015 (1,395 people were killed). Similar numbers of civilians killed by the terrorist actions of the Kiev authorities also came from the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR).

At the same time, the figures cited for civilian deaths resulting from the aggressive actions of the current authorities in Kiev since 2014 are hardly an objective reflection of the situation. They do not take into account the number of victims of post-traumatic syndrome and stress, how many elderly and civilians have died in eastern Ukraine during this period due to the inability to reach them by ambulance under shelling, or from heart attacks during artillery attacks on civilian towns by Kiev militants. The only thing that has already been established is that old people die more often during shelling because they don’t have time to run to shelter.

On February 15, 9 days before Russia launched its special operation to denazify Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin stressed to the Western media: “What is happening in Donbass is genocide”. Later, the Russian President spoke again about “genocide” in early March, noting that “for eight years, Western partners have turned a blind eye to the genocide perpetrated by the Kiev regime against the residents of the Donbass republics”.

The current government in Kiev emerged through a terrorist takeover of government buildings by a group of terrorists, violating the will of the vast majority of its population (literally months before the separatist act of voting in a referendum to preserve the USSR). Since 2014, when Russia’s special operation to denazify Ukraine has not yet begun, Kiev’s militants have regularly shelled not the military barracks of the Donbass militia, but peaceful towns, hospitals, schools, kindergartens and social infrastructure, just as ISIS and al-Qaeda terrorists (both banned in Russia) did recently in the Middle East. Are these not terrorist acts by the Kiev regime?

In a report published by the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) for the period February 1 to July 31, 2021, the head of the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine, Matilda Bogner, acknowledged that Ukrainian military formations bear the lion’s share of the blame for the destruction and deaths. She noted that 77% of the victims of shelling were those of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, as 80% of all shells fired during the conflict exploded on the territory of the Donbass People’s Republics. This conclusion by M. Bogner is important because no one can call the UN report “Russian propaganda” and the international community treats its data as objective information which records the guilt of the Ukrainian side.

Moreover, the Ukrainian Nazis do not even hide, but boast of committing terrorist acts, publishing in the Ukrainian media and social networks the results of their terrorist actions in various cities in eastern Ukraine, testifying themselves to their criminal activities.

Recently, the terrorist activity of the Kiev regime, even in the context of the “shell hunger”, has been transferred to Russian territory, to peaceful Russian towns located in the Bryansk and Kursk regions bordering on Ukraine, again resulting in the death of civilians, not the military! One particularly striking confirmation of such terrorist activity by Kiev was the recent strike on Chernomorneftegaz platforms at the Odesskoye field, several dozen kilometers from Odessa, where, as is known, there are no military units and the site itself is purely civilian.

It draws attention to the fact that this strike on Chernomorneftegaz platforms was carried out by missiles brought from Britain or the United States.

But the “sponsorship” of the US and the West in general over the terrorist Kiev regime does not stop there. It has become known that on the eve of the strike, US commercial satellites Worldview-1, Worldview-2 and Worldview-3 photographed the area with the drilling platforms on June 11, 13 and 14 respectively, surveyed the Black Sea area with the Chernomorneftegaz drilling platforms and transmitted all the information thus gathered to Kiev terrorists to plan and launch an attack on this civilian facility.

It is possible that such steps could have been prompted to the Kiev authorities by US “curators”, as Kiev itself had previously been hesitant to strike Russian civilian infrastructure. Moreover, it was the US that could have foreseen the catastrophic consequences of such a strike on Chernomorneftegaz, drawing on its own “lesson” after the Deepwater Horizon oil platform explosion in the Gulf of Mexico in 2010.

What draws attention is Washington’s repetition of its “sponsorship” of Kiev terrorism, along the lines of similar support in the recent past for the creation and strengthening of the al-Qaeda terrorist group, first in Afghanistan and then elsewhere in the Middle East to counter the USSR/Russia, and a similar policy towards ISIS. At the same time, Washington is not even shy about supporting the Kiev terrorists with multibillion-dollar arms, forcing its NATO allies to do the same, and has also launched a campaign of political support for the Kiev terrorist entity and even for its admission into the European Union!

It is noteworthy that it is for carrying out a special operation to denazify Ukraine, to eliminate the terrorist threat from the Kiev regime, that numerous sanctions have been imposed on Russia by the US and its accomplices. Then why is no one imposing sanctions on the US and its allies for supporting the Nazi, terrorist authorities in Kiev and supplying them with more and more weapons? And what would be the reaction of the same US and the “collective West” if Russia were to use a similar scheme to arm and pit Ireland against the British Ulster? Or if it would support Mexico in its efforts to reclaim Texas, which had been seized exactly like the DPR and LPR?

The terrorist “fervor” of the Kiev authorities can also be clearly seen in a number of recent “initiatives” coming from Kiev regarding possible future attacks on Russian targets. In particular, this can be seen in the threat by Ukrainian General Dmytro Marchenko to blow up the Crimean bridge – again a purely civilian facility. And, moreover, there has been no reaction from the “collective West” to such terrorist plans by Kiev!

Although, according to all international norms, the policies of the current Kiev authorities fall completely under the rubric of terrorism, like al-Qaeda and ISIS, and cannot be endorsed by the international community, why has neither the UN nor other international organizations made such an accusation?

Moreover, not only the current Kiev regime, but all forces and states that support it politically or militarily, under international rules, fall under international sanctions as accomplices of terrorists!